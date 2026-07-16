Royal Enfield Classic 350 Images

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Classic 350[2021-2024]Specs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsColours

Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Images

Check out the latest images of Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]. The images showcase the dynamic ...Read More

Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Front Left View

Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
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Exterior
Colours
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Front Left View
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Left Side View
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Rear Left View
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Rear Right View
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Right Side View
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Front Right View
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Front View
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Front Right View
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Engine
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Fuel Tank
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Headlight
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Ignition Start Button
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Seat
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Speedometer
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Chrome Bronze
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Chrome Red
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Dark Stealth Black
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Gunmetal Grey
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Halcyon Grey
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Halycon Black
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Halycon Green
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Halycon Grey
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Redditch Grey
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Redditch Red
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Redditch Sage Green
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Signals Desert Sand
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Signals Marsh Grey
Front Left View
Left Side View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Right Side View
Front Right View
Front View
Front Right View
Engine
Fuel Tank
Headlight
Ignition Start Button
Seat
Speedometer
Chrome Bronze
Chrome Red
Dark Stealth Black
Gunmetal Grey
Halcyon Grey
Halycon Black
Halycon Green
Halycon Grey
Redditch Grey
Redditch Red
Redditch Sage Green
Signals Desert Sand
Signals Marsh Grey

Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Alternatives

Honda CB350

Honda CB350

1.97 - 2 Lakhs
CB350 Images

Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Related News

There are no cosmetic changes made to the 2026 Classic 350.
2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched at 1.87 lakh, now gets slipper clutch and USB Type-C charger
16 Jul 2026
In the Indian 350 cc motorcycle market, Royal Enfield has a strong hold with its range of products in this space. Honda also launched its products in this category. The two popular models in this category are the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Honda CB350.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda CB350: Monthly EMI comparison
16 Jul 2026
The Super Meteor 650 has become one of the most popular cruisers in the Indian market.
3 twin-cylinder cruiser bikes I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from the Royal Enfield Classic 350
4 May 2026
Here are the most affordable cruiser bikes in India
From Honda CB350 to RE Classic 350: Here are the most affordable cruiser bikes available in India
21 Jul 2025
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the best-selling motorcycle for the brand.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched in Nepal
18 Apr 2025
View all
 Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Related News

Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Videos

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 shared it's underpinnings with the Classic 350. Royal Enfield will announce the price of the motorcycle at the upcoming Motoverse Festival later this week.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 motorcycle breaks cover: First look
21 Nov 2024
Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed
13 Aug 2024
2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle promises to offer improved ride quality and comes with host of new features. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Royal Enfield Classic 350: Road test review
1 Sept 2021
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 unveiled: First look at design, specs and engine
22 Nov 2024
View all
 

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