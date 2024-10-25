Segment Average: 29.33 kmpl
Bullet 650: 25 kmpl
Segment Average: 153.0 kmph
Bullet 650: 170.0 kmph
Bullet 650 Latest Update
Bullet 650 Launch DateThe Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is expected to launch on 25th Oct 2024.Bullet 650 Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹3 Lakhs* Onwards.Bullet 650 RivalsRoyal Enfield Interceptor 650, Triumph Scrambler 400 X, Harley-Davidson Nightster 440, Keeway K-Light 250V and QJ Motor SRV 300 are sought to be the major rivals to Royal Enfield Bullet 650....Read More
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|Engine
|650 cc
|Max Speed
|170 kmph
