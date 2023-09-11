Saved Articles

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Specifications

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 starting price is Rs. 1,73,562 in India. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a 349 cc engine. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 mileage is 38 kmpl.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Specs

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes with 349 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Bullet 350 starts at Rs. 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Royal Enfield Bullet ...Read More

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Black Gold
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
13 L
Length
2110 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm
Height
1225 mm
Kerb Weight
195 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm
Width
785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
349 cc
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine ( J platform )
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Twin Downtube Spine Frame
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks
Rear Suspension
Twin tube emulsion Shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Underseat storage
No
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Battery Capacity
8 Ah
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 News

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes re-energising the 350 cc motorcycle segment in India, which has been experiencing an influx of new and updated models and seeing rising demand over the last few years.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs TVS Ronin: Price and specification comparison
11 Sept 2023
The Classic 350 and the Bullet 350 use the same J platform.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350: Which 350 cc motorcycle should you get?
6 Sept 2023
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes re-energising the 350 cc motorcycle segment in India, which has been experiencing an influx of new and updated models and seeing rising demand over the last few years.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350 vs Jawa 42: Which one to choose
4 Sept 2023
Royal Enfield introduced the new Bullet 350 in India last week which shares the same J platform with other models like Classic 350, Hunter 350 and Meteor 350.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350 vs Hunter 350 vs Meteor 350: Price comparison
3 Sept 2023
The new-generation Royal Enfield Bullet is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards in India
New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launch in Europe by end of October
2 Sept 2023
View all
 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 News

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Variants & Price List

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 price starts at ₹ 1.74 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.16 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes in 3 variants. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 top variant price is ₹ 2.16 Lakhs.

Military Red and Military Black
1.74 Lakhs*
349 cc
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Standard Maroon and Standard Black
1.97 Lakhs*
349 cc
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Black Gold
2.16 Lakhs*
349 cc
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

