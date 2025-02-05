Category Average: 348.0 cc
250 Adventure: 249.07 cc
Category Average: 35.08 ps
250 Adventure: 31.0 ps
KTM 250 Adventure price starts at ₹ 2.6 Lakhs .
KTM 250 Adventure is available in the 2 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|31 PS
|Body Type
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|249.07 cc
KTM 250 Adventure 2025
₹2.6 Lakhs*
₹2.16 Lakhs*
₹2.91 Lakhs*
₹2.49 Lakhs*
₹2.84 Lakhs*
₹2.85 Lakhs*
₹2.06 Lakhs*
₹2.99 Lakhs*
Power
31 PS
Power
26.5 PS
Power
46 PS
Power
30 PS
Power
43.5 PS
Power
40.02 PS
Power
24.31 PS
Power
38.52 PS
Torque
25 Nm
Torque
22.2 Nm
Torque
39 Nm
Torque
24 Nm
Torque
37 Nm
Torque
40 Nm
Torque
32 Nm
Torque
32.8 Nm
Engine
249.07 cc
Engine
249 cc
Engine
398.63 cc
Engine
248.76 cc
Engine
373 cc
Engine
452 cc
Engine
411 cc
Engine
348 cc
Kerb Weight
177 kg
Kerb Weight
167 kg
Kerb Weight
177 kg
Kerb Weight
177 kg
Kerb Weight
177 kg
Kerb Weight
196 kg
Kerb Weight
185 kg
Kerb Weight
185 kg
Length
2154 mm
Length
2180 mm
Length
2154 mm
Length
2154 mm
Length
2154 mm
Length
2245 mm
Length
2160 mm
Length
2055 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Sports Tourer Bikes
|Currently viewing
|250 Adventure vs V-Strom SX
|250 Adventure vs 390 Adventure X 2025
|250 Adventure vs 250 Adventure
|250 Adventure vs 390 Adventure X
|250 Adventure vs Himalayan 450
|250 Adventure vs Scram 411
|250 Adventure vs 350X
*Ex-showroom price
