Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes with 349.34 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Classic 350 starts at Rs. 1.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Royal Enfield Classic 350 sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Royal Enfield Classic 350 price starts at ₹ 1.87 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.18 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes in 5 variants. Royal Enfield Classic 350 top variant price is ₹ 2.18 Lakhs.
₹1.87 Lakhs*
349.34 cc
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
