Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
1/13
2/13
3/13
4/13
5/13
View all Images
6/13

Honda CB350 Specifications

Honda CB350 starting price is Rs. 1,99,900 in India. Honda CB350 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 348.36 cc engine. Honda CB350 mileage is 36 kmpl.
2 - 2.18 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Honda CB350 Specs

Honda CB350 comes with 348.36 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of CB350 starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Honda CB350 sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment ...Read More

Honda CB350 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
DLX Pro
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
ABS
Yes
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Max Torque
29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Starting
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Pressurized nitrogen-charged
Rear Suspension
Telescopic front forks
Additional Features
"Honda Smartphone Voice Control System, Honda Selectable Torque Control, Assist & slipper clutch"
Pass Switch
Pass Switch
Seat Type
Single
Instrument Console
Instrument Console
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Honda CB350 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Classic 350 Specs
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Hunter 350 Specs
UPCOMING
Triumph Bonneville 350

Triumph Bonneville 350

1.98 Lakhs Onwards
Check Bonneville 350 details
View similar Bikes
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Bullet 350 Specs
Honda Hness CB350

Honda Hness CB350

1.86 - 2.16 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Hness CB350 Specs
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.29 - 2.69 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
X440 Specs

Honda CB350 News

Image of Legacy Edition of Honda H'ness CB350 used for representational purpose only.
Honda announces voluntary recall for H’ness CB350 and CB350RS. Check details
2 Dec 2023
The design of both motorcycles is radically different.
Honda CB350 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Which neo-retro motorcycle to buy?
24 Nov 2023
The Honda CB350 gets a host of accessories including a taller visor, leg guards, rear carrier and more
New Honda CB350 accessories revealed
22 Nov 2023
Both motorcycles have a retro classic design.
Honda CB350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Which 350 cc motorcycle to buy?
22 Nov 2023
The new New Honda CB350 will be sold as the GB350 C in Japan and will get two new colourways, which are not available in India
New Honda CB350 confirmed for launch in Japan with a new name and colours
21 Nov 2023
View all
 Honda CB350 News

Honda CB350 Variants & Price List

Honda CB350 price starts at ₹ 2 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.18 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda CB350 comes in 2 variants. Honda CB350 top variant price is ₹ 2.18 Lakhs.

DLX
2 Lakhs*
348.36 cc
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
DLX Pro
2.18 Lakhs*
348.36 cc
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Honda Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Honda Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

2.69 - 2.84 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda CB350

Honda CB350

2 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Flycon T3

Flycon T3

89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Flycon Empire

Flycon Empire

79,900
Check latest offers
Okaya EV Motofaast

Okaya EV Motofaast

1.37 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Popular Bikes in India 2023

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check latest offers
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.69 - 1.74 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

Honda Rebel 1100

Honda Rebel 1100

12 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR

MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR

19.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

1.35 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Scout Bobber

Indian Scout Bobber

13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details