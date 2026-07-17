Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Overview

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is a retro-styled café racer motorcycle based on the brand’s twin-cylinder platform. Inspired by the classic 1960s British café racers, the GT 650 combines a sporty riding stance with minimalist bodywork and mechanical simplicity.

It is one of the most performance-oriented models in Royal Enfield’s modern lineup and stands apart from its sibling, the Interceptor 650, with its aggressive ergonomics, smaller fuel tank, and distinctive visual appeal.

Built around a double-cradle chassis and powered by a 648 cc parallel-twin engine, the Continental GT 650 has earned a loyal fan base in India and abroad. In its current form, the GT 650 continues to appeal to riders seeking a no-frills, authentic motorcycling experience with old-school aesthetics.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Price

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 price starts at ₹3.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for Rocker Red and British Racing Green. The Apex Grey and Slipstream Blue colourways, which come with blacked-out engine finishes and alloy wheels, are priced from ₹3.72 lakh (ex-showroom). The flagship Mr Clean chrome edition tops the range at ₹3.78 lakh (ex-showroom). Depending on the variant, the motorcycle is available with either spoked or alloy wheels, with black or chrome detailing.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Launch Date

The current-generation Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 was launched in India in November 2017, alongside the Interceptor 650. It replaced the previous single-cylinder Continental GT 535. The GT nameplate itself dates back to the mid-1960s, when Royal Enfield UK introduced the Continental GT 250, making it one of the brand’s most historically significant models.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Variants and Colours

The Continental GT 650 is offered in a range of colour variants. 5 colour options are available, including Rocker Red and others that feature spoked or alloy wheel configurations.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Mileage

The GT 650 delivers a certified mileage of 27 kmpl as per ARAI testing. In real-world conditions, fuel efficiency generally ranges between 22 to 25 kmpl depending on traffic, rider inputs, and load. With a 12.5-litre fuel tank, the motorcycle offers a practical range for both city and highway use.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Specs & Features

The Continental GT 650 is powered by a 648 cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine paired with a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. This powertrain produces 46.8 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,150 rpm. The engine is known for its linear power delivery, tractable torque, and smooth cruising performance.

The motorcycle is built on a steel double-cradle frame co-developed with Harris Performance. It features a conventional telescopic fork at the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers with adjustable preload at the rear. It rides on 18-inch wheels, with variant-specific options between alloy and spoked units. The braking system includes a 320 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear, with dual-channel ABS offered as standard across all variants.

The GT 650 retains a retro-focused feature set. It includes a round LED headlamp, twin-pod analogue instrumentation with digital inserts, a USB charging port, and rotary-style switchgear. The minimalist design intentionally forgoes features such as ride modes or traction control in favour of a purist café racer experience.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Offers and Deals

As of July 2025, there are no official discounts or offers on the Continental GT 650. However, buyers may be able to avail dealership-level schemes, including exchange bonuses, festive incentives, or EMI options. Customers are advised to check with their nearest authorised Royal Enfield dealership for the latest updates.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Rivals

Neo-retro motorcycles similar to the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 are the BSA Goldstar 650 and the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.