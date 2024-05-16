'Quality, not quantity': Kerala to install dashcams inside all learner cars
- Kerala state government says it is determined to improve quality of training for aspiring drivers and therefore, bring down accident figures.
In a bid to make roads in the state safer for motorists as well as pedestrians, the Kerala state government has decided to install dashcams inside all vehicles that are deployed for teaching new drivers as well as those which will test their skills before issuing a driving license. While the move was met with protests by driving school unions here, the government recently announced it has reached an understanding on the matter.
Underlining the need to have safer roads, the Kerala government has urged that all activities in a learner and test vehicle be monitored using a dashcam. The government had previously also directed that no vehicle older than 15 years may be used for driving tests or practice, a move it has now relaxed to vehicles that are up to 18 years of age.
The driving school unions had moved the Kerala High Court against the the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) to counter the moves made by the state government. The Kerala High Court, however, had refused to stay the circular issued by the state government, as per news agency ANI. Now, the government has modified its directives and it will be the MVD that will procure and install dashcams on learner and test vehicles in the state. "The strike is over and they all have cooperated with the government. The quantity of the licence is not the issue, the quality of the licence is the issue. We have decided to give good quality education in the driving sector to avoid accidents. This is the first thing in road safety," said State Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar. “Driving tests will be very strict and we will record everything in the dashboard cameras. This will ensure transparency."
India has one of the highest cases of road fatalities anywhere in the world and experts believe one of the crucial ways in which the grave concern can be addressed is to ensure proper training for young drivers and raising awareness about safe driving practices among people at large.