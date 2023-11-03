HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Videos 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check Full Specifications

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Complete spec details revealed

Royal Enfield will launch the new Himalayan 452 motorcycle in India with several new updates. Ahead of the launch, the specifications of the new-look Himalayan has been revealed. Check this detailed walk-around video to understand what all has changed in the Himalayan in its new avatar.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Nov 2023, 13:48 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
₹ 2.80 - 3.10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Harley-davidson X440 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson X440
₹ 2.29 - 2.69 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Cb300f (HT Auto photo)
Honda CB300F
₹ 2.26 - 2.30 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Rebel 300 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Rebel 300
₹ 2.30 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Rebel 500 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Rebel 500
₹ 2.25 - 4.50 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Cfmoto 300nk (HT Auto photo)
CFMoto 300NK
₹ 2.29 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
First Published Date: 03 Nov 2023, 13:48 PM IST
TAGS: Himalayan 450 Himalayan 452 Royal Enfield

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
72% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 249 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
10% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 89 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
MKY® Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner and Smooth Design | Built in LED Light, Portable,Wet and Dry
Rs. 475 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
55% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 899 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.