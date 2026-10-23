HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Ktm Opens New Brazil Plant With Annual Capacity Of 20,000 Units

KTM opens new Brazil plant with annual capacity of 20,000 units

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 23 Oct 2026, 11:11 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

KTM has inaugurated a new Brazil assembly plant with an annual capacity of 20,000 motorcycles, including India-made 390 Adventure models, investing BRL 20 million to strengthen local operations

2025 KTM 390 Adventure R
KTM's new Brazil plant with annual capacity of 20,000 units, will assemble the KTM 390 Adventure R
2025 KTM 390 Adventure R
KTM's new Brazil plant with annual capacity of 20,000 units, will assemble the KTM 390 Adventure R
KTM 390 Adventure R
EMI starting at just
₹5,400/ month
Check Eligibility

Austrian automaker KTM has inaugurated a new independent assembly facility in Manaus, Brazil, for completely knocked-down (CKD) motorcycles. The plant replaces the company's previous assembly partnership with Dafra Motos and will assemble 10 motorcycles for the local market across the motocross, enduro, and adventure segments. Additionally, the plant was inaugurated on October 17.

In addition, the Austrian automaker has invested approximately BRL 20 million, which is equivalent to around 37.66 crore, in setting up the facility and equipping it for production. The company aims to reach a production capacity of 3,500 units by the end of 2026, with the plant reaching full potential, an annual capacity of 20,000 units, by the end of next year.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ktm 390 Adventure R (HT Auto photo)
KTM 390 Adventure R
₹3.88 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹5,400/ month
Check Eligibility
Ktm 390 Adventure S (HT Auto photo)
KTM 390 Adventure S
₹3.97 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹5,500/ month
Check Eligibility
Ktm 390 Enduro R (HT Auto photo)
KTM 390 Enduro R
₹3.41 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹4,800/ month
Check Eligibility
Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Himalayan 650
₹3.80 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹5,300/ month
Check Eligibility
Ktm 390 Adventure X (HT Auto photo)
KTM 390 Adventure X
₹3.43 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹4,800/ month
Check Eligibility
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
₹3.08 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹4,300/ month
Check Eligibility

KTM Manaus Plant: Production Details

The Manaus facility has started operations, as it will assemble 10 motorcycles from the KTM and Husqvarna portfolios. The motocross range will include the KTM 250 SX-F and 450 SX-F, while the enduro line-up will comprise the KTM 250 EXC-F, 350 EXC-F 6DAYS, 300 EXC and 300 EXC 6DAYS. Additionally, the plant will cover multiple stages of production, including kit preparation, engine assembly, final motorcycle assembly, quality inspections, packaging and dispatch. Notably, the Husqvarna FE 350 and TE 300 PRO will also be assembled at the facility, alongside the assembly of the KTM 390 Adventure R and 390 Adventure X for Brazilian customers.

Also Read : Kawasaki teases new adventure bike, likely more powerful than KLE500

Currently, KTM and Husqvarna operate through 12 authorised outlets in Brazil, with plans to increase the network to 30 outlets by 2027. With KTM taking direct control of its Brazilian assembly operations, the move could also create opportunities for its manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. As local assembly expands in Brazil, the Indian plant could gradually transition from exporting fully assembled motorcycles to supplying components.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 23 Oct 2026, 11:11 am IST
HT Auto Awards HT Auto Awards

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.