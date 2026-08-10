KTM 490 Duke:

The KTM 490 Duke was initially expected to launch in 2022, but the project has been scrapped. In 2018, company CEO Stefan Peirer announced that the Austrian brand was working on a sub-500 cc twin-cylinder platform. While it would have served as a step-up from the KTM RC 390 and 390 Duke, the project will not be seeing the light of day. With poor sales during the COVID-19 period to a semiconductor chip shortage, there were multiple reasons for KTM to scrap its plans.