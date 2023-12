Latest Update

The Honda CB350 stands as a formidable cruiser bike, boasting a powerful 348.36 cc engine and a sleek LED headlight. With a focus on performance and style, it redefines the riding experience. Price: Min Price (Ex-Showroom): 2.0 Lakhs

Max Price (Ex-Showroom): 2.18 Lakhs Specs and Features: Engine: The heart of the CB350 is its 348.36 cc powerhouse, delivering an impressive 21.07 PS of maximum power and a torque of 29.4 Nm.

Transmission: Mated to a manual transmission, the CB350 offers riders a hands-on, engaging experience.

Mileage: Balancing performance with efficiency, this cruiser delivers a commendable mileage of 36 kmpl.

Safety Features: The CB350 comes equipped with an Antilock Braking System (ABS), ensuring secure and controlled braking in diverse conditions.

Body Type: Classified as a Cruiser Bike, the CB350 combines comfort and style for riders seeking an exceptional cruising experience.

No Of Cylinders: Powered by a single cylinder, the CB350 maintains simplicity while delivering robust performance.

Fuel Type: Operating on petrol, this bike aligns with conventional fuel preferences.

Headlight: Illuminating the road ahead, the CB350 features a cutting-edge LED headlight for enhanced visibility. Rivals: Yamaha MT-15: A nimble contender with a focus on sporty performance.

Jawa 42: Blending classic aesthetics with modern engineering for a unique riding experience.

Suzuki Gixxer 250: A sporty alternative with a potent 250 cc engine for adrenaline enthusiasts.

Honda CBR150R: A compact sports bike offering agility and performance in a smaller package.

Honda CBR150R: A compact sports bike offering agility and performance in a smaller package.

Hero XF3R: A concept turned reality, promising a thrilling ride with distinctive design elements. In a market filled with choices, the Honda CB350 distinguishes itself through a balanced blend of power, efficiency, and safety features. Whether cruising on highways or navigating city streets, the CB350 offers riders a reliable and robust option, making it a strong contender in the competitive cruiser bike segment.