Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 British Racing Green

3.36 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Key Specs
Engine648 cc
View all Continental GT 650 specs and features

Continental GT 650 British Racing Green Latest Updates

Continental GT 650 falls under Cafe Racer Bikes category and has 5 variants. The price of Continental GT 650 British Racing Green (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.36 Lakhs.

  • Fuel Capacity: 13.7 L
  • Length: 2122 mm
  • Max Power: 47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
  • Engine Type: Parallel twin, 4-stroke, single overhead cam, air/oil-cooled
    ...Read More

    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 British Racing Green Price

    British Racing Green
    ₹3.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    648 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,94,417
    RTO
    23,553
    Insurance
    18,326
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,36,296
    EMI@7,228/mo
    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 British Racing Green Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    13.7 L
    Ground Clearance
    174 mm
    Length
    2122 mm
    Wheelbase
    1400 mm
    Kerb Weight
    202 kg
    Height
    789 mm
    Saddle Height
    804 mm
    Width
    1165 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-130/70-18
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
    Stroke
    67.8 mm
    Max Torque
    52 Nm @ 5250 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Ignition
    Digital spark ignition - TCI
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    9.5:1
    Displacement
    648 cc
    Clutch
    Slipper Clutch
    Cooling System
    Air & Oil Cooled
    Engine Type
    Parallel twin, 4-stroke, single overhead cam, air/oil-cooled
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6-Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    78 mm
    No of Cylinders
    2
    Chassis
    Tubular steel frame with bolted trussing
    Body Type
    Cafe Racer Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Twin coil-over shocks, 88 mm travel
    Front Suspension
    41 mm front fork, 110 mm travel
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 8 Ah
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 British Racing Green EMI
    EMI6,505 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    3,02,666
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    3,02,666
    Interest Amount
    87,662
    Payable Amount
    3,90,328

    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 other Variants

    Rocker Red
    ₹3.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    648 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,98,079
    RTO
    23,846
    Insurance
    18,383
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,40,308
    EMI@7,315/mo
    Ventura Storm
    ₹3.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    648 cc
    View breakup
    DUX Deluxe
    ₹3.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    648 cc
    View breakup
    Mr Clean
    ₹3.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    648 cc
    View breakup
    View more Variants

