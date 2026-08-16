Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Key Specs
- Engine443 cc
- Power25.4 bhp
- Max Torque34 Nm
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 marks the revival of the accessible, practical adventure-touring platform that made the original Himalayan 411 a household name among adventure riders. Positioned directly alongside the liquid-cooled Himalayan 450, the 440 offers an easy-riding, air/oil-cooled alternative tailored for commuters, long-distance touring enthusiasts, and off-road beginners alike.
Combining retro-rugged aesthetics with a modernised 443cc powertrain and a 6-speed gearbox, the 2026 Himalayan 440 delivers refined highway capabilities without sacrificing its signature low-end tractability.
Royal Enfield has officially confirmed the India debut for the Himalayan 440 on September 4, 2026. Designed to be a more cost-effective entry point into the Himalayan family, it sits below the range-topping Himalayan 450.
|Variant
|Estimated Ex-Showroom Price
|Expected Launch Date
|Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 STD
|₹2.40 Lakh – ₹2.50 Lakh
|September 4, 2026
Market Positioning: With an estimated price tag starting around ₹2.40 Lakh, the Himalayan 440 bridges the price gap between urban scramblers and premium 400cc+ adventure motorcycles, offering substantial value for money.
At the heart of the 2026 Himalayan 440 is an upgraded 443cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine derived from the Scram 440 architecture. Tuned specifically for adventure-touring requirements, the motor emphasises mid-range torque and linear power delivery across varied terrains.
Unlike the 5-speed setup found on older-generation 411 models, the inclusion of a 6-speed gearbox lowers highway cruise RPMs, reducing engine strain and handlebar vibrations when travelling at sustained speeds of 100 km/h.
Built on an enhanced frame structure, the Himalayan 440 retains the robust structural integrity required for demanding off-road trails while optimising weight distribution for urban commuting.
The 2026 Himalayan 440 stays true to the functional design language of original adventure motorcycles, blending utility with minimalist styling.
Understanding how the Himalayan 440 compares to the flagship Himalayan 450 helps buyers choose the right adventure motorcycle for their riding style.
|Feature / Spec
|Royal Enfield Himalayan 440
|Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
|Engine Type
|443cc Air/Oil-Cooled
|452cc Liquid-Cooled (Sherpa)
|Max Power
|25.4 bhp
|40 bhp
|Max Torque
|34 Nm
|40 Nm
|Gearbox
|6-Speed Manual
|6-Speed Manual
|Display
|Semi-Digital Console + Tripper
|Full TFT Dash with Google Maps
|Estimated Price
|₹2.40 Lakh – ₹2.50 Lakh
|₹3.08 Lakh onwards
|Primary Focus
|Accessible touring, low maintenance, city/trail balance
|High-speed highway cruising, extreme off-roading
Upon release, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 will compete against notable mid-capacity adventure tourers:
The 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 offers a balanced, accessible package for adventure enthusiasts seeking a reliable, low-maintenance tourer. By combining an air/oil-cooled 443cc engine with a 6-speed transmission, long-travel suspension, and switchable dual-channel ABS, it delivers practical performance for both daily commutes and off-the-beaten-path expeditions at a competitive price point.
|Max Power
|25.4 bhp
|Body Type
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|Max Torque
|34 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|443 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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