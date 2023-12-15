Verna is a 5 seater Sedan which has 10 variants. The price of Verna SX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 20.06 Lakhs. The fuelVerna is a 5 seater Sedan which has 10 variants. The price of Verna SX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 20.06 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of SX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT is 45 litres & Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: