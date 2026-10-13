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E-SPRINTO G1

₹89,999 - 99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Specs
News
Variants

The e-Sprinto G1 is a feature-rich, budget-friendly high-speed electric scooter designed for urban commuters seeking an economical and sustainable daily ride. Launched at a starting price of 89,999 to 90,000 (ex-showroom), the e-Sprinto G1 combines long-distance battery performance, practical commuter design, and low operational costs.

Whether navigating city traffic or managing daily errands, the e-Sprinto G1 offers a balanced blend of efficiency, battery safety, and technological conveniences.

e-Sprinto G1 Price and On-Road Cost Breakdown

The e-Sprinto G1 enters the Indian electric two-wheeler market with competitive pricing, making high-speed electric mobility accessible.

  • Ex-Showroom Price: 89,999 - 90,000
  • Estimated On-Road Price: 94,353 (varies based on regional RTO charges, state EV subsidies, and insurance options)

Riding Range, Battery, and Charging Specs

Battery efficiency and driving range are central to the e-Sprinto G1's design, ensuring range anxiety remains minimal for daily urban trips.

  • ARAI / Claimed Range: Up to 130 km per full charge
  • Battery Tech: Advanced Lithium-ion battery pack engineered for thermal stability and longevity
  • Fuel Type: 100% Electric (Zero Tailpipe Emissions)
  • Charging Compatibility: Standard home charging setup compatible with regular 15A wall sockets

Performance, Motor, and Licensing Requirements

  • Vehicle Category: High-Speed Electric Scooter
  • Riding Requirement: A valid driving license and vehicle registration are mandatory to ride the e-Sprinto G1 legally on Indian roads.
  • Drivetrain: Efficient electric hub motor tuned for quick acceleration in city stop-and-go traffic.

Key Technical Specifications Overview

SpecificationDetails
Ex-Showroom Price 89,999 - 90,000
Claimed Range130 km / charge
Battery TypeLithium-ion
Body StyleUrban Electric Scooter
Wheel TypeAlloy Wheels
Front BrakeDisc Brake
Rear BrakeDrum Brake
HeadlightLED Headlamp

Design, Ergonomics, and Practical Features

  • Modern Styling: Clean front apron layout with integrated LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and high-efficiency LED headlamps for clear night visibility.
  • Storage & Utility: Generous under-seat storage space to hold a helmet, charging cable, and small personal belongings.
  • Safety & Handling: Telescopic front suspension combined with front disc braking hardware ensures stable handling and controlled stopping power.

e-Sprinto G1 Key Market Competitors

At its price point under 1.00 Lakh, the e-Sprinto G1 competes against several popular entry-level and mid-range electric scooters:

  • Ola S1 Z / S1 X: ( 79,999 - 84,999)
  • TVS Orbiter: ( 1.00 Lakh)
  • Ather Konarc: ( 1.01 Lakh)
  • Ampere Magnus G Max: ( 1.02 Lakh)
  • Bajaj Chetak C2501: ( 1.04 Lakh)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the price of the e-Sprinto G1 in India?

The ex-showroom price for the e-Sprinto G1 starts at 89,999 to 90,000, with estimated on-road prices starting around 94,353 depending on the state of purchase.

What is the single-charge range of the e-Sprinto G1?

The e-Sprinto G1 delivers an official claimed range of up to 130 km per charge.

Do I need a driving license to ride the e-Sprinto G1?

Yes. Since the e-Sprinto G1 is a high-speed electric scooter, a valid driving license and helmet are required to operate it on public roads.

What battery type powers the e-Sprinto G1?

The scooter is equipped with a high-capacity Lithium-ion battery pack.

e-Sprinto G1 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    50 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    130 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2 - 3 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    1.5 kW
View All G1 SpecsView specs icon

e-Sprinto G1 Variants

e-Sprinto G1 price starts at ₹ 89,999 and goes up to ₹ 99,999 (Ex-showroom). e-Sprinto G1 comes in 3 variants. e-Sprinto G1's top variant is 3 kWh.
3 Variants Available
G1 2 kWh
₹89,999*
1.8 kW
50 kmph
80 km
G1 2.5 kWh
₹94,999*
1.8 kW
50 kmph
100 km
G1 3 kWh
₹99,999*
1.8 kW
50 kmph
130 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

e-Sprinto G1 Latest Updates

Calendar icon13 Oct 2026
e-SPRINTO G1 electric scooter launched in India; prices start at ₹89,999
HT Auto Awards

e-Sprinto G1 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
e-Sprinto G1
e-Sprinto G1 image
Rs. 94,999Onwards-82 NmScooters81 kgDrumDrumSteel Wheel140 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1500 W
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWG1VSOrbiter
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 1.05 LakhsOnwards
4.6150
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-G1VSChetak
Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
-Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kWG1VSQC1
Ampere Magnus G MaxAmpere Magnus G Max imageRs. 1.03 LakhsOnwards--Scooters116 kgDrumDrumSteel Metal142 km5 Hours 45 Minutes2.4 kWG1VSMagnus G Max
Ampere Magnus GrandAmpere Magnus Grand imageRs. 89,999Onwards-110 NmScooters108 KgDrumDrumSteel85 km5 Hours2.4 kWG1VSMagnus Grand
Ather Energy 450SAther Energy 450S imageRs. 84,341Onwards
4.588
22 NmScooters108 kgDiscDiscAlloy161 km5 Hours 30 Minutes5.4 kWG1VS450S

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e-Sprinto G1 Images

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e-Sprinto G1 Specifications and Features

Max Power1.5 kW
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity2-3 kWh
Charging PointYes
Max Torque83 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Range130 km
Charging Time4 Hours 30 Minutes
Max Speed50 kmph
View all G1 specs and features

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