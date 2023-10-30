Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: First look
Royal Enfield is all set to launch the new Himalayan 450 motorcycle in India. Ahead of the launch we got an opportunity to get up and close with the new bike which comes with several changes. Here is a quick walk around video on how it looks and what it offers.
Also check these Bikes
Find more Bikes
UPCOMING
₹ 2.80 - 3.10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹ 2.25 - 4.50 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
First Published Date: 30 Oct 2023, 17:14 PM IST
TAGS: Himalayan 450 Royal Enfield
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now