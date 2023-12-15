Verna is a 5 seater Sedan which has 14 variants. The price of Verna SX 1.5 Petrol MT in Delhi is Rs. 14.92 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Verna is a 5 seater Sedan which has 14 variants. The price of Verna SX 1.5 Petrol MT in Delhi is Rs. 14.92 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of SX 1.5 Petrol MT is 45 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5 l MPi Max Torque: 143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres Mileage of SX 1.5 Petrol MT is 18.6 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less