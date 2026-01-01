hamburger icon
Bentley Bentayga Front Left Side
1/9
Bentley Bentayga Rear Left Side
2/9
Bentley Bentayga Rear Right Side
3/9
Bentley Bentayga Right Side View
4/9
Bentley Bentayga Steering Controls
5/9
Bentley Bentayga Configuration Selector Knob
6/9

Bentley Bentayga EWB

6.84 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Bentley Bentayga Key Specs
Engine3996 cc
Mileage7.6 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Bentayga EWB

Bentayga EWB Prices

The Bentayga EWB, equipped with a 4.0L Twin-turbocharged V8 and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹6.84 Crore (ex-showroom).

Bentayga EWB Mileage

All variants of the Bentayga deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 7.6 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Bentayga EWB Colours

The Bentayga EWB is available in 7 colour options: Dark Sapphire, Glacier White Solid, Moonbeam, Thunder, Beluga Solid, Onyx, St. James' Red Solid.

Bentayga EWB Engine and Transmission

The Bentayga EWB is powered by a 3996 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 542 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 770 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.

Bentayga EWB vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Bentayga's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Lamborghini Urus priced between ₹4.18 Cr - 4.47 Cr or the Lamborghini Urus Performante priced ₹4.22 Cr.

Bentayga EWB Specs & Features

The Bentayga EWB has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Cruise Control.

Bentley Bentayga EWB Price

Bentayga EWB

₹6.84 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,00,00,000
RTO
60,50,000
Insurance
23,45,197
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,83,95,697
EMI@14,70,090/mo
Bentley Bentayga EWB Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
770 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.6 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
542 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4.0L Twin-turbocharged V8
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.6 seconds
Driving Range
654 km
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Engine
3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
290 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Air suspension with continuous damping control and 4 height settings
Front Suspension
Air suspension with continuous damping control and 4 height settings
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R21

Capacity

Bootspace
484 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5305 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
3175 mm
Height
1739 mm
Kerb Weight
2415 kg
Width
2222 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Analogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Second Row
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Optional
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
Optional
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Beluga, Cricket Ball, Imperial Blue, Newmarket Tan, Porpoise
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Interior Colours
Beluga, Cricket Ball, Imperial Blue, Newmarket Tan, Porpoise
Ventilated Seats
All
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Bentley Bentayga EWB EMI
EMI13,23,081 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
6,15,56,127
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
6,15,56,127
Interest Amount
1,78,28,749
Payable Amount
7,93,84,876

Bentley Bentayga other Variants

Bentayga V8 Petrol

₹4.68 Crore*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,10,00,000
RTO
41,54,000
Insurance
16,12,511
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,67,67,011
EMI@10,05,205/mo
Bentley Bentayga Alternatives

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

4.18 - 4.47 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
BentaygavsUrus
Lamborghini Urus Performante

Lamborghini Urus Performante

4.22 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
BentaygavsUrus Performante
Lamborghini Huracan STO

Lamborghini Huracan STO

4.99 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
BentaygavsHuracan STO
Maserati MCPura

Maserati MCPura

5.12 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
BentaygavsMCPura
Ferrari 812

Ferrari 812

5.2 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Bentaygavs812
McLaren 720S

McLaren 720S

4.65 - 5.04 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Bentaygavs720S

view all specs and features

