4 cars I would consider before spending 20 lakh rupees on an SUV

With SUVs dominating the Indian market, many buyers automatically start looking at compact and midsize SUVs when their budget approaches 20 lakh rupees. But that price range also opens the door to some of the most accomplished sedans currently on sale. These come with better high-speed stability, a generous cabin space, and in some cases, significantly better fuel efficiency than similarly priced SUVs. Here are four options to consider before you make your decision to buy:

1 Skoda Slavia Skoda Slavia EMI starting at just ₹13,100/ month Check Eligibility The Skoda Slavia starts at 9.99 lakh rupees (ex-showroom) and remains one of the most engaging sedans in its segment. It is available with two turbo-petrol engine options: a 1.0-litre TSI producing 115 bhp and 178 Nm, and a 1.5-litre TSI delivering 150 bhp and 250 Nm. Buyers can choose between manual and automatic transmissions depending on the variant. The Slavia stands out for its composed ride quality, solid build, and strong highway performance.

2 Honda City Hybrid Honda All New City EMI starting at just ₹14,400/ month Check Eligibility Priced from 21.43 lakh rupees (ex-showroom), the Honda City Hybrid or e:HEV is the most expensive car on this list but also the most fuel-efficient. It combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a dual electric motor hybrid system, producing a combined output of 125 bhp and 253 Nm. The hybrid system is paired with an e-CVT transmission and is claimed to deliver a fuel efficiency of close to 27 kmpl. For buyers prioritising fuel savings, refinement, and low running costs, the City Hybrid offers a compelling alternative to many petrol SUVs.

3 Volkswagen Virtus Volkswagen Virtus EMI starting at just ₹13,800/ month Check Eligibility The Volkswagen Virtus starts at 10.70 lakh rupees (ex-showroom) and shares its platform and engine options with the Slavia. The lineup includes a 1.0-litre TSI engine with 115 bhp and 178 Nm, along with a 1.5-litre TSI engine producing 150 bhp and 250 Nm. The Virtus is particularly attractive for buyers who enjoy enthusiastic driving, with sharp handling, strong turbo performance, and a mature highway character.

4 Hyundai Verna Hyundai Verna EMI starting at just ₹14,400/ month Check Eligibility Starting at 10.99 lakh rupees (ex-showroom), the Hyundai Verna offers one of the broadest powertrain choices in the segment. The standard 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 115 bhp and 144 Nm, while the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine delivers 160 bhp and 253 Nm. Transmission options include manual, IVT, and DCT depending on the engine. The Verna also offers a feature-rich cabin and advanced safety technology, making it one of the strongest value propositions under 20 lakh rupees.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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