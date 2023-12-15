Verna is a 5 seater Sedan which has 14 variants. The price of Verna SX 1.5 Petrol IVT in Delhi is Rs. 16.34 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Verna is a 5 seater Sedan which has 14 variants. The price of Verna SX 1.5 Petrol IVT in Delhi is Rs. 16.34 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of SX 1.5 Petrol IVT is 45 litres & Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5 l MPi Max Torque: 143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres Mileage of SX 1.5 Petrol IVT is 19.6 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less