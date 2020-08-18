Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)

₹ 9.3 to 15.09 Lakhs*

Add to compare
Ex showroom price
Mileage 17.7 to 25 kmpl
Engine 998 to 1,497 cc
Transmission Manual and Automatic
Fuel type Petrol and Diesel

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Filter By
S (Petrol) BS 6, 1497 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 9.3 Lakhs

S Plus (Diesel) BS 6, 1493 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 10.65 Lakhs

SX MT (Petrol) BS VI, 1497 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 10.7 Lakhs

SX IVT (Petrol) BS 6, 1497 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 11.95 Lakhs

SX MT (Diesel) BS VI, 1493 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 12.05 Lakhs

SX (O) MT (Petrol) BS 6, 1497 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 12.59 Lakhs

SX AT (Diesel) BS 6, 1493 cc, Diesel, Automatic

₹ 13.2 Lakhs

SX (O) IVT (Petrol) BS 6, 1497 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 13.84 Lakhs

SX (O) MT (Diesel) BS 6, 1493 cc, Diesel, Manual

₹ 13.94 Lakhs

SX (O) Turbo (Petrol) BS 6, 998 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 13.99 Lakhs

SX (O) AT (Diesel) BS 6, 1493 cc, Diesel, Automatic

₹ 15.09 Lakhs

HT verdict on Verna

2020 Hyundai Verna is offered in five variants and features a total of 12 segment-first features. It gets 1.5-litre Gamma petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo GDI petrol and 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine options.
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue