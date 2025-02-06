HT Auto
KTM 390 Adventure
JUST LAUNCHED
KTM 390 Adventure Engine View
KTM 390 Adventure Front Tyre View
KTM 390 Adventure Rear Tyre View
KTM 390 Adventure Seat View
KTM 390 Adventure Tank View
KTM 390 Adventure

Launch Date: 6 Feb 2025
Photos
Photos
Specs
Specs
Colours
Variants
Variants

390 Adventure Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 348.0 cc

390 Adventure: 398.63 cc

Power

Category Average: 40.71 ps

390 Adventure: 46.0 ps

View all 390 Adventure Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About KTM 390 Adventure

Latest Update

  • 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X vs BMW G 310 GS: Which side to take in this battle of ADVs
  • Auto recap, Feb 5: Ola Roadster X launched, 2025 KTM 390 Adventure launched, Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6 pack two pricing out

    • KTM 390 Adventure Price:

    KTM 390 Adventure is priced at Rs. 3.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

    How many variants are there for KTM 390 Adventure?

    The KTM 390 Adventure is available in 1 variant - STD.

    What are the KTM 390 Adventure colour options?

    KTM 390 Adventure comes in two colour options: Orange, Ceramic White.

    What are the engine, performance, and specifications of KTM 390 Adventure?

    KTM 390 Adventure comes with 398.63 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes body type.

    Which are the major rivals of KTM 390 Adventure?

    KTM 390 Adventure rivals are KTM 390 Adventure, Zontes 350T, Royal Enfield Himalayan 650, BMW G 310 GS, Zontes 350X.

    KTM 390 Adventure Variants

    KTM 390 Adventure price starts at ₹ 3.68 Lakhs .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹3.68 Lakhs*
    Engine
    398.63 cc
    feature icon
    Seat Type: Single
    feature icon
    Call/SMS Alerts
    feature icon
    Instrument Console: Digital
    feature icon
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    feature icon
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 8 Ah
    feature icon
    ABS: Single Channel
    feature icon
    Body Graphics
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    KTM 390 Adventure Images

    KTM 390 Adventure Image 1
    KTM 390 Adventure Image 2
    KTM 390 Adventure Image 3
    KTM 390 Adventure Image 4
    KTM 390 Adventure Image 5
    KTM 390 Adventure Image 6
    KTM 390 Adventure Image 7

    KTM 390 Adventure Colours

    KTM 390 Adventure is available in the 2 Colours in India.

    Orange
    KTM 390 Adventure Specifications and Features

    Max Power46 PS
    Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine398.63 cc
    View all 390 Adventure specs and features

    KTM 390 Adventure comparison with similar bikes

    KTM 390 Adventure 2025
    KTM 390 Adventure
    Zontes 350T
    BMW G 310 GS
    Zontes 350X
    KTM 390 Adventure 2025
    KTM 390 Adventure 2025
    KTM 390 Adventure
    KTM 390 Adventure
    Zontes 350T
    Zontes 350T
    BMW G 310 GS
    BMW G 310 GS
    Zontes 350X
    Zontes 350X
    ₹3.68 Lakhs*
    ₹3.42 Lakhs*
    ₹3.37 Lakhs*
    ₹3.3 Lakhs*
    ₹2.99 Lakhs*
    Power
    46 PS
    Power
    43.5 PS
    Power
    39.3 PS
    Power
    34 PS
    Power
    38.52 PS
    Torque
    39 Nm
    Torque
    37 Nm
    Torque
    32 Nm
    Torque
    28 Nm
    Torque
    32.8 Nm
    Engine
    390 cc
    Engine
    373.2 cc
    Engine
    348 cc
    Engine
    313 cc
    Engine
    348 cc
    Kerb Weight
    183 kg
    Kerb Weight
    177 kg
    Kerb Weight
    196 kg
    Kerb Weight
    169.5 kg
    Kerb Weight
    185 kg
    Length
    -
    Length
    2154 mm
    Length
    2135 mm
    Length
    2075 mm
    Length
    2055 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Spoke Wheels
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Cast Aluminium
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Adventure Tourer Bikes
    Body Type
    Adventure Tourer Bikes
    Body Type
    Adventure Tourer Bikes
    Body Type
    Adventure Tourer Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Tourer Bikes
    Currently viewing390 Adventure vs 390 Adventure390 Adventure vs 350T390 Adventure vs G 310 GS390 Adventure vs 350X
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    KTM 390 Adventure News

    KTM India launched the 390 Adventure series in India, which comprises the 390 Adventure X and 390 Adventure. The 390 Adventure S model has not been launched in the country.
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure X vs BMW G 310 GS: Which side to take in this battle of ADVs
    6 Feb 2025
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Feb 5: Ola Roadster X launched, 2025 KTM 390 Adventure launched, Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6 pack two pricing out
    6 Feb 2025
    The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure arrives with a completely new look and feel and is now purpose-built for touring and off-roading
    New-gen KTM 390 Adventure launched in India, prices start at 2.91 lakh
    5 Feb 2025
    KTM 390 Adventure S and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will compete in the adventure motorcycle segment of the Indian two-wheeler market, with each offering distinct advantages to the riders.
    KTM 390 Adventure S vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Which adventure tourer should you buy?
    3 Feb 2025
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Feb 2: New KTM 390 Adventure booking begins, MG ZS EV price hiked, Royal Enfield and TVS January sales
    3 Feb 2025
    View all
     KTM 390 Adventure News
