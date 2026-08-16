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ROYAL ENFIELD Himalayan 440

Exp. Launch on 4 Sept 2026
₹2.5 Lakhs* Onwards
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The Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 marks the revival of the accessible, practical adventure-touring platform that made the original Himalayan 411 a household name among adventure riders. Positioned directly alongside the liquid-cooled Himalayan 450, the 440 offers an easy-riding, air/oil-cooled alternative tailored for commuters, long-distance touring enthusiasts, and off-road beginners alike.

Combining retro-rugged aesthetics with a modernised 443cc powertrain and a 6-speed gearbox, the 2026 Himalayan 440 delivers refined highway capabilities without sacrificing its signature low-end tractability.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Expected Price and Launch Timeline

Royal Enfield has officially confirmed the India debut for the Himalayan 440 on September 4, 2026. Designed to be a more cost-effective entry point into the Himalayan family, it sits below the range-topping Himalayan 450.

VariantEstimated Ex-Showroom PriceExpected Launch Date
Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 STD 2.40 Lakh – 2.50 LakhSeptember 4, 2026

Market Positioning: With an estimated price tag starting around 2.40 Lakh, the Himalayan 440 bridges the price gap between urban scramblers and premium 400cc+ adventure motorcycles, offering substantial value for money.

Engine, Performance, and Transmission

At the heart of the 2026 Himalayan 440 is an upgraded 443cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine derived from the Scram 440 architecture. Tuned specifically for adventure-touring requirements, the motor emphasises mid-range torque and linear power delivery across varied terrains.

Engine & Performance Specifications

  • Engine Capacity: 443 cc (Single-Cylinder, Air/Oil-Cooled)
  • Maximum Power Output: 25.4 bhp (25.4 PS) @ 6,250 rpm
  • Peak Torque: 34 Nm @ 4,000–4,500 rpm
  • Fuel Delivery System: Electronic Fuel Injection (BS6 Phase 2 / BS6.2 Compliant)
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Gearbox
  • Clutch: Assist & Slipper Clutch

Key Highway Upgrade: 6-Speed Gearbox

Unlike the 5-speed setup found on older-generation 411 models, the inclusion of a 6-speed gearbox lowers highway cruise RPMs, reducing engine strain and handlebar vibrations when travelling at sustained speeds of 100 km/h.

Chassis, Suspension, and Braking

Built on an enhanced frame structure, the Himalayan 440 retains the robust structural integrity required for demanding off-road trails while optimising weight distribution for urban commuting.

  • Front Wheel & Tire: 21-inch spoke wheel (Wire-spoked setup for off-road compliance)
  • Rear Wheel & Tire: 17-inch spoke wheel
  • Front Suspension: Long-travel telescopic front forks (up to 200 mm suspension travel)
  • Rear Suspension: Linkage-type rear monoshock with preload adjustment
  • Front Brake: Single hydraulic disc brake with 2-piston floating calliper
  • Rear Brake: Single hydraulic disc brake
  • Safety System: Dual-channel ABS with switchable rear ABS for off-road riding

Design, Styling, and Touring Features

The 2026 Himalayan 440 stays true to the functional design language of original adventure motorcycles, blending utility with minimalist styling.

Exterior Styling Highlights

  • Classic Round Headlamp: Classic circular lighting casing housing long-throw halogen or LED setup.
  • Tall Touring Windscreen: Engine-mounted windshield designed to deflect wind blast at high speeds.
  • Integrated Luggage Racks: Built-in front and rear mounting frames for saddlebags, top boxes, and jerry cans.
  • Upswept Exhaust: High-mounted exhaust canister ensuring adequate water-wading depth on river crossings.

Cockpit & Technology

  • Instrument Console: Semi-digital instrument pod displaying speedometer, trip meters, gear position indicator, and fuel levels.
  • Tripper Navigation Support: Turn-by-turn navigation module powered by smartphone Bluetooth connectivity.
  • Ergonomics: Upright seating posture with wide, braced handlebars and neutral footpeg placement for effortless stand-up riding.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 vs Himalayan 450: Model Comparison

Understanding how the Himalayan 440 compares to the flagship Himalayan 450 helps buyers choose the right adventure motorcycle for their riding style.

Feature / SpecRoyal Enfield Himalayan 440Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Engine Type443cc Air/Oil-Cooled452cc Liquid-Cooled (Sherpa)
Max Power25.4 bhp40 bhp
Max Torque34 Nm40 Nm
Gearbox6-Speed Manual6-Speed Manual
DisplaySemi-Digital Console + TripperFull TFT Dash with Google Maps
Estimated Price 2.40 Lakh – 2.50 Lakh 3.08 Lakh onwards
Primary FocusAccessible touring, low maintenance, city/trail balanceHigh-speed highway cruising, extreme off-roading

Key Rivals in the Adventure Segment

Upon release, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 will compete against notable mid-capacity adventure tourers:

  • Yezdi Adventure (334 cc | 29.6 PS | ~ 2.10 Lakh)
  • Suzuki V-Strom SX (249 cc | 26.5 PS | ~ 2.01 Lakh)
  • TVS Apache RTX 300 (299 cc | 36 PS | ~ 1.99 Lakh)
  • KTM 250 Adventure (248 cc | 31 PS | ~ 2.53 Lakh)

Summary

The 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 offers a balanced, accessible package for adventure enthusiasts seeking a reliable, low-maintenance tourer. By combining an air/oil-cooled 443cc engine with a 6-speed transmission, long-travel suspension, and switchable dual-channel ABS, it delivers practical performance for both daily commutes and off-the-beaten-path expeditions at a competitive price point.

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Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Specifications and Features

Max Power25.4 bhp
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
Max Torque34 Nm
TransmissionManual
Engine443 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

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