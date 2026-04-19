5 ultra-luxurious SUVs I would choose purely for their commanding road presence

The SUV segment has cemented itself as one of the favourites for customers, especially in the luxury market, owing to its spacious interiors, feature-rich cabins and commanding road presence. The SUV hype continues to roar with luxury automakers focusing on the segment heavily, bringing in new SUVs to the Indian market. With a variety of luxury SUVs available in the Indian market, how to choose which SUV commands the most road presence? Here’s my list of the 5 ultra-luxurious SUVs I would choose for their commanding road presence:

1 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Engine 6,749 cc Mileage 6.6 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Cullinan from the house of Rolls-Royce is one of the most expensive cars on the list. It oozes ultra luxury and flamboyance, and the SUV commands a lot of respect on the road. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is powered by a 6.75L twin-turbocharged V12 engine producing 563 bhp and 850 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The starting ex-showroom price of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is set at ₹10.50 crore.

2 Bentley Bentayga Engine 3,996 cc Mileage 7.6 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Another major luxury automaker, Bentley, had to be on the list with its Bentayga. The Bentley Bentayga is one of the closest rivals to the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and it is extremely well-known for its unmistakably ‘Bentley’ design and its road presence. The Bentley Bentayga is powered by a 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 producing 542 bhp and 770 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹5.90 crore.

3 Ferrari Purosangue Engine 6,496 cc Mileage 10 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Does Ferrari have an SUV in its portfolio? Well, yes, it does. The Ferrari Purosangue was made to meet increasing customer demand and to boost profits. The Ferrari Purosangue is unlike any other Ferrari, considering it is practical and has four doors, allowing for a five-seat configuration. It looks otherworldly and has an imposing presence on the road. It is powered by a 6.5L V12 engine producing approximately 715 bhp and 716 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.50 crore.

4 Lamborghini Urus SE Engine 3,996 cc Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 7.8 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Lamborghini Urus SE is the direct rival of the Ferrari Purosangue, considering the history between both the companies. The Urus SE looks extremely edgy and its design is extremely future-proof. Initially introduced in 2018, the Urus has witnessed minor changes to its exterior doubling down on its future proof design. Along with its sharp exhaust notes, it has an extremely commanding road presence which turns heads. The Lamborghini Urus SE Is powered by a 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with an electric motor, producing a combined output of approximately 790 bhp and 950 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹4.57 crore.

5 Mercedes-Maybach GLS Engine 3,982 cc Mileage 8.5 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Mercedes-Maybach GLS is the German automaker’s holy grail when it comes to SUVs. Filled with German brilliance and luxury, which would be the envy of the world, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS is an extremely cool car to own, commanding respect when on the road. The Maybach GLS is powered by a 4.0L twin-turbocharged engine with a 48V mild hybrid system producing 550 bhp of peak power and up to 770 Nm of peak torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹2.75 crore.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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