Electric Adjustable Seats
No
Folding Table In The Rear
NA
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
Premium Dual Tone Beige & Black, Door Trim Cloth, Front & Rear Door Map Pockets, Passenger Seat Back Pocket, Metal Finish Inside Door Handles, Chrome Coated Parking Lever Tip, Leather Wrapped Gear Knob, Trunk Lid Covering Pad, Sunglass Holder, Digital Cluster with 10.67 cm color TFT MID, IC Light adjustment (Rheostat), Driver Rear View Monitor
Outside Temperature Display
No
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
No
Advance Safety Features
Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Rear Camera with Dynamic Guidelines, Electro Chromic Mirror (ECM), Headlamp Escort Function, Dual Horn
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
Yes
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
No
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless, Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Rear Window Defogger with Timer, B Pillar Black Out Tape, Body Colored Outside Door Mirrors, Chrome Outside Door Handles, Intermittent Variable Front Wiper
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
Yes
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
With Storage
Foldable Rear Seat
60:40 Split
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
Yes