Hero XPulse 210 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Which is the best value for money ADV bike?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Mar 2025, 14:10 PM
  • Hero Xpulse 210 was introduced to the Indian market earlier this year and booking for this adventure motorcycle is slated to commence on March 20.
Hero Xpulse 210 was introduced to the Indian market earlier this year and booking for this adventure motorcycle is slated to commence on March 20.

Hero MotoCorp launched the Hero Xpulse 210 in India at a starting price of 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom), at a premium of nearly 24,000 over the Hero Xpulse 200 4V. The adventure motorcycle is available in two variants – base and top. The top model costs 1.86 lakh (ex-showroom). It was launched alongside the naked streetfighter Hero Xtreme 250R, which comes priced at 1.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hero MotoCorp, being the biggest two-wheeler brand in India has been aiming to grab leading positions in key segments of the market. The adventure motorcycle segment in the country's two-wheeler space has been witnessing a rise in demand and sales. The Hero Xpulse 210 comes as a key model in the OEM's strategy to have a strong footprint in this space. However, it competes with rivals like KTM 250 Adventure, which was launched earlier this year with a generational update, at a price of 2.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hero Xpulse 210 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Price

The Hero Xpulse 210 is priced between 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom) and 1.86 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the KTM 250 Adventure comes priced at 2.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Clearly, the Hero Xpulse 210, even in its top-spec trim comes as a significantly more affordable model.

Hero Xpulse 210 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Powertrain

Powering the Hero Xpulse 210 is a 210 cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox, along with an assist and slipper clutch. This engine is capable of churning out 24.6 bhp peak power and 20.7 Nm of maximum torque. The Hero Xpulse 210 comes promising more power compared to the Hero Xpulse 200 4V.

On the other hand, the KTM 250 Adventure motorcycle draws power from a 249 cc liquid-cooled engine that pumps out 30.5 bhp peak power at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. This power mill is paired with a six-speed transmission.

First Published Date: 18 Mar 2025, 14:10 PM IST
TAGS: Hero XPulse 210 KTM 250 Adventure Hero Hero MotoCorp XPulse 210 KTM 250 Adventure

