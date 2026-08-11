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HONDA CB350

₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.4
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The 2026 Honda CB350 stands as a formidable contender in the retro-cruiser segment, offering a perfect blend of classic aesthetics and modern technology. Engineered for smooth city commutes and relaxed highway cruising, the CB350 boasts refined performance, robust build quality, and a highly comfortable riding posture.

Here is an in-depth guide covering everything you need to know about the 2026 Honda CB350, including its price, engine specifications, mileage, and key features based on the latest data.

2026 Honda CB350 Price in India

Pricing is a crucial factor for riders entering the 350cc segment. The Honda CB350 is competitively priced, making it a strong alternative to other retro-classic motorcycles on the market. It is available in two distinct variants:

  • Honda CB350 DLX: Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (Ex-showroom)
  • Honda CB350 DLX Pro: Rs. 2.00 Lakhs (Ex-showroom)

Engine Performance and Specifications

At the core of the Honda CB350 is a refined and torquey powertrain designed to deliver a stress-free riding experience. The engine architecture focuses on low-end torque, ensuring minimal gear shifts in city traffic and strong pulling power on the open highway.

ParameterSpecification
Engine Displacement348.36 cc
Engine Type4-Stroke, SI Engine, Air-Cooled
Max Power21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission5-Speed Manual
ClutchMultiplate Wet Clutch (Assist & Slipper)

Mileage and Fuel Capacity

Fuel efficiency remains a priority for riders, even in the premium 350cc category. The Honda CB350 offers an impressive balance of power and economy.

  • Claimed Mileage: 42.17 kmpl
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 15.2 Litres

With a generous 15.2-litre fuel tank and excellent mileage figures, the CB350 can comfortably provide a riding range suited for both daily commutes and long-distance touring without frequent fuel stops.

Dimensions, Weight, and Handling

The CB350 is built on a sturdy frame with dimensions that offer stability at high speeds without compromising manoeuvrability in tight traffic.

  • Kerb Weight: 187 kg
  • Seat Height: 800 mm (Highly accessible for most riders)
  • Ground Clearance: 165 mm
  • Overall Length: 2207 mm
  • Wheelbase: 1441 mm

The motorcycle runs on a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear alloy wheel setup fitted with tubeless tyres (Front: 100/90-19, Rear: 130/70-18). Braking is handled confidently by a 310 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, supported by a standard Dual-Channel ABS for enhanced safety under hard braking conditions.

Key Features and Technology

Despite its vintage design, the 2026 Honda CB350 is packed with segment-leading modern features and electronic rider aids:

  • All-LED Lighting: The motorcycle features a classic round LED headlight, LED tail light, and LED turn indicators for superior night visibility.
  • Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC): A traction control system that helps maintain rear-wheel traction on slippery or loose surfaces.
  • Assist and Slipper Clutch: Reduces clutch lever effort and prevents rear-wheel locking during aggressive downshifts.
  • Honda Smartphone Voice Control System: Allows riders to connect their smartphones to manage navigation, phone calls, weather information, and music on the go.
  • Digital-Analogue Instrument Cluster: Provides essential readouts including battery voltage, a gear position indicator, real-time mileage, and trip meters.
  • Convenience and Safety: Equipped with a built-in USB charging port, an Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), a hazard switch, and a side-stand engine inhibitor.

Final Verdict

The 2026 Honda CB350 is a sophisticated and reliable motorcycle that seamlessly integrates retro charm with modern-day riding essentials. With its incredibly smooth 348.36 cc engine, advanced features like traction control and Bluetooth connectivity, and a highly competitive price point starting at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs, it remains a top-tier choice for enthusiasts looking for a refined, evergreen cruiser experience.

Honda CB350 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    348.36 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    42.17 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    21.07 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    125 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    29.4 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    187 kg
View All CB350 SpecsView specs icon

Honda CB350 Videos

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Honda CB350 Variants

Honda CB350 price starts at ₹ 1.97 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda CB350 comes in 2 variants. Honda CB350's top variant is DLX Pro.
2 Variants Available
CB350 DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
348.36 cc
125 kmph
CB350 DLX Pro
₹2 Lakhs*
348.36 cc
125 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Honda CB350 Latest Updates

Calendar icon2 Aug 2026
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reported a 5% sales increase in July 2026, with significant export growth.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Jul 2026
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India unveils 10 new two-wheelers, including seven all-new models and three refreshed versions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Jul 2026
The Indian motorcycle market shifts from entry-level to 350 cc models, with Royal Enfield and Honda as key players.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Jul 2026
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reported a 17% sales increase in Q1 FY27, driven by strong domestic and export growth.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Jun 2026
The Royal Enfield Classic 650, Harley-Davidson X440 T, and Triumph Bonneville T100 offer upgraded riding experiences, each with distinct engines and features, catering to classic motorcycle enthusiasts seeking performance, style, and premium appeal.Read Full Story

Honda CB350 Visual Comparison

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Honda CB350 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Honda CB350
Honda CB350 image
Rs. 1.97 LakhsOnwards
4.4403
348.36 cc21.07 PS29.4 NmCruiser Bikes187 kg2207 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Honda Hness CB350Honda Hness CB350 imageRs. 1.92 LakhsOnwards
4.94
348.36 cc21.07 PS30 NmCruiser Bikes181 kg2163 mmDiscDiscAlloyCB350VSHness CB350
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 imageRs. 2.18 LakhsOnwards
4.92
349 cc20.48 PS27 NmCruiser Bikes197 kg2130 mmDiscDiscSpokeCB350VSGoan Classic 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 imageRs. 1.64 LakhsOnwards
4.41257
349 cc20.4 PS27 NmCruiser Bikes195 kg2110 mmDiscDiscAlloyCB350VSBullet 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350Royal Enfield Classic 350 imageRs. 1.87 LakhsOnwards
4.4270
349 cc20.21 PS27 NmCruiser Bikes195 kg2145 mmDiscDiscSpokeCB350VSClassic 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350Royal Enfield Meteor 350 imageRs. 1.96 LakhsOnwards
4.622
349.34 cc20.21 PS27 NmCruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes191 kg2140 mmDiscDiscAlloyCB350VSMeteor 350
Jawa 42 BobberJawa 42 Bobber imageRs. 1.93 LakhsOnwards
4.67
334 cc29.92 PS30 NmCruiser Bikes185 kg-DiscDiscAlloyCB350VS42 Bobber

Honda CB350 Images

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Honda CB350 Colours

Honda CB350 is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Matte crust metallic

Honda CB350 Alternatives

Honda Hness CB350

Honda Hness CB350

1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs
CB350vsHness CB350
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.18 - 2.21 Lakhs
CB350vsGoan Classic 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.64 - 2.08 Lakhs
CB350vsBullet 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
CB350vsClassic 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs
CB350vsMeteor 350
Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
CB350vsMavrick 440

Honda CB350 User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
4.2Features
4.6Safety
4.6Design
4.1Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Honda CB350 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users highlight the bike's excellent comfort, refined engine, and practical features, while noting issues with quality control, heavy weight, and a high service cost.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconUltra-refined engine with smooth power delivery
  • check circle iconClassic retro design and strong presence
  • check circle iconExcellent comfort for long rides and commuting
  • check circle iconGood fuel efficiency around 36-38 kmpl
  • check circle iconStrong braking performance with dual-channel ABS

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHeavy weight makes maneuvering difficult
  • warning iconHigh service costs after free services
  • warning iconLimited service network with long wait for parts
  • warning iconNarrow and hard pillion seat affects comfort
  • warning iconQuality control issues (front fork seals, chain set)

User Reviews

Classic bike.
I absolutely love this bike. It's excellent for long rides, offers a smooth and comfortable riding experience, and has a fabulous, classy look. It performs well on both village roads and city streets, making it a perfect choice for all types of riders.
By: MS Rajpoot (Jul 10, 2026)
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Only for highway for knowing performance
It’s a good-looking and stylish vehicle with great engine performance. The ride is very smooth, and it offers good pickup, making it perfect for long drives. However, the seat height could be an issue for taller riders, especially those above 6 feet.
By: Mohammed Jahangir (Apr 30, 2026)
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Practical Daily Rider
The Honda Selectable Torque Control gives a great sense of security, especially when riding over painted zebra crossings or wet metal patches. It's an excellent safety feature.
By: Nikhil O (Apr 7, 2026)
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Value for Features
The rider ergonomics are perfect for both city and highway. The relaxed posture ensures no pain or discomfort, even after hours of riding.
By: Sonal N (Apr 7, 2026)
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Highly Refined
The side stand engine cut-off is a good safety feature, but the sensor is overly sensitive and cuts the engine unexpectedly sometimes. Can be annoying in tight traffic.
By: Harish M (Apr 7, 2026)
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Honda CB350 Related News

In the Indian 350 cc motorcycle market, Royal Enfield has a strong hold with its range of products in this space. Honda also launched its products in this category. The two popular models in this category are the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Honda CB350.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda CB350: Monthly EMI comparison
16 Jul 2026
The CB350 uses the same underpinnings as the H'ness CB350.
3 Bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from the Honda CB350
27 Jun 2026
The 2025 Honda Dio is a popular choice for the youngsters.
Honda Activa, Dio, Shine, CB350 Drive Growth by 45% in December 2025
7 Jan 2026
The Honda CB350 QRT bikes come with revolving flashers and blinkers, a public announcement system, a siren and flashlight, and side and rear storage panniers
Gujarat Police inducts 50 custom Honda CB350 Quick Response Team bikes in fleet
3 Sept 2025
Here are the most affordable cruiser bikes in India
From Honda CB350 to RE Classic 350: Here are the most affordable cruiser bikes available in India
21 Jul 2025
View all
 Honda CB350 Related News

Honda CB350 Specifications and Features

Max Power21.07 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque29.4 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage42.17 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine348.36 cc
Max Speed125 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all CB350 specs and features

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