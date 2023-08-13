HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Bollywood Actor Jeetendra Adds Brand New Range Rover Luxury Suv To His Garage

Bollywood actor Jeetendra adds brand new Range Rover luxury SUV to his garage

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Aug 2023, 17:51 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra has added a brand new Black Range Rover luxury sedan to his garage. In a video sourced by HT, the actor can be seen getting inside his chauffeur-driven new car, which is worth around 3 crore. The actor was returning from his visit to the Shani Mandir Temple in his new luxury SUV. In the video, he can be seen surrounded by a crowd of fans, for whom he can be seen posing for selfies.

Bollywood actor Jeetendra getting inside his chauffeur-driven brand new Range Rover SUV.
Bollywood actor Jeetendra getting inside his chauffeur-driven brand new Range Rover SUV.

Range Rover SUVs are known for sheer opulence and performance and are very popular even among Hollywood stars. With the purchase of this new luxury SUV, Jeetendra has joined the league of actors like Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Nimrat Kaur, Mahesh Babu, and Allu Arjun.

Range Rover SUV commands a bold road presence with ample comfort and tech on the inside. It features premium leather upholstery, exquisite wood veneers, and multiple soft-touch surfaces. Seating arrangements are comfortable and customizable, offering utmost comfort to both front and rear passengers.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Land Rover Range Rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover
₹ 2.39 - 3.52 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Maybach Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Maybach Gls
₹2.43 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Porsche 911 Gt3 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911 Gt3
₹2.5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz G-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz G-class
₹2.55 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw Xm (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Xm
₹2.6 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Tech features on the inside include Meridian sound system featuring active noise cancellation. The vehicle boasts a new 13.1-inch floating infotainment screen, Head-Up Display, multi-zone climate control, a four-spoke steering wheel, a fully digital instrument cluster, a rear seat entertainment screen, among others. In the LWB variant, a thrid seat option too is available on the Range Rover.

Powertrain options on the 2023Range Rover luxury SUV include petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol version is powered by a 4.4-liter engine generating 523 PS and 750 Nm of peak torque, while the diesel version utilizes a 3.0-liter engine generating 346 PS and 700 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: 13 Aug 2023, 17:51 PM IST
TAGS: Range Rover Meridian Range Rover

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
59% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 410 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 269 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
52% OFF
Duracell 65W Fast Car Charger Adapter with Dual Output. Quick Charge, Type C PD 45W & Qualcomm Certified 3.0 20W, Compatible for iPhone, All Smartphones, Tablets & More (Copper & Black)
Rs. 1,454 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
HSR Portable High Pressure Foot Activated Air Pump Compressor Air Pump for Car, Bike, Bicycle, Football Pump fits Universal Presta and Schrader
Rs. 497 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.