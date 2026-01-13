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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

In 2026 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 or Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Price starts at Rs. 4.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Continental GT 650 engine makes power and torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm. On the other hand, Shotgun 650 engine makes power & torque 47.65 PS PS & 52 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Shotgun 650 in 4 colours. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl. The Shotgun 650 mileage is around 22 kmpl.
Continental GT 650 vs Shotgun 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Continental gt 650 Shotgun 650
BrandRoyal EnfieldRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 3.53 Lakhs₹ 4.01 Lakhs
Mileage27.0 kmpl22 kmpl
Engine Capacity647.95 cc648 cc
Power47 bhp PS47.65 PS PS

Filters
Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Rocker Red
₹3.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Sheet Metal Grey
₹4.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 l-
Length
2119 mm2122 mm
Ground Clearance
174 mm140 mm
Wheelbase
1398 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
214 kg240 kg
Height
1067 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
804 mm-
Width
780 mm820 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
170 kmph170 kmph
Max Power
47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm47.65 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
67.8 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm52 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
647.95 cc648 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Inline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled, SOHC Engine
Clutch
Wet multi plateSlipper Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
78 mm78 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload-
Front Suspension
Telescopic forks-
Features
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Gradeability
24 degrees-
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Paper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil delivery-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,03,5114,57,213
Ex-Showroom Price
3,53,1054,01,002
RTO
28,77832,080
Insurance
21,62824,131
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,6739,827
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Value for moneySmooth and torquey engineCan cruise for all day long stress-free

Cons

Service quality is hit or missWeak LED headlampUncomfortable stock seat
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Royalenfield Continental GT 650 : Get ₹...
Applicable on continentalgt650rocker-red & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Continental GT 650 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Interceptor 650

Shotgun 650 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.99 - 4.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Shotgun 650 vs Super Meteor 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Shotgun 650 vs Interceptor 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Shotgun 650 vs Himalayan 450

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Latest Car & Bike News

Royal Enfield unveiled a custom-built Continental GT 650 inspired by BGMI, featuring armored panels, parachute tie-down points, and balloon tyres
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 to drop in BGMI 2026 update
13 Jan 2026
The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts edition combines black-and-gold styling with numbered exclusivity and custom-inspired detailing.
Limited-edition Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts launched at 5.75 lakh; India to get only 25 units
15 Jul 2026
Jason Statham with a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 in Mr. Clean shade.
Hollywood actor, Jason Statham poses with Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
18 Jun 2024
The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts edition was limited to 100 individually numbered motorcycles worldwide
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts sold out globally, India allocation gone in 3 minutes
31 Jul 2026
Rane recently took to social media to share images of his new prized possession
Sold his bike for oxygen cylinders during Covid, Harshvardhan Rane brings home a custom RE Shotgun 650
5 Apr 2025
In terms of design, a major difference between the two motorcycles is the cowl. The GT 650 does not come with a cowl from the factory.
Triumph Thruxton 400 vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Price, specs and features compared
9 Aug 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 unveiled: First look at design, specs and engine
22 Nov 2024
Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
25 Nov 2023
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 might share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650 but it is quite different. It will go on sale soon in the Indian market and we are expecting it to be positioned below the Super Meteor 650 in the lineup.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 first impressions: Better than Super Meteor?
15 Jan 2024
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