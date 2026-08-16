The Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 marks the revival of the accessible, practical adventure-touring platform that made the original Himalayan 411 a household name among adventure riders. Positioned directly alongside the liquid-cooled Himalayan 450, the 440 offers an easy-riding, air/oil-cooled alternative tailored for commuters, long-distance touring enthusiasts, and off-road beginners alike.

Combining retro-rugged aesthetics with a modernised 443cc powertrain and a 6-speed gearbox, the 2026 Himalayan 440 delivers refined highway capabilities without sacrificing its signature low-end tractability.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Expected Price and Launch Timeline

Royal Enfield has officially confirmed the India debut for the Himalayan 440 on September 4, 2026. Designed to be a more cost-effective entry point into the Himalayan family, it sits below the range-topping Himalayan 450.

Variant Estimated Ex-Showroom Price Expected Launch Date Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 STD ₹ 2.40 Lakh – ₹ 2.50 Lakh September 4, 2026

Market Positioning: With an estimated price tag starting around ₹2.40 Lakh, the Himalayan 440 bridges the price gap between urban scramblers and premium 400cc+ adventure motorcycles, offering substantial value for money.

Engine, Performance, and Transmission

At the heart of the 2026 Himalayan 440 is an upgraded 443cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine derived from the Scram 440 architecture. Tuned specifically for adventure-touring requirements, the motor emphasises mid-range torque and linear power delivery across varied terrains.

Engine & Performance Specifications

Engine Capacity: 443 cc (Single-Cylinder, Air/Oil-Cooled)

443 cc (Single-Cylinder, Air/Oil-Cooled) Maximum Power Output: 25.4 bhp (25.4 PS) @ 6,250 rpm

25.4 bhp (25.4 PS) @ 6,250 rpm Peak Torque: 34 Nm @ 4,000–4,500 rpm

34 Nm @ 4,000–4,500 rpm Fuel Delivery System: Electronic Fuel Injection (BS6 Phase 2 / BS6.2 Compliant)

Electronic Fuel Injection (BS6 Phase 2 / BS6.2 Compliant) Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Gearbox

6-Speed Manual Gearbox Clutch: Assist & Slipper Clutch

Key Highway Upgrade: 6-Speed Gearbox

Unlike the 5-speed setup found on older-generation 411 models, the inclusion of a 6-speed gearbox lowers highway cruise RPMs, reducing engine strain and handlebar vibrations when travelling at sustained speeds of 100 km/h.

Chassis, Suspension, and Braking

Built on an enhanced frame structure, the Himalayan 440 retains the robust structural integrity required for demanding off-road trails while optimising weight distribution for urban commuting.

Front Wheel & Tire: 21-inch spoke wheel (Wire-spoked setup for off-road compliance)

21-inch spoke wheel (Wire-spoked setup for off-road compliance) Rear Wheel & Tire: 17-inch spoke wheel

17-inch spoke wheel Front Suspension: Long-travel telescopic front forks (up to 200 mm suspension travel)

Long-travel telescopic front forks (up to 200 mm suspension travel) Rear Suspension: Linkage-type rear monoshock with preload adjustment

Linkage-type rear monoshock with preload adjustment Front Brake: Single hydraulic disc brake with 2-piston floating calliper

Single hydraulic disc brake with 2-piston floating calliper Rear Brake: Single hydraulic disc brake

Single hydraulic disc brake Safety System: Dual-channel ABS with switchable rear ABS for off-road riding

Design, Styling, and Touring Features

The 2026 Himalayan 440 stays true to the functional design language of original adventure motorcycles, blending utility with minimalist styling.

Exterior Styling Highlights

Classic Round Headlamp: Classic circular lighting casing housing long-throw halogen or LED setup.

Classic circular lighting casing housing long-throw halogen or LED setup. Tall Touring Windscreen: Engine-mounted windshield designed to deflect wind blast at high speeds.

Engine-mounted windshield designed to deflect wind blast at high speeds. Integrated Luggage Racks: Built-in front and rear mounting frames for saddlebags, top boxes, and jerry cans.

Built-in front and rear mounting frames for saddlebags, top boxes, and jerry cans. Upswept Exhaust: High-mounted exhaust canister ensuring adequate water-wading depth on river crossings.

Cockpit & Technology

Instrument Console: Semi-digital instrument pod displaying speedometer, trip meters, gear position indicator, and fuel levels.

Semi-digital instrument pod displaying speedometer, trip meters, gear position indicator, and fuel levels. Tripper Navigation Support: Turn-by-turn navigation module powered by smartphone Bluetooth connectivity.

Turn-by-turn navigation module powered by smartphone Bluetooth connectivity. Ergonomics: Upright seating posture with wide, braced handlebars and neutral footpeg placement for effortless stand-up riding.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 vs Himalayan 450: Model Comparison

Understanding how the Himalayan 440 compares to the flagship Himalayan 450 helps buyers choose the right adventure motorcycle for their riding style.

Feature / Spec Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Engine Type 443cc Air/Oil-Cooled 452cc Liquid-Cooled (Sherpa) Max Power 25.4 bhp 40 bhp Max Torque 34 Nm 40 Nm Gearbox 6-Speed Manual 6-Speed Manual Display Semi-Digital Console + Tripper Full TFT Dash with Google Maps Estimated Price ₹ 2.40 Lakh – ₹ 2.50 Lakh ₹ 3.08 Lakh onwards Primary Focus Accessible touring, low maintenance, city/trail balance High-speed highway cruising, extreme off-roading

Key Rivals in the Adventure Segment

Upon release, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 will compete against notable mid-capacity adventure tourers:

Yezdi Adventure (334 cc | 29.6 PS | ~ ₹ 2.10 Lakh)

(334 cc | 29.6 PS | ~ 2.10 Lakh) Suzuki V-Strom SX (249 cc | 26.5 PS | ~ ₹ 2.01 Lakh)

(249 cc | 26.5 PS | ~ 2.01 Lakh) TVS Apache RTX 300 (299 cc | 36 PS | ~ ₹ 1.99 Lakh)

(299 cc | 36 PS | ~ 1.99 Lakh) KTM 250 Adventure (248 cc | 31 PS | ~ ₹ 2.53 Lakh)

Summary

The 2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 offers a balanced, accessible package for adventure enthusiasts seeking a reliable, low-maintenance tourer. By combining an air/oil-cooled 443cc engine with a 6-speed transmission, long-travel suspension, and switchable dual-channel ABS, it delivers practical performance for both daily commutes and off-the-beaten-path expeditions at a competitive price point.