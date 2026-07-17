Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Key Specs
- Engine647.95 cc
- Mileage27 kmpl
- Power47 bhp
- Speed170 kmph
- Max Torque52 Nm
- Kerb Weight214 kg
The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is a retro-styled café racer motorcycle based on the brand’s twin-cylinder platform. Inspired by the classic 1960s British café racers, the GT 650 combines a sporty riding stance with minimalist bodywork and mechanical simplicity.
It is one of the most performance-oriented models in Royal Enfield’s modern lineup and stands apart from its sibling, the Interceptor 650, with its aggressive ergonomics, smaller fuel tank, and distinctive visual appeal.
Built around a double-cradle chassis and powered by a 648 cc parallel-twin engine, the Continental GT 650 has earned a loyal fan base in India and abroad. In its current form, the GT 650 continues to appeal to riders seeking a no-frills, authentic motorcycling experience with old-school aesthetics.
The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 price starts at ₹3.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for Rocker Red and British Racing Green. The Apex Grey and Slipstream Blue colourways, which come with blacked-out engine finishes and alloy wheels, are priced from ₹3.72 lakh (ex-showroom). The flagship Mr Clean chrome edition tops the range at ₹3.78 lakh (ex-showroom). Depending on the variant, the motorcycle is available with either spoked or alloy wheels, with black or chrome detailing.
The current-generation Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 was launched in India in November 2017, alongside the Interceptor 650. It replaced the previous single-cylinder Continental GT 535. The GT nameplate itself dates back to the mid-1960s, when Royal Enfield UK introduced the Continental GT 250, making it one of the brand’s most historically significant models.
The Continental GT 650 is offered in a range of colour variants. 5 colour options are available, including Rocker Red and others that feature spoked or alloy wheel configurations.
The GT 650 delivers a certified mileage of 27 kmpl as per ARAI testing. In real-world conditions, fuel efficiency generally ranges between 22 to 25 kmpl depending on traffic, rider inputs, and load. With a 12.5-litre fuel tank, the motorcycle offers a practical range for both city and highway use.
The Continental GT 650 is powered by a 648 cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine paired with a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. This powertrain produces 46.8 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,150 rpm. The engine is known for its linear power delivery, tractable torque, and smooth cruising performance.
The motorcycle is built on a steel double-cradle frame co-developed with Harris Performance. It features a conventional telescopic fork at the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers with adjustable preload at the rear. It rides on 18-inch wheels, with variant-specific options between alloy and spoked units. The braking system includes a 320 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear, with dual-channel ABS offered as standard across all variants.
The GT 650 retains a retro-focused feature set. It includes a round LED headlamp, twin-pod analogue instrumentation with digital inserts, a USB charging port, and rotary-style switchgear. The minimalist design intentionally forgoes features such as ride modes or traction control in favour of a purist café racer experience.
As of July 2025, there are no official discounts or offers on the Continental GT 650. However, buyers may be able to avail dealership-level schemes, including exchange bonuses, festive incentives, or EMI options. Customers are advised to check with their nearest authorised Royal Enfield dealership for the latest updates.
Neo-retro motorcycles similar to the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 are the BSA Goldstar 650 and the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
|Rs. 3.53 LakhsOnwards
|647.95 cc
|47.4 PS
|52.3 Nm
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|214 kg
|2119 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
|Rs. 4.01 LakhsOnwards
|648 cc
|46.39 bhp
|52.3 Nm
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|240 kg
|2170 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Continental GT 650VSShotgun 650
|Zontes GK350
|Rs. 3.22 LakhsOnwards
|348 cc
|38.52 PS
|32.8 Nm
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|188 kg
|2070 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Continental GT 650VSGK350
|Royal Enfield Bear 650
|Rs. 3.39 LakhsOnwards
|648 cc
|47.4 PS
|56.5 Nm
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|216 kg
|2180 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Continental GT 650VSBear 650
|Royal Enfield Bullet 650
|Rs. 3.65 LakhsOnwards
|647.95 cc
|34.6 kW
|52.3 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|243 kg
|2318 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|Continental GT 650VSBullet 650
|Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
|Rs. 3.99 LakhsOnwards
|648 cc
|47 PS
|52.3 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|241 kg
|2260 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Continental GT 650VSSuper Meteor 650
In 2018, Royal Enfield took the market by storm when it launched the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Popularly known as 650 Twins, the motorcycles have been very successful not only in India but globally as well. Since the launch, the 650 Twins have not received any significant updates. After almost five years, Royal Enfield decided to provide a few updates to the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor 650 that were important. We got to ride both motorcycles for a few days and here are our thoughts about it.
For 2023, Royal Enfield has introduced new blacked-out variants of both motorcycles. The Interceptor gets the Black Ray and Barcelona Blue whereas the Continental GT gets the Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey. The blacked-out versions come with blacked-out elements for the headers, exhaust and engine casing. There are also some new colour options, the Interceptor gets Black Pearl and Cali Green whereas the Continental GT gets Dux Deluxe.
The blacked-out versions of the 650 Twins come with alloy wheels as standard. However, the rest of the variants still get spoked wheels. If you are an existing owner of the 650 Twins then you will have to wait for Royal Enfield to launch alloy wheels as an official accessory. However, a workaround that owners have found is to order the set of alloy wheels as a spare part from Royal Enfield and then retrofit it into the motorcycle.
The highlight of the 650 Twins is still the engine. It is a 647.95 cc, in-line parallel-twin engine that is air-oil cooled. It puts out 46.80 bhp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52.3 Nm at 5,150 rpm. The engine is a gem of a unit that pulls hard. The power delivery is linear with a nice exhaust note and the engine is torquey so constant gear shifts are not required. Speaking of gear shifts, the gearbox is a 6-speed unit that comes with a slip-and-assist clutch. The clutch action is on the heavier side but the gearbox is smooth and slots in with positive feedback. Moreover, it is quite easy to rev-match also.
The highlight of the engine is that it always has loads of torque in its reserve so just twist the throttle and the motorcycle starts pulling. Because of its nature, it is also capable of touring. The engine is doing only 4,000 rpm at 100 kmph and 5,000 rpm at 120 kmph in 6th gear. It can sustain these speeds all day long without any stress and still has ample power in reserve to make quick overtakes.
However, it seems like the engine heat and vibrations have increased slightly. The increased vibrations can be because the engines were new and the heat issue could be because of the black powder coating. Apart from this, there was a slight hesitation with the on-off throttle transition. I noticed this because I own an Interceptor 650 BS6 on which I have covered almost 10,000 km so there is a possibility that a new owner would not mind these.
Royal Enfield has carried over some of the features from the Super Meteor 650 to the 650 Twins. The headlamp is now a LED unit but it is not very bright. Then there are adjustable levers which is a nice touch as it makes grabbing them easier than before. The grips are also new and so is the switch gear. It can become a bit difficult to use the pass switch as it is positioned quite high so there will be some adjustment period.
Royal Enfield has also added a USB port to charge mobile devices. It is conveniently placed below the clutch. It would have been nice if the manufacturer updated the screen with some more information. Then there is the fuel gauge which is still a bit erratic.
The highlight of the engine is that it always has loads of torque in its reserve so just twist the throttle and the motorcycle starts pulling. Because of its nature, it is also capable of touring. The engine is doing only 4,000 rpm at 100 kmph and 5,000 rpm at 120 kmph in 6th gear. It can sustain these speeds all day long without any stress and still has ample power in reserve to make quick overtakes.
However, it seems like the engine heat and vibrations have increased slightly. The increased vibrations can be because the engines were new and the heat issue could be because of the black powder coating. Apart from this, there was a slight hesitation with the on-off throttle transition. I noticed this because I own an Interceptor 650 BS6 on which I have covered almost 10,000 km so there is a possibility that a new owner would not mind these.
Royal Enfield has carried over some of the features from the Super Meteor 650 to the 650 Twins. The headlamp is now a LED unit but it is not very bright. Then there are adjustable levers which is a nice touch as it makes grabbing them easier than before. The grips are also new and so is the switch gear. It can become a bit difficult to use the pass switch as it is positioned quite high so there will be some adjustment period.
Royal Enfield has also added a USB port to charge mobile devices. It is conveniently placed below the clutch. It would have been nice if the manufacturer updated the screen with some more information. Then there is the fuel gauge which is still a bit erratic.
Finally, there are the new tyres. The blacked-out versions get tubeless tyres, the Interceptor is running on Ceat Zoom Cruz whereas the GT is using Vredestein Centauro ST. The main talking point here is the new Vredestein that inspires great confidence in corners and has good grip levels. An existing Interceptor owner can swap to the Vredesteins by buying them at their local dealer.
The comfort level of the Interceptor 650 is not good solely because of the seat. It is narrow and too soft but the manufacturer is offering several accessory seats that one can buy. Then there are the footpegs that will hurt the rider's shins when moving the bike in a parking space. On the other hand, the GT has a committed riding posture because it is a cafe racer. So, bumper-to-bumper traffic becomes an issue and so do the long rides. An important thing to note is that you will feel the heat and even burn yourself if you are sitting too close to the fuel tank.
Despite the price hike, the 650 Twins are still great value for money especially if the person wants a twin-cylinder motorcycle. The engine is the main highlight of the package. The torque is so well spread that it can be used for city duties as well as out on the highways without changing the gears much. Moreover, it always has power in reserve. Yes, there are some shortcomings with the comfort levels but they can be fixed.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is available in the 5 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is praised for its stunning design and powerful engine, making it a favorite among riders, although its comfort and weight may pose challenges for daily use.
|Max Power
|47 bhp
|Body Type
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|Max Torque
|52 Nm
|Mileage
|27.0 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|No
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|647.95 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|170 kmph
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