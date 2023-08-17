HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Ranbir Kapoor's New Range Rover Suv: All You Need To Know

Ranbir Kapoor’s new Range Rover SUV: All you need to know

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has added the new Range Rover 2022 to his car collection. The actor was recently seen with the luxury SUV, with garlands from the fresh buy, in Mumbai. The video of him alighting from the Range Rover SUV has gone viral on social media. The luxury SUV, which comes at a starting price of 2.38 crore (ex-showroom), wears the Belgravia Green exterior colour with silver chrome garnishes all around.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 17 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has added a brand new Range Rover SUV, which wears the Belgravia Green colour, to his garage earlier this week.
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has added a brand new Range Rover SUV, which wears the Belgravia Green colour, to his garage earlier this week. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@ranbirkapooronline)

Ranbir Kapoor seems to have a liking for the Land Rover Range Rover SUVs. The new Range Rover 2023 is the third from the carmaker to join Ranbir Kapoor's collection of various luxury cars. His car collection includes the likes of Land Rover Range Rover Sports, Audi A8L, Land Rover Range Rover Vogue and Mercedes Benz AMG G-63 among others.

Land Rover had launched the fifth generation of the Range Rover luxury SUV in India in August last year. Available in three broad trims, the price of the Range Rover SUV ranges between 2.38 crore and 3.43 crore (ex-showroom). There is also long-wheelbase version of the SUV which starts at 2.56 crore for the SE variant. The price does not include the on-road cost which includes the hefty tax to RTO in respective cities. The Range Rover rivals the likes of Bentley Bentayga, Maybach GLS and Aston Martin DBX in India in the luxury SUV segment.

Watch: Range Rover 2022: First impressions

The fifth generation Range Rover SUV is based on Land Rover's MLA-Flex platform. It offers fully independent air suspension system and all-wheel steering. The Range Rover SUV comes with several engine options in India. These include both the six and eight cylinder options besides a hybrid 3-litre petrol six-cylinder option. The luxury SUV comes with a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 unit that can churn out 523 bhp of maximum power and 750 Nm of peak torque. There is also a 3-litre diesel engine that can generate 346 bhp of power and 700 Nm of peak torque. The petrol hybrid engine, which comes with a 48V mild hybrid technology, offers output of 394 bhp and 550 Nm.

Also Read : Bollywood actor Jeetendra adds brand new Range Rover luxury SUV to his garage

In terms of features, the interior of the Range Rover SUV is home to opulence. It comes with a 13.1-inch curved floating touchscreen infotainment system, a 13.7-inch digital driver display. Range Rover offers 11.4-inch entertainment screen for the rear passengers too. The screens can be operated through a separate 8-inch touchscreen that acts as a control panel. There is also a 1600W surround sound system. The speakers, which have noise cancellation feature, are embedded in the seat headrests.

First Published Date: 17 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST

