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BENTLEY Bentayga

₹4.1 - 6 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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Variants

Overview

The Bentley Bentayga is a luxury SUV that has served as a cornerstone of the British marque’s product portfolio since its global debut in 2015. Positioned as Bentley’s first SUV, the model combines high-end craftsmanship, performance-oriented engineering, and advanced technology within a large luxury utility vehicle format.

As of the latest update, the Bentayga lineup continues to feature improvements in performance, design, and technology. The model is available in multiple configurations including the V8 Petrol variant, the Extended Wheelbase (EWB) version, and special editions such as the Artenara Edition and the exclusive Bentayga EWB Chalet Edition. With these options, the Bentayga caters to buyers seeking a combination of luxury, performance, and long-distance touring capability.

Bentley Bentayga: Pricing & Variants

The Bentley Bentayga is offered in multiple variants within the luxury SUV segment. The V8 Petrol variant is priced from approximately 4.1 Cr, while the range extends up to around 6 Cr for the Extended Wheelbase (EWB) model. These variants differ in terms of equipment levels, interior customization options, and wheelbase configurations, allowing customers to tailor the vehicle according to their preferences.

Bentley Bentayga: Launch Date

The latest iteration of the Bentley Bentayga was officially introduced on 16th Mar 2021, bringing updated styling, enhanced technology features, and additional special edition models such as the Artenara Edition and the Bentayga EWB Chalet Edition.

Bentley Bentayga: Features

The Bentayga is equipped with a range of comfort, technology, and performance-oriented features designed to enhance both driving experience and passenger comfort. The SUV includes a revised chassis setup aimed at improving ride dynamics and stability across varying road conditions.

Additional equipment includes an optional sport exhaust system designed to enhance the engine’s acoustic character. The vehicle also features all-wheel steering and multiple selectable driving modes that allow drivers to adjust the vehicle’s behavior depending on terrain and driving conditions.

Inside the cabin, the Bentayga offers bespoke upholstery, premium materials, and advanced digital displays. The infotainment system integrates modern connectivity features while maintaining Bentley’s traditional craftsmanship-focused interior design philosophy. The rich interior includes distinctive elements inspired by Alpine luxury, particularly in the Bentayga EWB Chalet Edition, which showcases exquisite materials and a curated design.

Bentley Bentayga: Specifications

Powering the Bentley Bentayga is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine. This powertrain produces approximately 650 PS of power and 850 Nm of peak torque.

The performance-oriented setup enables the luxury SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in around 3.4 seconds, while the top speed is rated at approximately 310 kmph. The combination of strong performance figures and refined luxury positioning continues to define the Bentayga’s role in the high-end SUV segment.

Bentley Bentayga: Safety

The Bentayga incorporates a wide range of safety technologies and driver assistance systems designed to enhance occupant protection and driving confidence. These include multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, and electronic stability control with dynamic driving modes.

Advanced driver assistance systems further support the driver in maintaining stability and control in different driving environments, contributing to the overall safety credentials of the luxury SUV.

Bentley Bentayga: Rivals

In the luxury performance SUV segment, the Bentley Bentayga competes with models such as the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, and Rolls-Royce Cullinan. These vehicles represent some of the most prominent offerings in the ultra-luxury SUV category, combining high performance with premium craftsmanship and advanced technology.

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Bentley Bentayga Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    3996 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    7.6 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    542 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    484 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    770 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    2415 kg
View All Bentayga SpecsView specs icon

Bentley Bentayga Videos

  • Full Videos

Bentley Bentayga Variants

Bentley Bentayga price starts at ₹ 4.1 Cr and goes up to ₹ 6 Cr (Ex-showroom). Bentley Bentayga comes in 2 variants. Bentley Bentayga's top variant is EWB.
2 Variants Available
Bentayga V8 Petrol
₹4.1 Cr*
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Bentayga EWB
₹6 Cr*
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Bentley Bentayga Latest Updates

Calendar icon13 Aug 2026
The Skoda Slavia, Honda City Hybrid, Volkswagen Virtus, and Hyundai Verna offer diverse engine options, performance, and fuel efficiency, catering to various buyer priorities in the sedan segment.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Jul 2026
India's passenger vehicle sales grew 29% in June 2026, driven by increased demand for alternative fuel vehicles amid rising fuel prices due to the Middle East conflict.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Jun 2026
Bentley launches a limited-edition merchandise collection featuring scale models and art prints inspired by the film *Supersports: FULL SEND*.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 May 2026
Bentley Motors introduces the limited-edition Bentayga EWB Chalet Edition, emphasizing Alpine luxury, comfort, and discreet design.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 May 2026
Luxury SUVs like the Lexus LX, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, and Land Rover Defender balance comfort, off-road capability, and advanced features.Read Full Story

Bentley Bentayga Visual Comparison

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Bentley Bentayga comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Bentley Bentayga
Bentley Bentayga image
Rs. 4.1 CrOnwards-542 bhp770 NmAutomaticSUV6180 mm484 litres5305 mm2222 mm1739 mm6 metres
Lamborghini UrusLamborghini Urus imageRs. 4.18 CrOnwards
4.6104
789 bhp800 NmAutomaticSUV8--5123 mm2022 mm1638 mm-BentaygaVSUrus
Lamborghini Urus PerformanteLamborghini Urus Performante imageRs. 4.22 CrOnwards-657 bhp850 NmAutomaticSUV8158 mm616 litres5137 mm2026 mm1618 mm5.9 metresBentaygaVSUrus Performante
Maserati MCPuraMaserati MCPura imageRs. 5.12 CrOnwards
4.71
621 bhp720 NmAutomaticCoupe---4667 mm1965 mm1226 mm-BentaygaVSMCPura
Lamborghini Urus SELamborghini Urus SE imageRs. 4.57 CrOnwards-789 bhp800 NmAutomaticSUV8--5123 mm2022 mm1638 mm-BentaygaVSUrus SE

Bentley Bentayga Images

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Bentley Bentayga Colours

Bentley Bentayga is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Dark Sapphire
Glacier White Solid
Moonbeam
Thunder
Beluga Solid
Onyx
St James Red Solid
Dark sapphire

Bentley Bentayga Alternatives

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

4.18 - 4.47 Cr
BentaygavsUrus
Lamborghini Urus Performante

Lamborghini Urus Performante

4.22 Cr
BentaygavsUrus Performante
Maserati MCPura

Maserati MCPura

5.12 Cr
BentaygavsMCPura
Lamborghini Urus SE

Lamborghini Urus SE

4.57 Cr
BentaygavsUrus SE

Bentley Bentayga Related News

The Bentley Bentayga EWB Chalet Edition uses Alpine-inspired materials, subtle branding and hand-finished exterior detailing.
Bentley unveils Bentayga EWB Chalet Edition
15 May 2026
The Bentley Bentayga X Concept features a significantly raised ride height and widened track to improve off-road capability
Bentley Bentayga X Concept reimagines the luxury SUV as a hardcore off-roader
2 Feb 2026
The Bentley Bentayga X Concept makes its debut at the FAT Ice Race, previewing a more extreme off-road direction for the luxury SUV.
Bentley unveils Bentayga X Concept at FAT Ice Race
31 Jan 2026
The Bentley Bentayga Speed has set a new record at the Goodwood Speed Festival.
Bentley Bentayga Speed sets new SUV hill climb record at Goodwood
12 Jul 2025
The all-new Bentley Bentayga Speed is one of the most powerful SUVs that the manufacturer has built.
Bentley Bentayga Speed unveiled as the brand’s most powerful SUV yet. Here's what it gets
4 Jun 2025
View all
 Bentley Bentayga Related News

Bentley Bentayga Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power542 bhp
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque770 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage7.6 kmpl
Engine3996 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
SunroofYes
Max Speed290 Kmph
View all Bentayga specs and features

Bentley Bentayga Mileage

Bentley Bentayga in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Bentley Bentayga's petrol variant is 7.6 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Bentley Bentayga V8 Petrol comes with a 85 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
V8 Petrol
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
7.6 kmpl

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