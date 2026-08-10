The Hyundai Verna continues to redefine the premium sedan segment in India with its futuristic design, high-performance engines, and a comprehensive safety suite. This updated guide provides the latest information on the 2026 model lineup, including pricing, technical specifications, and key features to help you make an informed buying decision.

Hyundai Verna Overview

The 2026 iteration of the Verna builds on its reputation for luxury and power. It stands as a direct rival to the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Honda City. With its "Sensuous Sportiness" design language and a 5-star safety rating, it is a top contender for those seeking a balance of style and security.

Hyundai Verna Price for 2026

The pricing for the 2026 Hyundai Verna starts at ₹10.98 Lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹18.25 Lakh for the top-end performance variants. Below is the detailed ex-showroom price list for the most popular variants:

Variant Engine & Transmission Ex-Showroom Price HX 2 (Base) 1.5 l MPi Petrol - MT ₹ 10.98 Lakh HX 4 1.5 l MPi Petrol - MT ₹ 12.24 Lakh HX 6 1.5 l MPi Petrol - MT ₹ 13.19 Lakh HX 6 Plus 1.5 l MPi Petrol - MT ₹ 13.81 Lakh HX 6 iVT 1.5 l MPi Petrol - IVT ₹ 14.40 Lakh HX 8 1.5 l MPi Petrol - MT ₹ 14.88 Lakh HX 6 Plus iVT 1.5 l MPi Petrol - IVT ₹ 15.02 Lakh HX 8 iVT 1.5 l MPi Petrol - IVT ₹ 16.09 Lakh HX 8 Turbo 1.5 l Turbo GDi - MT ₹ 16.28 Lakh HX 10 iVT 1.5 l MPi Petrol - IVT ₹ 17.15 Lakh HX 8 Turbo DCT 1.5 l Turbo GDi - 7-Speed DCT ₹ 17.62 Lakh HX 10 Turbo DCT 1.5 l Turbo GDi - 7-Speed DCT ₹ 18.25 Lakh

Note: Prices are indicative and may vary based on city and dealership.

Performance and Specifications

The Verna offers two refined petrol engine options, ensuring there is a model for both daily commuters and performance enthusiasts.

1. 1.5 l MPi Petrol Engine

Power: 115 PS @ 6,300 rpm

115 PS @ 6,300 rpm Torque: 143.8 Nm @ 4,500 rpm

143.8 Nm @ 4,500 rpm Transmission: 6-Speed Manual / Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)

6-Speed Manual / Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) Mileage: Up to 19.6 kmpl

2. 1.5 l Turbo GDi Petrol Engine

Power: 160 PS @ 5,500 rpm

160 PS @ 5,500 rpm Torque: 253 Nm @ 1,500–3,500 rpm

253 Nm @ 1,500–3,500 rpm Transmission: 6-Speed Manual / 7-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

6-Speed Manual / 7-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) Mileage: Up to 20.6 kmpl

Key Features

The updated model continues with a large dual-screen setup comprising two 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster. The sedan supports wireless smartphone connectivity and includes a wireless charging pad for added convenience.

Other notable features include ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, a surround view monitor, a blind spot view monitor and an 8-speaker Bose premium audio system. Hyundai’s connected car platform offers more than 70 connected features along with extensive voice command capabilities.

Inside the cabin, the sedan now gets a new D-cut steering wheel and leatherette seat upholstery. The driver’s seat offers 8-way electric adjustment with memory and welcome retract functions, while the front passenger seat features 4-way electric adjustment along with a walk-in device. Additional convenience features include a rear window sunshade and Hyundai’s smart trunk system. The Verna continues to offer a boot capacity of 528 litres.

Safety

Safety has been enhanced with the inclusion of Level 2 ADAS featuring 20 driver assistance functions. The sedan now offers seven airbags including a centre airbag, along with a built-in dashcam and rain-sensing wipers.

Standard safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-start assist, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Dimensions and Capacity

The Verna is designed to be one of the longest and widest in its class, providing superior cabin space.

Length: 4,565 mm

4,565 mm Width: 1,765 mm

1,765 mm Wheelbase: 2,670 mm

2,670 mm Boot Space: 528 Litres (Best-in-segment)

Hyundai Verna: Colour Options

The updated Verna is available in multiple colour choices, including two newly introduced shades — Classy Blue and Titan Grey Matte.

Hyundai Verna: Rivals

In the mid-size sedan segment, the Hyundai Verna competes with models such as the Honda City, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.