KTM 250 Adventure Right View
1/8
JUST LAUNCHED
KTM 250 Adventure Engine View
2/8
KTM 250 Adventure Front Tyre View
3/8
KTM 250 Adventure Rear Tyre View
4/8
KTM 250 Adventure Seat View
5/8
KTM 250 Adventure Suspension View
View all Images
6/8

KTM 250 Adventure

Launch Date: 5 Feb 2025
2.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
[object Object]
Delhi
Specs
250 Adventure Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 348.0 cc

250 Adventure: 249.07 cc

Category average
Power

Category Average: 35.08 ps

250 Adventure: 31.0 ps

Category average

View all 250 Adventure Specs and Features

view all specs and features
KTM 250 Adventure Alternatives

Suzuki V-Strom SX

Suzuki V-Strom SX

2.16 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
250 AdventurevsV-Strom SX
KTM 390 Adventure X 2025

KTM 390 Adventure X 2025

2.91 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
250 Adventurevs390 Adventure X 2025
UPCOMING
TVS RTX 300

TVS RTX 300

2.5 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
KTM 250 Adventure

KTM 250 Adventure

2.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
250 Adventurevs250 Adventure
KTM 390 Adventure X

KTM 390 Adventure X

2.84 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
250 Adventurevs390 Adventure X
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

2.85 - 2.98 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
250 AdventurevsHimalayan 450
KTM 250 Adventure Variants

KTM 250 Adventure price starts at ₹ 2.6 Lakhs .

1 Variant Available
₹2.6 Lakhs*
Engine
250 cc
Seat Type: Single
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 12V / 8 Ah
ABS: Single Channel
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

KTM 250 Adventure Images

KTM 250 Adventure Image 1
KTM 250 Adventure Image 2
KTM 250 Adventure Image 3
KTM 250 Adventure Image 4
KTM 250 Adventure Image 5
KTM 250 Adventure Image 6
KTM 250 Adventure Image 7
KTM 250 Adventure Image 8

KTM 250 Adventure Colours

KTM 250 Adventure is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Orange
KTM 250 Adventure Specifications and Features

Max Power31 PS
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
Mileage30 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine249.07 cc
View all 250 Adventure specs and features

KTM 250 Adventure comparison with similar bikes

KTM 250 Adventure 2025
Suzuki V-Strom SX
KTM 390 Adventure X 2025
KTM 250 Adventure
KTM 390 Adventure X
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Zontes 350X
KTM 250 Adventure 2025
KTM 250 Adventure 2025
Suzuki V-Strom SX
Suzuki V-Strom SX
KTM 390 Adventure X 2025
KTM 390 Adventure X 2025
KTM 250 Adventure
KTM 250 Adventure
KTM 390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Adventure X
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Zontes 350X
Zontes 350X
₹2.6 Lakhs*
₹2.16 Lakhs*
₹2.91 Lakhs*
₹2.49 Lakhs*
₹2.84 Lakhs*
₹2.85 Lakhs*
₹2.06 Lakhs*
₹2.99 Lakhs*
Power
31 PS
Power
26.5 PS
Power
46 PS
Power
30 PS
Power
43.5 PS
Power
40.02 PS
Power
24.31 PS
Power
38.52 PS
Torque
25 Nm
Torque
22.2 Nm
Torque
39 Nm
Torque
24 Nm
Torque
37 Nm
Torque
40 Nm
Torque
32 Nm
Torque
32.8 Nm
Engine
249.07 cc
Engine
249 cc
Engine
398.63 cc
Engine
248.76 cc
Engine
373 cc
Engine
452 cc
Engine
411 cc
Engine
348 cc
Kerb Weight
177 kg
Kerb Weight
167 kg
Kerb Weight
177 kg
Kerb Weight
177 kg
Kerb Weight
177 kg
Kerb Weight
196 kg
Kerb Weight
185 kg
Kerb Weight
185 kg
Length
2154 mm
Length
2180 mm
Length
2154 mm
Length
2154 mm
Length
2154 mm
Length
2245 mm
Length
2160 mm
Length
2055 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Sports Tourer Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

KTM News

KTM India launched the 390 Adventure series in India, which comprises the 390 Adventure X and 390 Adventure. The 390 Adventure S model has not been launched in the country.
2025 KTM 390 Adventure X vs BMW G 310 GS: Which side to take in this battle of ADVs
6 Feb 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Feb 5: Ola Roadster X launched, 2025 KTM 390 Adventure launched, Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6 pack two pricing out
6 Feb 2025
The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure arrives with a completely new look and feel and is now purpose-built for touring and off-roading
New-gen KTM 390 Adventure launched in India, prices start at 2.91 lakh
5 Feb 2025
The Yamaha R3 has received a price cut that makes it more competitive within its segment. At the same time, it is not the most well-equipped sports bike that you can get at its price point.
Thinking of Yamaha YZF-R3 alternatives? You can buy these five rival sports bikes
4 Feb 2025
KTM 390 Adventure S and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will compete in the adventure motorcycle segment of the Indian two-wheeler market, with each offering distinct advantages to the riders.
KTM 390 Adventure S vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Which adventure tourer should you buy?
3 Feb 2025
View all
  News
KTM 250 Adventure FAQs

The KTM 250 Adventure offers a mileage of 30 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Adventure Tourer Bikes.
KTM 250 Adventure comes in a single variant which is the STD.
The KTM 250 Adventure boasts a 249.07 cc engine, generating a max power of 31 PS.
The KTM 250 Adventure offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 2.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

