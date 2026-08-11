Honda CB350 Key Specs
- Engine348.36 cc
- Mileage42.17 kmpl
- Power21.07 ps
- Speed125 kmph
- Max Torque29.4 Nm
- Kerb Weight187 kg
The 2026 Honda CB350 stands as a formidable contender in the retro-cruiser segment, offering a perfect blend of classic aesthetics and modern technology. Engineered for smooth city commutes and relaxed highway cruising, the CB350 boasts refined performance, robust build quality, and a highly comfortable riding posture.
Here is an in-depth guide covering everything you need to know about the 2026 Honda CB350, including its price, engine specifications, mileage, and key features based on the latest data.
Pricing is a crucial factor for riders entering the 350cc segment. The Honda CB350 is competitively priced, making it a strong alternative to other retro-classic motorcycles on the market. It is available in two distinct variants:
At the core of the Honda CB350 is a refined and torquey powertrain designed to deliver a stress-free riding experience. The engine architecture focuses on low-end torque, ensuring minimal gear shifts in city traffic and strong pulling power on the open highway.
|Parameter
|Specification
|Engine Displacement
|348.36 cc
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke, SI Engine, Air-Cooled
|Max Power
|21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
|Max Torque
|29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm
|Transmission
|5-Speed Manual
|Clutch
|Multiplate Wet Clutch (Assist & Slipper)
Fuel efficiency remains a priority for riders, even in the premium 350cc category. The Honda CB350 offers an impressive balance of power and economy.
With a generous 15.2-litre fuel tank and excellent mileage figures, the CB350 can comfortably provide a riding range suited for both daily commutes and long-distance touring without frequent fuel stops.
The CB350 is built on a sturdy frame with dimensions that offer stability at high speeds without compromising manoeuvrability in tight traffic.
The motorcycle runs on a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear alloy wheel setup fitted with tubeless tyres (Front: 100/90-19, Rear: 130/70-18). Braking is handled confidently by a 310 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, supported by a standard Dual-Channel ABS for enhanced safety under hard braking conditions.
Despite its vintage design, the 2026 Honda CB350 is packed with segment-leading modern features and electronic rider aids:
The 2026 Honda CB350 is a sophisticated and reliable motorcycle that seamlessly integrates retro charm with modern-day riding essentials. With its incredibly smooth 348.36 cc engine, advanced features like traction control and Bluetooth connectivity, and a highly competitive price point starting at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs, it remains a top-tier choice for enthusiasts looking for a refined, evergreen cruiser experience.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Honda CB350
|Rs. 1.97 LakhsOnwards
|348.36 cc
|21.07 PS
|29.4 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|187 kg
|2207 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Honda Hness CB350
|Rs. 1.92 LakhsOnwards
|348.36 cc
|21.07 PS
|30 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|181 kg
|2163 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|CB350VSHness CB350
|Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
|Rs. 2.18 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|20.48 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|197 kg
|2130 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|CB350VSGoan Classic 350
|Royal Enfield Bullet 350
|Rs. 1.64 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|20.4 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|195 kg
|2110 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|CB350VSBullet 350
|Royal Enfield Classic 350
|Rs. 1.87 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|20.21 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|195 kg
|2145 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|CB350VSClassic 350
|Royal Enfield Meteor 350
|Rs. 1.96 LakhsOnwards
|349.34 cc
|20.21 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
|191 kg
|2140 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|CB350VSMeteor 350
|Jawa 42 Bobber
|Rs. 1.93 LakhsOnwards
|334 cc
|29.92 PS
|30 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|185 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|CB350VS42 Bobber
Honda CB350 is available in the 3 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users highlight the bike's excellent comfort, refined engine, and practical features, while noting issues with quality control, heavy weight, and a high service cost.
|Max Power
|21.07 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|29.4 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|42.17 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|348.36 cc
|Max Speed
|125 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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