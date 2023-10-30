HT Auto
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: First look

Royal Enfield is all set to launch the new Himalayan 450 motorcycle in India. Ahead of the launch we got an opportunity to get up and close with the new bike which comes with several changes. Here is a quick walk around video on how it looks and what it offers.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Oct 2023, 17:14 PM
First Published Date: 30 Oct 2023, 17:14 PM IST
TAGS: Himalayan 450 Royal Enfield

