Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsHyundaiVernaSX 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone

Hyundai Verna SX 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone

4 out of 5
1/19
2/19
3/19
4/19
5/19
View all Images
6/19
4 out of 5
17.01 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Hyundai Verna Key Specs
Engine1482 cc
Mileage20 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Verna specs and features

Verna SX 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone Latest Updates

Verna is a 5 seater Sedan which has 14 variants. The price of Verna SX 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 17.01 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Engine Type: 1.5 l Turbo GDi
  • Max Torque: 253 Nm @ 1500 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
  • BootSpace: 528 litres
    • Mileage of SX 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone is 20 kmpl....Read More

    Hyundai Verna SX 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone Price

    SX 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone
    ₹17.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    14,83,500
    RTO
    1,58,680
    Insurance
    58,722
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    17,01,402
    EMI@36,570/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Hyundai Verna SX 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.5 l Turbo GDi
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Driving Range
    900 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    253 Nm @ 1500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    20 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    158 bhp @ 5500 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1482 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.2 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    205 / 55 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    Couple Torsion Beam Axle
    Rear Tyres
    205 / 55 R16
    Length
    4535 mm
    Wheelbase
    2670 mm
    Height
    1475 mm
    Width
    1765 mm
    Bootspace
    528 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    4 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    45 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    Halogen Projector
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Global NCAP)
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black & Red
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Hyundai Verna SX 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone EMI
    EMI32,913 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    15,31,261
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    15,31,261
    Interest Amount
    4,43,505
    Payable Amount
    19,74,766

    Hyundai Verna other Variants

    EX 1.5 Petrol MT
    ₹12.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,96,500
    RTO
    1,21,650
    Insurance
    54,377
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,73,027
    EMI@27,362/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    S 1.5 Petrol MT
    ₹13.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX 1.5 Petrol MT
    ₹14.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX 1.5 Petrol IVT
    ₹16.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    SX (O)1.5 Petrol MT
    ₹16.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT
    ₹17.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT Dual Tone
    ₹18.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT
    ₹18.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone
    ₹18.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    SX 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
    ₹18.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    SX (O) 1.5 Petrol IVT
    ₹18.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    SX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT Dual Tone
    ₹19.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    SX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
    ₹19.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1482 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Hyundai Verna Alternatives

    Honda City

    Honda City ZX Petrol MT

    11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Verna vs City
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia Style 1.0L TSI MT

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Verna vs Slavia
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus Topline 1.0 TSI MT

    11.21 - 17.91 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Verna vs Virtus

    Popular Sedan Cars

    Honda City

    Honda City

    11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    City Price in Delhi
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Slavia Price in Delhi
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    11.21 - 17.91 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Virtus Price in Delhi
    Toyota Camry

    Toyota Camry

    39.41 - 41.2 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Camry Price in Delhi
    Audi A4

    Audi A4

    42.34 - 48.09 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    A4 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Sedan Cars

    Popular Hyundai Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Hyundai Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Lamborghini Revuelto

    Lamborghini Revuelto

    8.89 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    Audi New A3

    Audi New A3

    39 - 45 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hyundai Nexo

    Hyundai Nexo

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    MG Baojun 510

    MG Baojun 510

    11 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details