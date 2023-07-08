HT Auto
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Specifications

Royal Enfield Classic 350 starting price is Rs. 1,87,246 in India. Royal Enfield Classic 350 is available in 5 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Specs

Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes with 349.34 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Classic 350 starts at Rs. 1.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Chrome Series With Dual-Channel
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Wheel Size
Front :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
32 psi
Radial Tyre
Yes
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
36 psi
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
32 psi
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi
Rear Brake Diameter
270 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Total Weight
375 kg
Fuel Capacity
13 L
Length
2145 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm
Height
1090 mm
Kerb Weight
195 kg
Engine Oil
2.20 L
Saddle Height
805 mm
Width
785 mm
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Ignition
Electronic Fuel Ignition (EFI)
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
349.34 cc
Compression Ratio
9.5:1
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single Cylinder
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
5 speed
Bore
72 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Twin Downtube Spine Frame
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Navigation
Yes
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Digital
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Air Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication
Pass Switch
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

Royal Enfield Classic 350 News

Image used for representational purposes only.
E20-ready Royal Enfield Classic 350, Himalayan & Interceptor 650 starts reaching dealerships: Details
8 Jul 2023
On paper, the X440 is more powerful than the Classic 350.
Harley-Davidson X440 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Which retro motorcycle should you buy?
5 Jul 2023
Both motorcycles have a retro design and similar engine specifications.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400: Which one should you buy?
11 May 2023
Despite being similar, both motorcycles have quite a bit of difference.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350: Should you spend the extra money?
10 May 2023
Eimor Customs has made several cosmetic changes to this Royal Enfield Classic 350 to make it a bobber.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified neatly into a bobber: Details here
11 Mar 2023
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Variants & Price List

Royal Enfield Classic 350 price starts at ₹ 1.87 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.18 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes in 5 variants. Royal Enfield Classic 350 top variant price is ₹ 2.18 Lakhs.

Redditch Series With Single-Channel
1.87 Lakhs*
349.34 cc
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Halcyon Series With Dual-Channel
1.96 Lakhs*
349.34 cc
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Signals Series With Dual-Channel
2.08 Lakhs*
349.34 cc
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Dark Series With Dual-Channel
2.15 Lakhs*
349.34 cc
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Chrome Series With Dual-Channel
2.18 Lakhs*
349.34 cc
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
