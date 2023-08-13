Bollywood actor Jeetendra adds brand new Range Rover luxury SUV to his garage

Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra has added a brand new Black Range Rover luxury sedan to his garage. In a video sourced by HT, the actor can be seen getting inside his chauffeur-driven new car, which is worth around ₹3 crore. The actor was returning from his visit to the Shani Mandir Temple in his new luxury SUV. In the video, he can be seen surrounded by a crowd of fans, for whom he can be seen posing for selfies.

Range Rover SUVs are known for sheer opulence and performance and are very popular even among Hollywood stars. With the purchase of this new luxury SUV, Jeetendra has joined the league of actors like Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Nimrat Kaur, Mahesh Babu, and Allu Arjun.

Range Rover SUV commands a bold road presence with ample comfort and tech on the inside. It features premium leather upholstery, exquisite wood veneers, and multiple soft-touch surfaces. Seating arrangements are comfortable and customizable, offering utmost comfort to both front and rear passengers.

Tech features on the inside include Meridian sound system featuring active noise cancellation. The vehicle boasts a new 13.1-inch floating infotainment screen, Head-Up Display, multi-zone climate control, a four-spoke steering wheel, a fully digital instrument cluster, a rear seat entertainment screen, among others. In the LWB variant, a thrid seat option too is available on the Range Rover.

Powertrain options on the 2023Range Rover luxury SUV include petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol version is powered by a 4.4-liter engine generating 523 PS and 750 Nm of peak torque, while the diesel version utilizes a 3.0-liter engine generating 346 PS and 700 Nm of peak torque.

