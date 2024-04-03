HT Auto
Actor Ranbir Kapoor brings home the Bentley Continental GT worth over 6 crore

Updated on: 03 Apr 2024, 20:47 PM
Ranbir Kapoor had a fantastic 2023 with the success of his movie Animal, which surpassed the collection of most movies released last year. The actor seems to be in victory mode and rightfully so, has gifted himself the Bentley Continental GT. The actor was seen driving his newest possession on the streets of Mumbai recently. The Bentley Continental GT is a two-door, four-seater British grand tourer and is priced over 6 crore (on-road, Mumbai).

This is Kapoor’s second uber-luxury ride in less than a year after he bought the new-generation Range Rover in August last year. The actor has a penchant for British wheels as his garage seems to suggest. While the Range Rover is his daily driver, the Bentley makes for a special car with its opulence and roaring V8 and W12 engines.

Also Read : Ranbir Kapoor's new Range Rover SUV: All you need to know

Kapor’s Bentley Continental GT is finished in a fantastic shade of Blue Sapphire. It’s unclear at the moment whether the actor opted for customisation options, which would likely be the case. The Bentley CGT has an extensive options pack and the more boxes you tick, the heavier it gets in the pocket. The two-door offering looks timeless with its twin headlamp design that has evolved over the years, while the rear gets the jewel-themed LED taillights.

The cabin is a mix of old-world charm and new-age technology. The marquee British automaker has retained its luxury quotient with the use of leather upholstery and veneers surrounding the cabin, while the car also comes with electrically adjustable seats, and a 16-channel, 1,550-watt Bang & Olufsen surround sound system. The car also gets the optional Bentley Rotating Display that allows you to customise the instrument console, while there’s a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay. USB-C charging points, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and remote access via the app. The Continental GT also gets Adaptive Cruise Control, lane detection, autonomous parking, night vision camera, park assist and more.

Power on the Grand Tourer comes from the 4.0-litre V8 engine that develops 542 bhp and 770 Nm of peak torque. The model can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4 seconds with a top speed of 318 kmph. Being a tourer, the Bentley CGT has been designed for long hours of high-speed driving and aims to keep its occupants comfortable.

The Bentley Continental GT brings back a proper exotic to Ranbir’s garage after ages. The actor previously owned the Audi R8 in the initial years of his career. The red Audi performance car was famously gifted to him by his father, the late Rishi Kapoor. He went on to own the Mercedes-Benz G63 in a pristine white shade later. The actor then moved to using the Range Rover for most of this decade.

On the work front, Kapoor is expected to play Lord Ram in the upcoming Ramayan trilogy directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame. He will also be seen in Love and War directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-starring wife Alia Bhat, along with Vicky Kaushal. There’s also Animal Park, a sequel to Animal in the works, as well as the next two instalments of Brahmastra.

First Published Date: 03 Apr 2024, 20:47 PM IST
TAGS: Ranbir Kapoor Continental GT Bentley India Celebrity Car Owners Bentley Bentley Continental GT

