What is the expected price of Royal Enfield Bullet 650? The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 3 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Royal Enfield Bullet 650? The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is expected to launch on 25th Oct 2024, introducing a new addition to the 650 cc segment.

What are the key specifications and features of Royal Enfield Bullet 650? The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 features a 650 cc engine. With a manual transmission, it offers a mileage of 25 kmpl, making it a blend of style and efficiency.

Which are the competitors of Royal Enfield Bullet 650? The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 faces competition from the likes of Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Triumph Scrambler 400 X in the 650 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.