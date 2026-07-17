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ROYAL ENFIELD Continental GT 650

₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5Expert Score
4.5
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Overview

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is a retro-styled café racer motorcycle based on the brand’s twin-cylinder platform. Inspired by the classic 1960s British café racers, the GT 650 combines a sporty riding stance with minimalist bodywork and mechanical simplicity.

It is one of the most performance-oriented models in Royal Enfield’s modern lineup and stands apart from its sibling, the Interceptor 650, with its aggressive ergonomics, smaller fuel tank, and distinctive visual appeal.

Built around a double-cradle chassis and powered by a 648 cc parallel-twin engine, the Continental GT 650 has earned a loyal fan base in India and abroad. In its current form, the GT 650 continues to appeal to riders seeking a no-frills, authentic motorcycling experience with old-school aesthetics.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Price

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 price starts at 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for Rocker Red and British Racing Green. The Apex Grey and Slipstream Blue colourways, which come with blacked-out engine finishes and alloy wheels, are priced from 3.72 lakh (ex-showroom). The flagship Mr Clean chrome edition tops the range at 3.78 lakh (ex-showroom). Depending on the variant, the motorcycle is available with either spoked or alloy wheels, with black or chrome detailing.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Launch Date

The current-generation Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 was launched in India in November 2017, alongside the Interceptor 650. It replaced the previous single-cylinder Continental GT 535. The GT nameplate itself dates back to the mid-1960s, when Royal Enfield UK introduced the Continental GT 250, making it one of the brand’s most historically significant models.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Variants and Colours

The Continental GT 650 is offered in a range of colour variants. 5 colour options are available, including Rocker Red and others that feature spoked or alloy wheel configurations.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Mileage

The GT 650 delivers a certified mileage of 27 kmpl as per ARAI testing. In real-world conditions, fuel efficiency generally ranges between 22 to 25 kmpl depending on traffic, rider inputs, and load. With a 12.5-litre fuel tank, the motorcycle offers a practical range for both city and highway use.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Specs & Features

The Continental GT 650 is powered by a 648 cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine paired with a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. This powertrain produces 46.8 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,150 rpm. The engine is known for its linear power delivery, tractable torque, and smooth cruising performance.

The motorcycle is built on a steel double-cradle frame co-developed with Harris Performance. It features a conventional telescopic fork at the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers with adjustable preload at the rear. It rides on 18-inch wheels, with variant-specific options between alloy and spoked units. The braking system includes a 320 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear, with dual-channel ABS offered as standard across all variants.

The GT 650 retains a retro-focused feature set. It includes a round LED headlamp, twin-pod analogue instrumentation with digital inserts, a USB charging port, and rotary-style switchgear. The minimalist design intentionally forgoes features such as ride modes or traction control in favour of a purist café racer experience.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Offers and Deals

As of July 2025, there are no official discounts or offers on the Continental GT 650. However, buyers may be able to avail dealership-level schemes, including exchange bonuses, festive incentives, or EMI options. Customers are advised to check with their nearest authorised Royal Enfield dealership for the latest updates.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Rivals

Neo-retro motorcycles similar to the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 are the BSA Goldstar 650 and the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    647.95 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    27 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    47 bhp
  • Speed iconSpeed
    170 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    52 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    214 kg
View All Continental GT 650 SpecsView specs icon

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Videos

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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Variants

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 price starts at ₹ 3.53 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.82 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 comes in 5 variants. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650's top variant is Mr Clean.
5 Variants Available
Continental GT 650 Rocker Red
₹3.53 Lakhs*
647.95 cc
170 kmph
Continental GT 650 British Racing Green
₹3.53 Lakhs*
647.95 cc
170 kmph
Continental GT 650 Slipstream Blue
₹3.75 Lakhs*
647.95 cc
170 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Latest Updates

Calendar icon17 Jul 2026
Fuel sales in India surged in early July due to below-normal monsoon, despite usual monsoon-driven consumption decline.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 Mar 2026
The article assists potential Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 buyers with EMI calculations for better budgeting and financial understanding.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Mar 2026
Royal Enfield's Continental GT 750 is testing multiple variants, featuring a new engine, upgraded brakes, and classic design.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Mar 2026
Royal Enfield's Continental GT 750, featuring a cafe racer design, is set for launch with upgraded features and styling.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Jan 2026
Royal Enfield motorcycles will feature in BGMI's January 2026 update, enhancing player engagement with themed rewards and a custom bike.Read Full Story

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Visual Comparison

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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 image
Rs. 3.53 LakhsOnwards
4.5403
647.95 cc47.4 PS52.3 NmCafe Racer Bikes214 kg2119 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 imageRs. 4.01 LakhsOnwards
4.614
648 cc46.39 bhp52.3 NmCafe Racer Bikes 240 kg2170 mmDiscDiscAlloyContinental GT 650VSShotgun 650
Zontes GK350Zontes GK350 imageRs. 3.22 LakhsOnwards
4.3200
348 cc38.52 PS32.8 NmCafe Racer Bikes188 kg2070 mmDiscDiscSpokeContinental GT 650VSGK350
Royal Enfield Bear 650Royal Enfield Bear 650 imageRs. 3.39 LakhsOnwards
4.83
648 cc47.4 PS56.5 NmCafe Racer Bikes216 kg2180 mmDiscDiscSpokeContinental GT 650VSBear 650
Royal Enfield Bullet 650Royal Enfield Bullet 650 imageRs. 3.65 LakhsOnwards
4.4104
647.95 cc34.6 kW52.3 NmCruiser Bikes243 kg2318 mmDiscDisc-Continental GT 650VSBullet 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 imageRs. 3.99 LakhsOnwards
4.4100
648 cc47 PS52.3 NmCruiser Bikes241 kg2260 mmDiscDiscAlloyContinental GT 650VSSuper Meteor 650

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Expert Review

By: Paarth Khatri
By: Paarth Khatri

Pros

Value for moneySmooth and torquey engineCan cruise for all day long stress-free

Cons

Service quality is hit or missWeak LED headlampUncomfortable stock seat

In 2018, Royal Enfield took the market by storm when it launched the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Popularly known as 650 Twins, the motorcycles have been very successful not only in India but globally as well. Since the launch, the 650 Twins have not received any significant updates. After almost five years, Royal Enfield decided to provide a few updates to the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor 650 that were important. We got to ride both motorcycles for a few days and here are our thoughts about it.

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650: Cosmetic updates

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For 2023, Royal Enfield has introduced new blacked-out variants of both motorcycles. The Interceptor gets the Black Ray and Barcelona Blue whereas the Continental GT gets the Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey. The blacked-out versions come with blacked-out elements for the headers, exhaust and engine casing. There are also some new colour options, the Interceptor gets Black Pearl and Cali Green whereas the Continental GT gets Dux Deluxe.

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650: Finally !! Alloy wheels

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The Continental GT uses Vredestein Centauro ST tyres that suit its characteristics. The alloy wheels are lighter than spoked wheels and come with the benefit of tubeless tyres.
The Continental GT uses Vredestein Centauro ST tyres that suit its characteristics. The alloy wheels are lighter than spoked wheels and come with the benefit of tubeless tyres.

The blacked-out versions of the 650 Twins come with alloy wheels as standard. However, the rest of the variants still get spoked wheels. If you are an existing owner of the 650 Twins then you will have to wait for Royal Enfield to launch alloy wheels as an official accessory. However, a workaround that owners have found is to order the set of alloy wheels as a spare part from Royal Enfield and then retrofit it into the motorcycle.

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650: Engine is the highlight

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The highlight of the 650 Twins is still the engine. It is a 647.95 cc, in-line parallel-twin engine that is air-oil cooled. It puts out 46.80 bhp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52.3 Nm at 5,150 rpm. The engine is a gem of a unit that pulls hard. The power delivery is linear with a nice exhaust note and the engine is torquey so constant gear shifts are not required. Speaking of gear shifts, the gearbox is a 6-speed unit that comes with a slip-and-assist clutch. The clutch action is on the heavier side but the gearbox is smooth and slots in with positive feedback. Moreover, it is quite easy to rev-match also.

The engine casings, headers and exhausts are blacked-out on the new blacked-out variants.
The engine casings, headers and exhausts are blacked-out on the new blacked-out variants.

The highlight of the engine is that it always has loads of torque in its reserve so just twist the throttle and the motorcycle starts pulling. Because of its nature, it is also capable of touring. The engine is doing only 4,000 rpm at 100 kmph and 5,000 rpm at 120 kmph in 6th gear. It can sustain these speeds all day long without any stress and still has ample power in reserve to make quick overtakes.

However, it seems like the engine heat and vibrations have increased slightly. The increased vibrations can be because the engines were new and the heat issue could be because of the black powder coating. Apart from this, there was a slight hesitation with the on-off throttle transition. I noticed this because I own an Interceptor 650 BS6 on which I have covered almost 10,000 km so there is a possibility that a new owner would not mind these.

(Also read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 caught in action for the first time ahead of launch)

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650: Feature additions

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Royal Enfield has carried over some of the features from the Super Meteor 650 to the 650 Twins. The headlamp is now a LED unit but it is not very bright. Then there are adjustable levers which is a nice touch as it makes grabbing them easier than before. The grips are also new and so is the switch gear. It can become a bit difficult to use the pass switch as it is positioned quite high so there will be some adjustment period.

Royal Enfield has also added a USB port to charge mobile devices. It is conveniently placed below the clutch. It would have been nice if the manufacturer updated the screen with some more information. Then there is the fuel gauge which is still a bit erratic.

Despite being a LED, it is not as bright as we would have wanted.
Despite being a LED, it is not as bright as we would have wanted.

The highlight of the engine is that it always has loads of torque in its reserve so just twist the throttle and the motorcycle starts pulling. Because of its nature, it is also capable of touring. The engine is doing only 4,000 rpm at 100 kmph and 5,000 rpm at 120 kmph in 6th gear. It can sustain these speeds all day long without any stress and still has ample power in reserve to make quick overtakes.

However, it seems like the engine heat and vibrations have increased slightly. The increased vibrations can be because the engines were new and the heat issue could be because of the black powder coating. Apart from this, there was a slight hesitation with the on-off throttle transition. I noticed this because I own an Interceptor 650 BS6 on which I have covered almost 10,000 km so there is a possibility that a new owner would not mind these.

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650: Feature additions

expand

Royal Enfield has carried over some of the features from the Super Meteor 650 to the 650 Twins. The headlamp is now a LED unit but it is not very bright. Then there are adjustable levers which is a nice touch as it makes grabbing them easier than before. The grips are also new and so is the switch gear. It can become a bit difficult to use the pass switch as it is positioned quite high so there will be some adjustment period.

Royal Enfield has also added a USB port to charge mobile devices. It is conveniently placed below the clutch. It would have been nice if the manufacturer updated the screen with some more information. Then there is the fuel gauge which is still a bit erratic.

The Continental GT 650 is one of the best-looking motorcycles in the market.
The Continental GT 650 is one of the best-looking motorcycles in the market.

Finally, there are the new tyres. The blacked-out versions get tubeless tyres, the Interceptor is running on Ceat Zoom Cruz whereas the GT is using Vredestein Centauro ST. The main talking point here is the new Vredestein that inspires great confidence in corners and has good grip levels. An existing Interceptor owner can swap to the Vredesteins by buying them at their local dealer.

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650: Comfort

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The comfort level of the Interceptor 650 is not good solely because of the seat. It is narrow and too soft but the manufacturer is offering several accessory seats that one can buy. Then there are the footpegs that will hurt the rider's shins when moving the bike in a parking space. On the other hand, the GT has a committed riding posture because it is a cafe racer. So, bumper-to-bumper traffic becomes an issue and so do the long rides. An important thing to note is that you will feel the heat and even burn yourself if you are sitting too close to the fuel tank.

2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650: Verdict

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Despite the price hike, the 650 Twins are still great value for money especially if the person wants a twin-cylinder motorcycle. The engine is the main highlight of the package. The torque is so well spread that it can be used for city duties as well as out on the highways without changing the gears much. Moreover, it always has power in reserve. Yes, there are some shortcomings with the comfort levels but they can be fixed.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Images

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Image 1
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Image 2
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Image 3
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Image 4
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Image 5
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Image 6

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Colours

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Slipstream Blue
British Racing Green
Rocker Red
Apex Grey
Mr Clean
Slipstream blue

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs
Continental GT 650vsShotgun 650
Zontes GK350

Zontes GK350

3.22 Lakhs
Continental GT 650vsGK350
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Continental GT 750

Royal Enfield Continental GT 750

3.9 Lakhs Onwards
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Royal Enfield Bear 650

Royal Enfield Bear 650

3.39 - 3.59 Lakhs
Continental GT 650vsBear 650
Royal Enfield Bullet 650

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

3.65 Lakhs
Continental GT 650vsBullet 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

3.99 - 4.32 Lakhs
Continental GT 650vsSuper Meteor 650

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 User Reviews & Ratings

4.8Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.7Safety
4.7Design
4.4Value For Money
4.2Comfort
Write a Review

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is praised for its stunning design and powerful engine, making it a favorite among riders, although its comfort and weight may pose challenges for daily use.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStunning design
  • check circle iconPowerful engine performance
  • check circle iconGreat handling and stability
  • check circle iconValue for money for a twin-cylinder bike
  • check circle iconLow service costs

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconUncomfortable pillion seat
  • warning iconHeavy weight impacts maneuverability
  • warning iconAggressive riding posture can cause discomfort
  • warning iconSmall fuel tank limits range
  • warning iconBasic features compared to competitors

User Reviews

Looks like cool and performance like a monster.
It’s a heavyweight bike, but the looks are absolutely killer. Being a 650cc machine, it feels like a monster dominating the road.
By: Ganesh Asapu (Mar 26, 2026)
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Looking like a wow
It has amazing features and a premium-looking design. The seat is comfortable for two people, even on long drives. It’s a great choice with affordable mileage.
By: Dheerendra (Feb 13, 2026)
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Not for Daily Use
The aggressive posture and weight make it poor for daily city commuting. Strictly a weekend/passion purchase. Engine is smooth.
By: Sarita Rao (Dec 9, 2025)
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Impractical Family Bike
Completely impractical as a family vehicle. Tiny pillion seat and no luggage space. Great for solo fun.
By: Pooja Sharma (Dec 9, 2025)
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Too Heavy and Clunky
The 214 kg weight is a burden in tight spaces, and the turning radius is big. The bike feels clunky at low speeds. The power is good, but the practicality for a metro city is very low. Not a great 2nd bike.
By: Suresh Iyer (Nov 28, 2025)
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Triumph Thruxton 400 vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Price, specs and features compared
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Hollywood actor, Jason Statham poses with Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
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This creation, led by Top Gear in collaboration with Royal Enfield and skilled UK craftsmen, captivates with its striking design and advanced engineering.
Custom Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 unveiled at Savile Row Concours 2024
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The Interceptor 650 is currently the most affordable 650 cc motorcycle in the Indian market.
Here's how to fit alloy wheels to Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650: Check price and details
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 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Related News
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Brochure

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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Specifications and Features

Max Power47 bhp
Body TypeCafe Racer Bikes
Max Torque52 Nm
Mileage27.0 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityNo
HeadlightHalogen
Engine647.95 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed170 kmph
View all Continental GT 650 specs and features

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