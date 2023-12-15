Verna is a 5 seater Sedan which has 14 variants. The price of Verna SX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 18.32 Lakhs. The fuel Verna is a 5 seater Sedan which has 14 variants. The price of Verna SX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 18.32 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of SX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone is 45 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Low Fuel Level Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Shift Indicator and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5 l Turbo GDi Max Torque: 253 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres BootSpace: 528 litres Mileage of SX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone is 20 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less