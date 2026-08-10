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UPCOMING

KTM RC 490

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced
₹3.85 Lakhs* Onwards
4.6
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KTM 490 Duke:

The KTM 490 Duke was initially expected to launch in 2022, but the project has been scrapped. In 2018, company CEO Stefan Peirer announced that the Austrian brand was working on a sub-500 cc twin-cylinder platform. While it would have served as a step-up from the KTM RC 390 and 390 Duke, the project will not be seeing the light of day. With poor sales during the COVID-19 period to a semiconductor chip shortage, there were multiple reasons for KTM to scrap its plans.

KTM RC 490 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    490 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    25 kmpl
  • Speed iconSpeed
    200 kmph
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    159.5 kg
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KTM RC 490 Variants

KTM RC 490 price is expected to start at ₹ 3.85 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
UPCOMING
RC 490 STD
₹3.85 Lakhs*
490 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.
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KTM RC 490 Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Jun 2026
Royal Enfield and Hero MotoCorp launched updated motorcycles, while Honda introduced E-Clutch technology; Ducati unveiled exclusive Panigale V4 Lamborghini.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 Apr 2026
Formula Bharat 2027 promotes engineering innovation, introducing the Driverless Cup and expanding industry collaboration among student teams.Read Full Story
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KTM RC 490 Images

KTM RC 490 Image 1

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KTM RC 490 User Opinions & Ratings

4.9Engine & Performance
4.7Features
4.1Safety
4.6Design
4.6Value For Money
4.7Comfort
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User Reviews

Perfect highway bike
Engine & Performance: Powered by an approximately 490cc parallel-twin engine producing around 55–60 HP, it delivers strong acceleration, smooth power delivery, and a top speed of nearly 200 kmph.
By: Ash (Aug 2, 2026)
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Perfect Choice for Upgrading to the Next Segment
The RC490 is a supersport / sport bike from KTM’s upcoming “490” twin-cylinder platform. It is designed to bridge the gap between the current RC 390 and larger sport bikes. KTM had initially shelved the 490 twin-cylinder project around 2023 due to cost concerns, but it has now been revived.
By: Pranay (Sept 17, 2025)
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High-Segment Bike at a Low Budget
A very good experience overall. It’s a low-budget option in the best segment, with a beautiful design and one of the most powerful machines in its class.
By: Rajdeep Boruah (Sept 3, 2025)
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It's always racing bike
Ktm bike always perfect for Speed and its always all boys dream and it Looks like a monster bike like.
By: Mukesh (Jul 22, 2025)
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It suitable for highway
It has a powerful engine and an aggressive design that looks great. Its performance is impressive, making it a favorite for this generation.
By: Rooban (Apr 11, 2025)
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KTM RC 490 Specifications and Features

Body TypeSports Bikes
Mileage25 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightYes
Engine490 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed200 Kmph
View all RC 490 specs and features

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