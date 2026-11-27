Govt to conduct tests, develop full ecosystem before increasing ethanol blending beyond E20
Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the government will conduct necessary tests and build a comprehensive ecosystem before increasing the ethanol blending in petrol from the current 20%.
Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the government will conduct necessary tests and a build a comprehensive ecosystem before increasing the ethanol blending in petrol from current 20%.
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First Published Date: 27 Nov 2026, 09:36 am IST
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