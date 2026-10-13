e-Sprinto G1 Key Specs
- Speed50 kmph
- Range130 km
- Charging4.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity2 - 3 kWh
- Motor Power1.5 kW
The e-Sprinto G1 is a feature-rich, budget-friendly high-speed electric scooter designed for urban commuters seeking an economical and sustainable daily ride. Launched at a starting price of ₹89,999 to ₹90,000 (ex-showroom), the e-Sprinto G1 combines long-distance battery performance, practical commuter design, and low operational costs.
Whether navigating city traffic or managing daily errands, the e-Sprinto G1 offers a balanced blend of efficiency, battery safety, and technological conveniences.
The e-Sprinto G1 enters the Indian electric two-wheeler market with competitive pricing, making high-speed electric mobility accessible.
Battery efficiency and driving range are central to the e-Sprinto G1's design, ensuring range anxiety remains minimal for daily urban trips.
|Specification
|Details
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹89,999 - ₹90,000
|Claimed Range
|130 km / charge
|Battery Type
|Lithium-ion
|Body Style
|Urban Electric Scooter
|Wheel Type
|Alloy Wheels
|Front Brake
|Disc Brake
|Rear Brake
|Drum Brake
|Headlight
|LED Headlamp
At its price point under ₹1.00 Lakh, the e-Sprinto G1 competes against several popular entry-level and mid-range electric scooters:
The ex-showroom price for the e-Sprinto G1 starts at ₹89,999 to ₹90,000, with estimated on-road prices starting around ₹94,353 depending on the state of purchase.
The e-Sprinto G1 delivers an official claimed range of up to 130 km per charge.
Yes. Since the e-Sprinto G1 is a high-speed electric scooter, a valid driving license and helmet are required to operate it on public roads.
The scooter is equipped with a high-capacity Lithium-ion battery pack.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|e-Sprinto G1
|Rs. 94,999Onwards
|-
|82 Nm
|Scooters
|81 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel Wheel
|140 km
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|1500 W
|TVS Orbiter
|Rs. 88,250Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|112 kg
|-
|-
|-
|158 km
|4 Hours 10 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|G1VSOrbiter
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 1.05 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|G1VSChetak
|Honda QC1
|Rs. 90,000Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|89.5 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|80 km
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|G1VSQC1
|Ampere Magnus G Max
|Rs. 1.03 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|116 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel Metal
|142 km
|5 Hours 45 Minutes
|2.4 kW
|G1VSMagnus G Max
|Ampere Magnus Grand
|Rs. 89,999Onwards
|-
|110 Nm
|Scooters
|108 Kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel
|85 km
|5 Hours
|2.4 kW
|G1VSMagnus Grand
|Ather Energy 450S
|Rs. 84,341Onwards
|22 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|161 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|5.4 kW
|G1VS450S
View all Popular Scooters
|Max Power
|1.5 kW
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|2-3 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|83 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|130 km
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|Max Speed
|50 kmph