PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
1/8

HYUNDAI Verna

₹10.98 - 18.4 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.7
6
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Reviews

The Hyundai Verna continues to redefine the premium sedan segment in India with its futuristic design, high-performance engines, and a comprehensive safety suite. This updated guide provides the latest information on the 2026 model lineup, including pricing, technical specifications, and key features to help you make an informed buying decision.

Hyundai Verna Overview

The 2026 iteration of the Verna builds on its reputation for luxury and power. It stands as a direct rival to the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Honda City. With its "Sensuous Sportiness" design language and a 5-star safety rating, it is a top contender for those seeking a balance of style and security.

Hyundai Verna Price for 2026

The pricing for the 2026 Hyundai Verna starts at 10.98 Lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 18.25 Lakh for the top-end performance variants. Below is the detailed ex-showroom price list for the most popular variants:

VariantEngine & TransmissionEx-Showroom Price
HX 2 (Base)1.5 l MPi Petrol - MT 10.98 Lakh
HX 41.5 l MPi Petrol - MT 12.24 Lakh
HX 61.5 l MPi Petrol - MT 13.19 Lakh
HX 6 Plus1.5 l MPi Petrol - MT 13.81 Lakh
HX 6 iVT1.5 l MPi Petrol - IVT 14.40 Lakh
HX 81.5 l MPi Petrol - MT 14.88 Lakh
HX 6 Plus iVT1.5 l MPi Petrol - IVT 15.02 Lakh
HX 8 iVT1.5 l MPi Petrol - IVT 16.09 Lakh
HX 8 Turbo1.5 l Turbo GDi - MT 16.28 Lakh
HX 10 iVT1.5 l MPi Petrol - IVT 17.15 Lakh
HX 8 Turbo DCT1.5 l Turbo GDi - 7-Speed DCT 17.62 Lakh
HX 10 Turbo DCT1.5 l Turbo GDi - 7-Speed DCT 18.25 Lakh

Note: Prices are indicative and may vary based on city and dealership.

Performance and Specifications

The Verna offers two refined petrol engine options, ensuring there is a model for both daily commuters and performance enthusiasts.

1. 1.5 l MPi Petrol Engine

  • Power: 115 PS @ 6,300 rpm
  • Torque: 143.8 Nm @ 4,500 rpm
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Manual / Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)
  • Mileage: Up to 19.6 kmpl

2. 1.5 l Turbo GDi Petrol Engine

  • Power: 160 PS @ 5,500 rpm
  • Torque: 253 Nm @ 1,500–3,500 rpm
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Manual / 7-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)
  • Mileage: Up to 20.6 kmpl

Key Features

The updated model continues with a large dual-screen setup comprising two 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment system and the digital instrument cluster. The sedan supports wireless smartphone connectivity and includes a wireless charging pad for added convenience.

Other notable features include ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, a surround view monitor, a blind spot view monitor and an 8-speaker Bose premium audio system. Hyundai’s connected car platform offers more than 70 connected features along with extensive voice command capabilities.

Inside the cabin, the sedan now gets a new D-cut steering wheel and leatherette seat upholstery. The driver’s seat offers 8-way electric adjustment with memory and welcome retract functions, while the front passenger seat features 4-way electric adjustment along with a walk-in device. Additional convenience features include a rear window sunshade and Hyundai’s smart trunk system. The Verna continues to offer a boot capacity of 528 litres.

Safety

Safety has been enhanced with the inclusion of Level 2 ADAS featuring 20 driver assistance functions. The sedan now offers seven airbags including a centre airbag, along with a built-in dashcam and rain-sensing wipers.

Standard safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-start assist, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Dimensions and Capacity

The Verna is designed to be one of the longest and widest in its class, providing superior cabin space.

  • Length: 4,565 mm
  • Width: 1,765 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
  • Boot Space: 528 Litres (Best-in-segment)

Hyundai Verna: Colour Options

The updated Verna is available in multiple colour choices, including two newly introduced shades — Classy Blue and Titan Grey Matte.

Hyundai Verna: Rivals

In the mid-size sedan segment, the Hyundai Verna competes with models such as the Honda City, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.

Hyundai Verna Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1482 - 1497 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    20 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    113.18 - 157.57 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    143.8 - 253 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Verna SpecsView specs icon

Hyundai Verna Variants

Hyundai Verna price starts at ₹ 10.98 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 18.4 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Verna comes in 22 variants. Hyundai Verna's top variant is HX 10 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone.
Filter variants by:
Icon checkAll
Petrol
Automatic
Manual
22 Variants Available
Verna HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹10.98 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Verna HX 4 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹12.25 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Verna HX 6 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹13.19 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Hyundai Verna Latest Updates

Calendar icon10 Aug 2026
Hyundai Motor India anticipates export recovery in Q2 FY27, driven by strong demand, order backlogs, and new models.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Jul 2026
Mahindra & Mahindra's profits surge, while Hyundai faces declines in revenue and profit amid market challenges.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Jun 2026
5 reliable second-hand sedans I’d buy over a new compact SUV
Calendar icon22 May 2026
Manufacturers continue to innovate in the mid-size sedan segment, featuring advanced technology and updated designs in Honda City and Hyundai Verna.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 May 2026
The Hyundai i20 N Line, Citroen C3, VW Golf GTI, and Mini Cooper S offer powerful hatchbacks with diverse features and prices.Read Full Story
Preferred Banner

Hyundai Verna comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna image
Rs. 10.98 LakhsOnwards
4.76
157 bhp253 NmManual7---4565 mm1765 mm1475 mm-
Volkswagen VirtusVolkswagen Virtus imageRs. 10.5 LakhsOnwards
4.4104
148 bhp250 NmManual, Automatic6
5/5
179 mm521 litres4561 mm1752 mm1507 mm5.05 metresVernaVSVirtus
Skoda SlaviaSkoda Slavia imageRs. 10 LakhsOnwards
4.85
148 bhp250 NmManual, Automatic6
5/5
-521 litres4541 mm1752 mm1507 mm-VernaVSSlavia
Tata Tigor EVTata Tigor EV imageRs. 12.49 LakhsOnwards
4.75
74 bhp170 Nm-2
4/5
172 mm316 litres3993 mm1677 mm1532 mm5.1 metresVernaVSTigor EV

Hyundai Verna Images

Hyundai Verna Image 1
Hyundai Verna Image 2
Hyundai Verna Image 3
Hyundai Verna Image 4
Hyundai Verna Image 5
Hyundai Verna Image 6

Hyundai Verna Colours

Hyundai Verna is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Titanium Black
Titan Grey Matte
Titan Grey
Starry Night
Classy Blue
Atlas White With Black Roof
Atlas White
Titanium black

Hyundai Verna Alternatives

Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen Virtus

10.5 - 19 Lakhs
VernavsVirtus
Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia

10 - 18.19 Lakhs
VernavsSlavia
Tata Tigor EV

Tata Tigor EV

12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs
VernavsTigor EV

Hyundai Verna User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
4.7Features
4.7Safety
4.7Design
4.7Value For Money
4.7Comfort
Write a Review

User Reviews

Looks Like Racing Car On Highway
It looks so beautiful, and the backside is really nice 😻. I like it—it's great value for money. It's also big in size and quite long.
By: Azzy (Apr 6, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Perfect highway cruiser and looks like a beast
“he car drives like a dream, looks great and sporty, and delivers excellent mileage—you just fill up the tank and forget about the petrol pump.
By: Naveen (Jan 15, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Perfect highway car and a beast look
The Hyundai Verna stands out as a feature-rich, stylish, and well-balanced sedan in the midsize segment. It offers a compelling package for both daily commuting and spirited highway drives. With its sharp design, modern tech features, comfortable cabin, and refined performance, the Verna strikes a perfect balance between practicality and driving ple Design and Interior The latest Verna sports a modern fastback silhouette with a distinctive look, setting it apart on the road. The cabin gets a generational upgrade, featuring a minimalist dashboard, ambient lighting, and practical, full-width AC vents. The most notable improvement is the vastly enhanced rear seat space—a key shortcoming in previous generations has been addressed, making it competitive with segment leaders in terms of rear legroom, headroom, and overall comfort. The 528-litre boot is generous, further enhancing practicality. Performance & Driving Dynamics Engine choices include a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5L turbo-petrol, the latter producing 160 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, paired with a quick-shifting 7-speed DCT. The turbo variant’s 0-100 km/h sprint in 8.1 seconds is segment-leading. The Verna exhibits a balanced ride and handling package, with improved suspension tuning that handles both city roads and highway stretches well. Steering is light at low speeds for easy city manoeuvres and firms up at speed, providing driver confidence. Mileage and Efficiency Real-world fuel efficiency ranges from 12-15 kmpl depending on driving conditions, with ARAI-claimed figures going up to 20.6 kmpl for the turbo-petrol DCT variant. The 45-litre fuel tank gives a practical range for daily use. Features and Safety The Verna is feature-packed, boasting equipment such as ADAS, a sunroof, multiple USB charging ports, ambient lighting, wireless connectivity, and a digital instrument cluster. Safety is a highlight, with six airbags standard, three-point seatbelts for all rear-seat passengers, and a five-star safety rating. Comfort and Practicality Front and rear passenger comfort are both strong suits, with ample amenities for the rear including AC vents, USB-C charging, a sunblind, and a centre armrest. Ride quality is cushioned and stable, and even with a full load, the Verna remains composed. Some minor drawbacks include the lack of a 360-degree camera, and stock tyres may be more puncture-prone on rough roads. Value and Market Position Priced between ₹10.90 lakh–₹17.38 lakh (ex-showroom),
By: Adnan (Jul 22, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Perfect luxury beast with elegance and right cost
Amazing style, good mileage, amazing driving experience. The drive experience is awesome, even on highways it drives close to road and all features are awesome my fav is wireless apple car play , its rear ac is good, superb legroom as its wider and longer than prev verna also
By: Sahil Chopra (Sept 6, 2024)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
allrounder car
The engine and comfort of this car are exceptional, and the service experience has been excellent. While the style and design may be subjective, the interior is incredibly premium for this segment. This car is highly recommended for long drives and road trips, offering great mileage.
By: Akshat Verma (Jul 15, 2024)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Hyundai Verna Related News

Looking to buy a mid-size sedan? Here’s a detailed comparison between the Honda City facelift and Hyundai Verna.
2026 Honda City facelift Vs Hyundai Verna: Which mid-size sedan should you buy in 2026
22 May 2026
The new Verna comes with a redesigned exterior, updated interior and new features.
New Hyundai Verna starts arriving at dealerships, deliveries to begin soon
17 Mar 2026
The 2026 Hyundai Verna receives an updated HX variant naming and minor feature additions across the lineup.
2026 Hyundai Verna variant-wise features explained
10 Mar 2026
The new Hyundai Verna retains the engine options but get cosmetic as well as feature upgrades.
2026 Hyundai Verna facelift launched at 10.98 lakh
9 Mar 2026
Mahindra Blazo i-Trk launched with 320 hp engine, up to 10% higher fuel efficiency
Mahindra Blazo i-Trk launched with 320 hp engine, up to 10% higher fuel efficiency
14 Aug 2026
Mahindra’s Global Pik Up takes the Scorpio N’s rugged DNA into a larger lifestyle pickup format with a dedicated cargo bed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants, Colours, and Specs
14 Aug 2026
Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
14 Aug 2026
5 second-hand luxury sedans I would buy instead of a new premium SUV
5 second-hand luxury sedans I would buy instead of a new premium SUV
14 Aug 2026
With the latest crop of electric cars fundamentally flipping the script against diesel SUVs, switching to an EV for the highway is no longer a compromise, but an upgrade.
5 EVs I would choose over a diesel SUV for highway driving
14 Aug 2026
View all
 Hyundai Verna Related News
Download brochure widget pattern
Download car brochure

Hyundai Verna Brochure

Download brochure for:
  • Checkmark iconColours & Specs
  • Checkmark iconDetailed info on specs & features
WhatsApp IconGet Brochure

Hyundai Verna Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power113.18 - 157.57 bhp
Body TypeSedan
AirbagsYes
Max Torque143.8 Nm - 253 Nm
Mileage20 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Transmission
Engine1482-1497 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Verna specs and features

Popular Hyundai Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hyundai Cars

Popular Sedan Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A5

Audi A5

50 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Audi A8 L

Audi A8 L

1.34 - 1.63 Cr
A8 L Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi New A6

Audi New A6

70 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi New A3

Audi New A3

39 - 45 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
Audi S5 Sportback

Audi S5 Sportback

80.49 Lakhs
S5 Sportback Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Sedan Cars

view all specs and features