|Engine
|3996 cc
|Mileage
|7.6 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Bentayga EWB, equipped with a 4.0L Twin-turbocharged V8 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹6.84 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Bentayga deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 7.6 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Bentayga EWB is available in 7 colour options: Dark Sapphire, Glacier White Solid, Moonbeam, Thunder, Beluga Solid, Onyx, St. James' Red Solid.
The Bentayga EWB is powered by a 3996 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 542 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 770 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.
In the Bentayga's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lamborghini Urus priced between ₹4.18 Cr - 4.47 Cr or the Lamborghini Urus Performante priced ₹4.22 Cr.
The Bentayga EWB has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Cruise Control.