Hyundai Verna Key Specs
- Engine1482 - 1497 cc
- Mileage20 kmpl
- Power113.18 - 157.57 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Max Torque143.8 - 253 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The Hyundai Verna continues to redefine the premium sedan segment in India with its futuristic design, high-performance engines, and a comprehensive safety suite. This updated guide provides the latest information on the 2026 model lineup, including pricing, technical specifications, and key features to help you make an informed buying decision.
The 2026 iteration of the Verna builds on its reputation for luxury and power. It stands as a direct rival to the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Honda City. With its "Sensuous Sportiness" design language and a 5-star safety rating, it is a top contender for those seeking a balance of style and security.
The pricing for the 2026 Hyundai Verna starts at ₹10.98 Lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹18.25 Lakh for the top-end performance variants. Below is the detailed ex-showroom price list for the most popular variants:
|Variant
|Engine & Transmission
|Ex-Showroom Price
|HX 2 (Base)
|1.5 l MPi Petrol - MT
|₹10.98 Lakh
|HX 4
|1.5 l MPi Petrol - MT
|₹12.24 Lakh
|HX 6
|1.5 l MPi Petrol - MT
|₹13.19 Lakh
|HX 6 Plus
|1.5 l MPi Petrol - MT
|₹13.81 Lakh
|HX 6 iVT
|1.5 l MPi Petrol - IVT
|₹14.40 Lakh
|HX 8
|1.5 l MPi Petrol - MT
|₹14.88 Lakh
|HX 6 Plus iVT
|1.5 l MPi Petrol - IVT
|₹15.02 Lakh
|HX 8 iVT
|1.5 l MPi Petrol - IVT
|₹16.09 Lakh
|HX 8 Turbo
|1.5 l Turbo GDi - MT
|₹16.28 Lakh
|HX 10 iVT
|1.5 l MPi Petrol - IVT
|₹17.15 Lakh
|HX 8 Turbo DCT
|1.5 l Turbo GDi - 7-Speed DCT
|₹17.62 Lakh
|HX 10 Turbo DCT
|1.5 l Turbo GDi - 7-Speed DCT
|₹18.25 Lakh
Note: Prices are indicative and may vary based on city and dealership.
The Verna offers two refined petrol engine options, ensuring there is a model for both daily commuters and performance enthusiasts.
The updated model continues with a large dual-screen setup comprising two 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster. The sedan supports wireless smartphone connectivity and includes a wireless charging pad for added convenience.
Other notable features include ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, a surround view monitor, a blind spot view monitor and an 8-speaker Bose premium audio system. Hyundai’s connected car platform offers more than 70 connected features along with extensive voice command capabilities.
Inside the cabin, the sedan now gets a new D-cut steering wheel and leatherette seat upholstery. The driver’s seat offers 8-way electric adjustment with memory and welcome retract functions, while the front passenger seat features 4-way electric adjustment along with a walk-in device. Additional convenience features include a rear window sunshade and Hyundai’s smart trunk system. The Verna continues to offer a boot capacity of 528 litres.
Safety has been enhanced with the inclusion of Level 2 ADAS featuring 20 driver assistance functions. The sedan now offers seven airbags including a centre airbag, along with a built-in dashcam and rain-sensing wipers.
Standard safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-start assist, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat mounts.
The Verna is designed to be one of the longest and widest in its class, providing superior cabin space.
The updated Verna is available in multiple colour choices, including two newly introduced shades — Classy Blue and Titan Grey Matte.
In the mid-size sedan segment, the Hyundai Verna competes with models such as the Honda City, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Hyundai Verna
|Rs. 10.98 LakhsOnwards
|157 bhp
|253 Nm
|Manual
|7
|-
|-
|-
|4565 mm
|1765 mm
|1475 mm
|-
|Volkswagen Virtus
|Rs. 10.5 LakhsOnwards
|148 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|179 mm
|521 litres
|4561 mm
|1752 mm
|1507 mm
|5.05 metres
|VernaVSVirtus
|Skoda Slavia
|Rs. 10 LakhsOnwards
|148 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|521 litres
|4541 mm
|1752 mm
|1507 mm
|-
|VernaVSSlavia
|Tata Tigor EV
|Rs. 12.49 LakhsOnwards
|74 bhp
|170 Nm
|-
|2
|172 mm
|316 litres
|3993 mm
|1677 mm
|1532 mm
|5.1 metres
|VernaVSTigor EV
Hyundai Verna is available in the 7 Colours in India.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|113.18 - 157.57 bhp
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|143.8 Nm - 253 Nm
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Transmission
|Engine
|1482-1497 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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