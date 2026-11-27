Studds Accessories has introduced the Z600, an open-face helmet that brings the company’s first ECE 22.06 certification to its Studds-branded range. Priced at ₹1,695, it is also claimed to be India's first helmet with the latest European safety certification to cost less than ₹2,000.

The company was the world’s largest two-wheeler helmet manufacturer by volume in 2024, according to the CARE Report.

What ECE 22.06 changes

The ECE 22.06 regulation has replaced the older ECE 22.05 standard. Its test protocol includes rotational impact assessments, impacts at a wider range of speeds and more stringent checks for visors. The Z600 is an open-face helmet equipped with an extended visor for everyday commuting.

Its construction pairs a high-impact-resistant outer shell with a high-density EPS liner. The visor receives a silicone coating intended to help resist scratches. A quick-release chin strap is fitted, while the buckle is made from stainless steel to prevent rusting.

For daily use, the helmet gets a hypoallergenic liner, removable cheek pads and a neck curtain. The chin strap also has padding. Studds lists its weight at approximately 1,050 grams, with a tolerance of plus or minus 50 grams.

Riders to choose one colour

The Z600 will initially be offered in Gloss Black, Matt Black and Gloss White. Studds is also using Instagram polls to let customers decide the colour of one variant, with the final choice to be made entirely by riders. Pastel and metallic finishes are planned for a later stage, alongside the colour selected through the polls.

Commenting on the launch, Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, Managing Director at Studds Accessories, said, “Studds has been synonymous with rider safety for nearly five decades, and we do not compromise on that when a helmet is priced for value. The Z600 takes that commitment one step further. Protection at this level should be within reach of every rider. We also wanted riders to have a say in how their helmet looks. The launch also introduces the first initiative of its kind by a helmet brand in India, where the colour of one variant will be chosen entirely by riders."

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