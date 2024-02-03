Classic 350 & Bullet 350 help Royal Enfield report 10% growth

Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer Royal Enfield has reported 10 per cent YTD growth. The manufacturer sold 7,61,246 units in 2023’24 and 6,91,116 units in 2022’23. In January 2024, Royal Enfield sold 76,187 units as compared to the 74,746 units that they sold during the same period last year. That is a growth of 2 per cent.

In January 2024, Royal Enfield sold 70,556 units and exported 5,631 units. In January 2023, the brand sold 67,702 units and exported 7,044 units. So, the sales grew by 4 per cent but the exports fell by 20 per cent.

In terms of YTD, the Royal Enfield sold 7,00,829 units in 2023’24 and 6,10,520 units in 2022’23. So, the sales figure grew by 15 per cent. In terms of exports, there was a 25 per cent reduction as they fell from 80,596 units in 2022’23 to 60,417 units in 2023’24.

In the past few months, Royal Enfield has launched two much awaited motorcycles in the Indian market. Speaking about the performance for the month of January 2024, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “The last few months have been very exciting times for us at Royal Enfield, as also for motorcycling enthusiasts across the world. Our recently launched motorcycles continue to perform well across markets, and we have had a great start to the new year. We are confident that we will sustain our growth momentum for months to come."

Apart from the new motorcycles, the brand also launched two new colour schemes for the Bullet 350. They are Military Silver Black and Military Silver Red. What makes these colourways special is the fact that they come with silver pinstripes which are hand-painted. The new colours will sit below Standard models and will be priced at ₹1.79 lakh ex-showroom.

