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Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

In 2026 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Price starts at Rs. 2.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Svartpilen 401 engine makes power and torque 46 PS PS & 39 Nm. On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. The Svartpilen 401 mileage is around 29 kmpl. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
Svartpilen 401 vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Svartpilen 401 Continental gt 650
BrandHusqvarnaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.98 Lakhs₹ 3.53 Lakhs
Mileage29 kmpl27.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity398.63 cc647.95 cc
Power46 PS PS47 bhp PS

Filters
Svartpilen 401
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
STD
₹2.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Rocker Red
₹3.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 l12.5 l
Ground Clearance
177 mm174 mm
Wheelbase
1368 mm1398 mm
Kerb Weight
171.2 kg214 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm804 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
160 kmph170 kmph
Max Power
46 PS @ 9000 rpm47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
64 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
39 Nm @ 7000 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
398.63 cc647.95 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
LC4c 6-speed FI Liquid Cooled, DOHCInline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet multi plate
No Of Cylinders
12
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
89 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Adjustable WP APEX USD forks, 43mm diameterTelescopic forks
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Monoshock, preload adjustableTwin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Street-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Pass Switch
Yes-
Geo Fencing
No-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
5'' TFT with optional external-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,43,7374,03,511
Ex-Showroom Price
2,97,7413,53,105
RTO
23,81928,778
Insurance
22,17721,628
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,3888,673
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

More versatile than the KTM 390 Duke. Allows for a comfier rideShorter seat height will be more inviting for riders, along with larger proportionsOne of the well-designed motorcycles in the sub-500 cc segment

Cons

Not as feature-rich as the KTM 390 DukeMultiple riding modes are missed and would've added a wider safety netThe tube tyres may be a hindrance for long rides

Continental GT 650 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Interceptor 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Shotgun 650

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 shares its underpinnings with the third generation KTM 390 Duke launched last year
2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 250 launched, priced from 2.19 lakh
17 Jan 2024
Royal Enfield unveiled a custom-built Continental GT 650 inspired by BGMI, featuring armored panels, parachute tie-down points, and balloon tyres
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 to drop in BGMI 2026 update
13 Jan 2026
Jason Statham with a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 in Mr. Clean shade.
Hollywood actor, Jason Statham poses with Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
18 Jun 2024
In terms of design, a major difference between the two motorcycles is the cowl. The GT 650 does not come with a cowl from the factory.
Triumph Thruxton 400 vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Price, specs and features compared
9 Aug 2025
The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 was originally announced to get Pirelli Scorpio Rally STR dual-purpose tyres
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 to get Apollo Tramplr tyres instead of Pirellis. Here’s why
5 Apr 2024
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 both compete in the 400 cc motorcycle segment
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 401: Which 400cc to choose
23 Jul 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
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Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
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The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 unveiled: First look at design, specs and engine
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Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review
29 Sept 2020
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
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