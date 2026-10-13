The e-Sprinto G1 is a feature-rich, budget-friendly high-speed electric scooter designed for urban commuters seeking an economical and sustainable daily ride. Launched at a starting price of ₹89,999 to ₹90,000 (ex-showroom), the e-Sprinto G1 combines long-distance battery performance, practical commuter design, and low operational costs.

Whether navigating city traffic or managing daily errands, the e-Sprinto G1 offers a balanced blend of efficiency, battery safety, and technological conveniences.

e-Sprinto G1 Price and On-Road Cost Breakdown

The e-Sprinto G1 enters the Indian electric two-wheeler market with competitive pricing, making high-speed electric mobility accessible.

Ex-Showroom Price: ₹ 89,999 - ₹ 90,000

89,999 - 90,000 Estimated On-Road Price: ₹ 94,353 (varies based on regional RTO charges, state EV subsidies, and insurance options)

Riding Range, Battery, and Charging Specs

Battery efficiency and driving range are central to the e-Sprinto G1's design, ensuring range anxiety remains minimal for daily urban trips.

ARAI / Claimed Range: Up to 130 km per full charge

Up to 130 km per full charge Battery Tech: Advanced Lithium-ion battery pack engineered for thermal stability and longevity

Advanced Lithium-ion battery pack engineered for thermal stability and longevity Fuel Type: 100% Electric (Zero Tailpipe Emissions)

100% Electric (Zero Tailpipe Emissions) Charging Compatibility: Standard home charging setup compatible with regular 15A wall sockets

Performance, Motor, and Licensing Requirements

Vehicle Category: High-Speed Electric Scooter

High-Speed Electric Scooter Riding Requirement: A valid driving license and vehicle registration are mandatory to ride the e-Sprinto G1 legally on Indian roads.

A valid driving license and vehicle registration are mandatory to ride the e-Sprinto G1 legally on Indian roads. Drivetrain: Efficient electric hub motor tuned for quick acceleration in city stop-and-go traffic.

Key Technical Specifications Overview

Specification Details Ex-Showroom Price ₹ 89,999 - ₹ 90,000 Claimed Range 130 km / charge Battery Type Lithium-ion Body Style Urban Electric Scooter Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Front Brake Disc Brake Rear Brake Drum Brake Headlight LED Headlamp

Design, Ergonomics, and Practical Features

Modern Styling: Clean front apron layout with integrated LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and high-efficiency LED headlamps for clear night visibility.

Clean front apron layout with integrated LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and high-efficiency LED headlamps for clear night visibility. Storage & Utility: Generous under-seat storage space to hold a helmet, charging cable, and small personal belongings.

Generous under-seat storage space to hold a helmet, charging cable, and small personal belongings. Safety & Handling: Telescopic front suspension combined with front disc braking hardware ensures stable handling and controlled stopping power.

e-Sprinto G1 Key Market Competitors

At its price point under ₹1.00 Lakh, the e-Sprinto G1 competes against several popular entry-level and mid-range electric scooters:

Ola S1 Z / S1 X: ( ₹ 79,999 - ₹ 84,999)

( 79,999 - 84,999) TVS Orbiter: ( ₹ 1.00 Lakh)

( 1.00 Lakh) Ather Konarc: ( ₹ 1.01 Lakh)

( 1.01 Lakh) Ampere Magnus G Max: ( ₹ 1.02 Lakh)

( 1.02 Lakh) Bajaj Chetak C2501: ( ₹ 1.04 Lakh)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the price of the e-Sprinto G1 in India?

The ex-showroom price for the e-Sprinto G1 starts at ₹89,999 to ₹90,000, with estimated on-road prices starting around ₹94,353 depending on the state of purchase.

What is the single-charge range of the e-Sprinto G1?

The e-Sprinto G1 delivers an official claimed range of up to 130 km per charge.

Do I need a driving license to ride the e-Sprinto G1?

Yes. Since the e-Sprinto G1 is a high-speed electric scooter, a valid driving license and helmet are required to operate it on public roads.

What battery type powers the e-Sprinto G1?

The scooter is equipped with a high-capacity Lithium-ion battery pack.