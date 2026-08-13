Overview

The Bentley Bentayga is a luxury SUV that has served as a cornerstone of the British marque’s product portfolio since its global debut in 2015. Positioned as Bentley’s first SUV, the model combines high-end craftsmanship, performance-oriented engineering, and advanced technology within a large luxury utility vehicle format.

As of the latest update, the Bentayga lineup continues to feature improvements in performance, design, and technology. The model is available in multiple configurations including the V8 Petrol variant, the Extended Wheelbase (EWB) version, and special editions such as the Artenara Edition and the exclusive Bentayga EWB Chalet Edition. With these options, the Bentayga caters to buyers seeking a combination of luxury, performance, and long-distance touring capability.

Bentley Bentayga: Pricing & Variants

The Bentley Bentayga is offered in multiple variants within the luxury SUV segment. The V8 Petrol variant is priced from approximately 4.1 Cr, while the range extends up to around 6 Cr for the Extended Wheelbase (EWB) model. These variants differ in terms of equipment levels, interior customization options, and wheelbase configurations, allowing customers to tailor the vehicle according to their preferences.

Bentley Bentayga: Launch Date

The latest iteration of the Bentley Bentayga was officially introduced on 16th Mar 2021, bringing updated styling, enhanced technology features, and additional special edition models such as the Artenara Edition and the Bentayga EWB Chalet Edition.

Bentley Bentayga: Features

The Bentayga is equipped with a range of comfort, technology, and performance-oriented features designed to enhance both driving experience and passenger comfort. The SUV includes a revised chassis setup aimed at improving ride dynamics and stability across varying road conditions.

Additional equipment includes an optional sport exhaust system designed to enhance the engine’s acoustic character. The vehicle also features all-wheel steering and multiple selectable driving modes that allow drivers to adjust the vehicle’s behavior depending on terrain and driving conditions.

Inside the cabin, the Bentayga offers bespoke upholstery, premium materials, and advanced digital displays. The infotainment system integrates modern connectivity features while maintaining Bentley’s traditional craftsmanship-focused interior design philosophy. The rich interior includes distinctive elements inspired by Alpine luxury, particularly in the Bentayga EWB Chalet Edition, which showcases exquisite materials and a curated design.

Bentley Bentayga: Specifications

Powering the Bentley Bentayga is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine. This powertrain produces approximately 650 PS of power and 850 Nm of peak torque.

The performance-oriented setup enables the luxury SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in around 3.4 seconds, while the top speed is rated at approximately 310 kmph. The combination of strong performance figures and refined luxury positioning continues to define the Bentayga’s role in the high-end SUV segment.

Bentley Bentayga: Safety

The Bentayga incorporates a wide range of safety technologies and driver assistance systems designed to enhance occupant protection and driving confidence. These include multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, and electronic stability control with dynamic driving modes.

Advanced driver assistance systems further support the driver in maintaining stability and control in different driving environments, contributing to the overall safety credentials of the luxury SUV.

Bentley Bentayga: Rivals

In the luxury performance SUV segment, the Bentley Bentayga competes with models such as the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, and Rolls-Royce Cullinan. These vehicles represent some of the most prominent offerings in the ultra-luxury SUV category, combining high performance with premium craftsmanship and advanced technology.

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