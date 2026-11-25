India's electric two-wheeler market has become increasingly competitive, with manufacturers facing the challenge of balancing affordability, product reliability and profitability. For e-SPRINTO, which has largely operated in the B2B and fleet segments, entering the consumer market brings a different set of challenges. In an exclusive interaction with HT Auto, the company's Co-Founder Atul Gupta discusses this transition, the road ahead for e-SPRINTO and the larger challenges facing India's electric two-wheeler industry. He also shares his views on consumer confidence, price competition and what it will take for EV manufacturers to build sustainable businesses.

Q: e-SPRINTO has largely been catering to fleet operators and the B2B segment so far, but with the G1, the company has now entered the consumer market. What made you take this step, and how different has the experience been so far? What has the initial response to the G1 been like, and what kind of sales numbers are you hoping to achieve over the next two years?

Atul Gupta: For us, entering the consumer market was a natural progression rather than a departure from what we have been doing. Our experience in the B2B segment has given us a close understanding of electric mobility, product performance, operational requirements and, importantly, what customers expect from an EV over its ownership period. However, individual buyers have a different set of considerations. They look at everyday convenience, running costs, reliability, family requirements and the availability of service. This is what shaped the G1 after nearly two years of dedicated R&D and consumer research. The initial response to the launch has been encouraging, with considerable interest and enquiries coming in from prospective customers. We are confident about the opportunity the G1 presents in the consumer market, and customer deliveries are scheduled to commence from 1 January 2027, as committed. Over the next two years, we intend to build on this momentum through a wider dealership network, stronger market presence and continued investment in manufacturing and customer support. Our aim is to scale the business steadily, reach more households and establish e-SPRINTO as a trusted name in India's electric two-wheeler market.

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Q: The electric two-wheeler space has become quite crowded, with established automakers and several EV startups competing for customers. For a relatively young brand like e-SPRINTO, what does it take to stand out in this market? Do you think pricing and range are still the biggest deciding factors, or are customers beginning to look at other aspects before choosing an electric scooter?

Atul Gupta: I have spent 38 years in the automobile industry, and one thing I have learnt is that a competitive market does not necessarily reward the company offering the lowest price. It rewards the company that understands its customer and delivers consistently. In electric two-wheelers, price and range will remain important, but they cannot be the entire buying proposition. A customer is not simply purchasing a battery and a motor. They are choosing a vehicle they will depend on every day. Its reliability, carrying capacity, riding comfort, safety, service availability and long-term ownership experience matter just as much. At e-SPRINTO, we have built our approach around these fundamentals. The G1 is a good example of how we translate customer requirements into product decisions. It comes with three battery options offering claimed ranges of up to 80 km, 100 km and 130 km, along with Eco, City and Sport riding modes to suit different commuting needs. Features such as 150 kg carrying capacity, 165 mm ground clearance, 12-inch tubeless tyres and an IP67-rated battery address practical considerations of everyday Indian riding. We have also included a Combi Braking System and digital display, with navigation available through an optional subscription. For us, the G1 is not about adding features for the sake of it. It is about bringing together performance, utility and convenience in a scooter that families can confidently consider for everyday mobility.

Q: As you look to grow the consumer business, what are the key priorities for e-SPRINTO over the next couple of years? Can we expect more products beyond the G1, and are there plans to expand the dealership and service network or increase manufacturing capacity? Also, how do you plan to fund this expansion?

Atul Gupta: Our immediate priority is to build the consumer business on a strong operational foundation. A product launch is only the beginning. We need to ensure that customers have access to the vehicle, trained dealer support, service facilities and spare parts. This is why we are following a phased dealer expansion strategy. We are targeting 50-plus dealers by March 2027 and 200-plus by the end of FY28, initially concentrating on North, South and West India before entering Central and East India. We already have three manufacturing facilities with an annual production capacity of 1.5 lakh units, which gives us an established base to support expansion. We will continue evaluating product opportunities as we understand consumer requirements better. On funding, we have not announced a specific financing arrangement for this expansion. Our approach will remain disciplined, with investments aligned to business requirements and sustainable growth.

Q: While electric two-wheelers have found more buyers in recent years, concerns around battery safety, real-world range, charging infrastructure and after-sales service haven't entirely gone away. From what you have seen in the market, what is still holding back more people from making the switch to electric? What needs to improve for EVs to become a mainstream choice, particularly outside the larger cities?

Atul Gupta: I believe the biggest barrier is not necessarily a lack of interest in electric mobility. It is the gap between a customer's interest in an EV and their confidence in owning one. People want clarity on battery safety, actual range, charging convenience and, particularly, what happens when the vehicle needs servicing. These are reasonable concerns, and the industry should address them through better products and stronger ownership support rather than simply making bigger claims. The challenge becomes more pronounced beyond major cities, where access to dealerships, trained technicians and spare parts can influence a purchase decision. Our experience with more than 70,000 units on Indian roads has reinforced the importance of looking beyond the vehicle itself. This is why we place particular emphasis on Sales, Service and Spares. Electric mobility will become mainstream when customers can adopt it without feeling that they are compromising on everyday convenience or support.

Q: We have seen considerable price competition in the electric two-wheeler market, with manufacturers offering discounts and launching products at increasingly competitive prices. How sustainable is this in the long run? Is there a risk that the pressure to keep prices low could come at the cost of product quality, technology or after-sales support? And what will it take for electric two-wheeler companies to build profitable businesses rather than chase volumes alone?

Atul Gupta: I have always believed that price competition has its limits. A company can reduce prices for a period, but it cannot compromise on the fundamentals of manufacturing and expect to build a sustainable business. In the automobile industry, product quality, safety and after-sales support are not optional expenses. They are central to customer trust. The real question is not how cheaply a company can manufacture a vehicle, but how efficiently it can deliver a reliable product at an accessible price. This requires manufacturing discipline, effective supply chain management, quality control and a strong understanding of customer requirements. At e-SPRINTO, we have invested in three manufacturing facilities and processes that emphasise testing, durability and consistency. I also believe companies need to look beyond sales volumes. Repeat customer confidence, service quality and operational efficiency are far better indicators of a healthy business than volumes achieved through aggressive discounting.

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