The 2026 Honda CB350 stands as a formidable contender in the retro-cruiser segment, offering a perfect blend of classic aesthetics and modern technology. Engineered for smooth city commutes and relaxed highway cruising, the CB350 boasts refined performance, robust build quality, and a highly comfortable riding posture.

Here is an in-depth guide covering everything you need to know about the 2026 Honda CB350, including its price, engine specifications, mileage, and key features based on the latest data.

2026 Honda CB350 Price in India

Pricing is a crucial factor for riders entering the 350cc segment. The Honda CB350 is competitively priced, making it a strong alternative to other retro-classic motorcycles on the market. It is available in two distinct variants:

Honda CB350 DLX: Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (Ex-showroom)

Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (Ex-showroom) Honda CB350 DLX Pro: Rs. 2.00 Lakhs (Ex-showroom)

Engine Performance and Specifications

At the core of the Honda CB350 is a refined and torquey powertrain designed to deliver a stress-free riding experience. The engine architecture focuses on low-end torque, ensuring minimal gear shifts in city traffic and strong pulling power on the open highway.

Parameter Specification Engine Displacement 348.36 cc Engine Type 4-Stroke, SI Engine, Air-Cooled Max Power 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm Max Torque 29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm Transmission 5-Speed Manual Clutch Multiplate Wet Clutch (Assist & Slipper)

Mileage and Fuel Capacity

Fuel efficiency remains a priority for riders, even in the premium 350cc category. The Honda CB350 offers an impressive balance of power and economy.

Claimed Mileage: 42.17 kmpl

42.17 kmpl Fuel Tank Capacity: 15.2 Litres

With a generous 15.2-litre fuel tank and excellent mileage figures, the CB350 can comfortably provide a riding range suited for both daily commutes and long-distance touring without frequent fuel stops.

Dimensions, Weight, and Handling

The CB350 is built on a sturdy frame with dimensions that offer stability at high speeds without compromising manoeuvrability in tight traffic.

Kerb Weight: 187 kg

187 kg Seat Height: 800 mm (Highly accessible for most riders)

800 mm (Highly accessible for most riders) Ground Clearance: 165 mm

165 mm Overall Length: 2207 mm

2207 mm Wheelbase: 1441 mm

The motorcycle runs on a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear alloy wheel setup fitted with tubeless tyres (Front: 100/90-19, Rear: 130/70-18). Braking is handled confidently by a 310 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, supported by a standard Dual-Channel ABS for enhanced safety under hard braking conditions.

Key Features and Technology

Despite its vintage design, the 2026 Honda CB350 is packed with segment-leading modern features and electronic rider aids:

All-LED Lighting: The motorcycle features a classic round LED headlight, LED tail light, and LED turn indicators for superior night visibility.

The motorcycle features a classic round LED headlight, LED tail light, and LED turn indicators for superior night visibility. Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC): A traction control system that helps maintain rear-wheel traction on slippery or loose surfaces.

A traction control system that helps maintain rear-wheel traction on slippery or loose surfaces. Assist and Slipper Clutch: Reduces clutch lever effort and prevents rear-wheel locking during aggressive downshifts.

Reduces clutch lever effort and prevents rear-wheel locking during aggressive downshifts. Honda Smartphone Voice Control System: Allows riders to connect their smartphones to manage navigation, phone calls, weather information, and music on the go.

Allows riders to connect their smartphones to manage navigation, phone calls, weather information, and music on the go. Digital-Analogue Instrument Cluster: Provides essential readouts including battery voltage, a gear position indicator, real-time mileage, and trip meters.

Provides essential readouts including battery voltage, a gear position indicator, real-time mileage, and trip meters. Convenience and Safety: Equipped with a built-in USB charging port, an Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), a hazard switch, and a side-stand engine inhibitor.

Final Verdict

The 2026 Honda CB350 is a sophisticated and reliable motorcycle that seamlessly integrates retro charm with modern-day riding essentials. With its incredibly smooth 348.36 cc engine, advanced features like traction control and Bluetooth connectivity, and a highly competitive price point starting at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs, it remains a top-tier choice for enthusiasts looking for a refined, evergreen cruiser experience.