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HYUNDAI Exter

₹5.81 - 9.61 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.3
140
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The entry-level micro-SUV segment is highly competitive, and the Hyundai Exter remains a standout leader in this space. Tailored for urban commuters and small families, it expertly packages a distinct tall-boy stance with structural refinement, seamless city manoeuvrability, and extensive tech integrations. The 2026 iteration introduces a fully refreshed facelift, featuring a sharper exterior aesthetic, heavily modernised cabin textures, and segment-first comfort upgrades that raise the bar for value-driven buyers.

Equipped with an inherently smooth four-cylinder engine layout, practical utility spaces, and a comprehensive safety suite, this vehicle serves as a premium alternative to conventional hatchbacks.

Hyundai Exter Price and Variants

To accommodate diverse modern budgets and equipment requirements, the micro-SUV is systematically arranged across 19 variants categorised under a newly revised nomenclature. The 2026 Hyundai Exter price starts from 5.81 lakh for the entry-level variant and stretches up to 9.61 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-tier feature-loaded automatic model.

The vehicle is structured across seven primary trims: HX2, HX3, HX4, HX4 Plus, HX6, HX8, and HX10. The ex-showroom price distribution across the primary engine and transmission options is structured below:

Variant / Trim1.2L Petrol Manual1.2L Petrol Smart Auto AMT1.2L Bi-Fuel iCNG Manual
HX2 5.81 Lakh 7.00 Lakh
HX3 6.30 Lakh 6.95 Lakh 7.45 Lakh
HX4 7.28 Lakh 8.28 Lakh
HX4 Plus 8.10 Lakh
HX6 7.99 Lakh 8.59 Lakh 8.95 Lakh
HX8 8.40 Lakh 9.12 Lakh 9.42 Lakh
HX10 9.46 Lakh / 9.61 Lakh (DT)

(Note: Prices listed are introductory ex-showroom figures subject to localised road taxes and registration adjustments.)

Refreshed Exterior and Styling Highlights

The exterior structure has been comprehensively modernised, stepping up its premium urban appeal while preserving its signature tall-boy proportions.

  • Front Architecture: The facelifted design gains a newly sculpted front bumper, a bold black parametric radiator grille layout, and a reworked nose profile. Distinctive H-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) pair cleanly with bi-function projector headlamps to form a high-tech facial layout.
  • Side & Rear Profiles: The silhouette is enhanced by bridge-type roof rails, an integrated wing-type rear spoiler, and a shark fin antenna. It rolls on new 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels housed within rugged wheel arch claddings. A bold rear bumper configuration with integrated skid plates completes its planted stance.

Modernised Cabin and Advanced Electronics

The interior transitions into a highly refined space with fresh aesthetic themes, a focus on driver acoustics, and a generous cargo design.

  • Infotainment & Visual Displays: The centre console features a 20.32 cm (8-inch) HD touchscreen audio-video navigation system complete with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This connects to a fully digital instrument cluster featuring a customizable colour TFT Multi-Information Display (MID).
  • Interior Comforts & Aesthetics: Higher variants receive a dual-tone Navy and Grey interior colour scheme accompanied by a premium 3D carbon-pattern dashboard finish. Drivers gain a sporty flat-bottom (D-cut) steering wheel and metal pedals, while extended trips are supported by a folding driver armrest, footwell lighting, rear AC vents, and a wireless phone charging pad.
  • Storage Optimisation: The standard petrol versions boast an expansive 391-litre boot volume. For alternative fuel buyers, the dual-cylinder setup cleverly positions the spare tyre underbody, preserving a highly practical 225 litres of usable storage space.

Engine Powertrains, Transmission, and Performance

The mechanical options stick to a smooth, highly reliable four-cylinder setup, ensuring minimal cabin vibrations and optimised everyday drivability:

  1. 1.2L Kappa Naturally Aspirated Petrol: This 1197 cc multi-point injection engine stands out as the only 4-cylinder choice in its class, outputting 83 PS of maximum power and 113.8 Nm of torque. It can be paired with either a slick 5-speed manual transmission or a convenient 5-speed Smart Auto Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) equipped with paddle shifters.
  2. 1.2L Bi-Fuel Kappa Petrol with CNG: Geared heavily toward ultimate urban efficiency, this dual-cylinder setup generates 69 PS of peak power and 95.2 Nm of torque when running on compressed natural gas. It is controlled exclusively through a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Technical Performance Matrix

Core Specification1.2L Kappa Petrol MT1.2L Kappa Petrol AMT1.2L Bi-Fuel CNG MT
Engine Displacement1197 cc1197 cc1197 cc
Cylinder Configuration4-Cylinder4-Cylinder4-Cylinder
Max Power Output83 PS @ 6000 rpm83 PS @ 6000 rpm69 PS @ 6000 rpm
Peak Torque Output113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm95.2 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission Type5-speed Manual5-speed Smart Auto AMT5-speed Manual
Certified Fuel Efficiency~19.4 kmpl~19.2 kmplExcellent Running Economy

Comprehensive Safety Configurations

Hyundai prioritises occupant protection by building an extensive structural defence and installing crucial active hardware as standard across the range.

  • Standard Safety Umbrella: Every single variant comes standard with 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), and Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC).
  • Advanced Driver Safety Aids: To offer effortless parking and defensive driving metrics, higher trims come fitted with a built-in dual-camera dashcam, a high-resolution rear parking camera with a driver rear-view monitor, an intelligent Highline Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and standardised ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Key Segment Competitors

Operating in a fiercely contested micro-SUV and entry crossover workspace, the vehicle meets tough market opposition:

  • Tata Punch: The primary segment rival, known for its muscular design lines and robust alternative fuel configurations.
  • Maruti Suzuki Fronx / Swift: Balanced hatchback and crossover options focusing heavily on high fuel mileage indexes.
  • Renault Kiger & Nissan Magnite: Competes with turbo-petrol powertrains and large physical exterior footprints.

Hyundai Exter FAQ:

How many variants are there for Hyundai Exter?

The Hyundai Exter is available in 19 variants:

  • HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa MT
  • HX 3 Petrol 1.2L Kappa MT
  • HX 3 Petrol 1.2L Kappa AMT
  • HX 2 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa MT
  • HX 4 Petrol 1.2L Kappa MT
  • HX 3 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa MT
  • HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa MT
  • HX 4 Plus Petrol 1.2L Kappa AMT
  • HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa MT DT
  • HX 4 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa MT
  • HX 8 Petrol 1.2L Kappa MT
  • HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa AMT
  • HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa AMT DT
  • HX 6 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa MT
  • HX 8 Petrol 1.2L Kappa AMT
  • HX 6 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa MT DT
  • HX 8 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa MT
  • HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa AMT
  • HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa AMT DT

What are the Hyundai Exter colour options?

Hyundai Exter comes in eight colour options: Golden Bronze, Ranger Khaki, Ranger Khaki With Black Roof, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Titanium Black, Titanium Black Matte, Atlas White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Hyundai Exter?

Hyundai Exter comes in both petrol and CNG engine options, comes with a 1,197 cc engine, and features an SUV body type.

Who are the major rivals of Hyundai Exter?

Hyundai Exter rivals are Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Citroën C3X, Tata Punch, and Renault Kiger.

What is the mileage of the Hyundai Exter?

Hyundai Exter comes with a mileage of 19 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the seating capacity of the Hyundai Exter?

Hyundai Exter offers a 5-person configuration.

Hyundai Exter Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1197 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    19 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    68 - 82 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | CNG
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    95.2 - 113.8 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Exter SpecsView specs icon

Hyundai Exter Variants

Hyundai Exter price starts at ₹ 5.81 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 9.61 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Exter comes in 36 variants. Hyundai Exter's top variant is HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
CNG
Automatic
Manual
36 Variants Available
Exter HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Exter HX 3 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹6.3 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Exter HX 3 Petrol Manual Matte
₹6.45 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Hyundai Exter Latest Updates

Calendar icon13 Aug 2026
Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch micro SUVs offer competitive EMIs, catering to different consumer preferences and budgets.Read Full Story
Calendar icon12 Aug 2026
Hyundai India launches the Exter Knight Edition with black-themed aesthetics, no mechanical changes, and priced from ₹8.14 lakh.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Aug 2026
Hyundai Motor India anticipates a strong export recovery in Q2 FY27, driven by robust demand and strategic model launches.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Jul 2026
Mahindra & Mahindra saw significant profit and revenue growth, while Hyundai faced declines in both metrics amid market challenges.Read Full Story
Calendar icon28 May 2026
Hyundai will raise passenger vehicle prices in India up to ₹12,800 from June 1 due to rising costs.Read Full Story
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Hyundai Exter comparison with similar Cars

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CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Hyundai Exter
Hyundai Exter image
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Hyundai Exter Images

Hyundai Exter Image 1
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Hyundai Exter Image 6

Hyundai Exter Colours

Hyundai Exter is available in the 8 Colours in India.

Golden Bronze
Ranger Khaki
Ranger Khaki With Black Roof
Starry Night
Titan Grey
Titanium Black
Titanium Black Matte
Atlas White
Golden bronze

Hyundai Exter Alternatives

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

5.65 - 11.13 Lakhs
ExtervsMagnite
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

6.85 - 11.98 Lakhs
ExtervsFronx
Citroen C3X

Citroen C3X

7.91 - 9.9 Lakhs
ExtervsC3X
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
ExtervsPunch
Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

5.81 - 10.35 Lakhs
ExtervsKiger

Hyundai Exter User Reviews & Ratings

4.3Engine & Performance
4.2Features
4.3Safety
4.4Design
4.6Value For Money
4.1Comfort
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Hyundai Exter User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Hyundai Exter for its stylish design, comfort, and modern features, although some mention a lack of engine power for highway driving.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish design
  • check circle iconComfortable and spacious interior
  • check circle iconGreat fuel efficiency
  • check circle iconFeature-rich for the price
  • check circle iconExcellent for city driving

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconEngine power could be better
  • warning iconNot ideal for highway speeds
  • warning iconBasic features in lower variants
  • warning iconLimited color options
  • warning iconSome mention average long-term performance

User Reviews

Luxury and Comfort in Every Ride
Driving this car feels like being in a palace! It's got a true automatic feel to it, making every ride super comfortable. The ride quality is excellent, and I've always had good experiences with Hyundai. I've owned two Hyundai cars and I've loved every moment with them.
By: Meera Kapoor (Aug 25, 2025)
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Excited to Get the New Hyundai Exter!
I was really thinking about buying a car and almost went ahead to book one. But then I heard that Hyundai would be launching the Exter in July, so I decided to wait a bit. After the Exter was launched, I changed my mind about the car I originally liked and now I'm all set to book the Exter! It's the only car in its class that comes with 6 airbags as standard, which is great. Plus, even the mid-range model has a sunroof. I'm super excited to get behind the wheel of my Exter. It feels like a refreshing change from Hyundai and totally the future of cars!
By: Faisal Irani (Aug 24, 2025)
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Stylish Car with Great Features
I really like how stylish and good-looking the new car models are. They have great designs and offer many nice features. The motor-driven power steering feels smooth, and I appreciate the digital display. Plus, having a quick USB charger in the front is a big plus for me.
By: Danish Daruwala (Aug 24, 2025)
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Great Car with Good Performance
This car is really nice! The outside looks great and the performance is pretty good too. I also like that it gives good mileage. The service from Hyundai has been satisfactory. They handle customer care well and their service charges are reasonable. Plus, they offer roadside assistance, which is a big help if you ever run into trouble.
By: Kunal Ahluwalia (Aug 23, 2025)
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Awesome Car With Great Features!
I pre-booked this car and I really like the specs for its price. I've been driving it for 3 months now and I can't get enough of it! The mileage has been great and having a sunroof at this price is just awesome!
By: Milan Gill (Aug 22, 2025)
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Hyundai Exter Related News

Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch sit in a segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market, which is considered one of the most competitive categories.
Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Monthly EMI comparison
13 Aug 2026
Hyundai follows Maruti Suzuki to announce a price hike, effective from June 2026.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, i20, Exter, Venue, Creta to be costlier by up to 12,800 from June 1
28 May 2026
The Hyundai Exter facelift has been launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.79 lakh, bringing a comprehensive set of updates for 2026
2026 Hyundai Exter facelift launched at 5.79 lakh with design and tech upgrades
20 Mar 2026
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5 second-hand luxury sedans I would buy instead of a new premium SUV
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14 Aug 2026
Koenigsegg CCGT1 megacar breaks cover, limited to only 70 units
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14 Aug 2026
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 Hyundai Exter Related News
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Hyundai Exter Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power68 - 82 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque95.2-113.8 Nm
Mileage19 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
SunroofSingle Pane
View all Exter specs and features

Hyundai Exter Mileage

Hyundai Exter in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Hyundai Exter's petrol variant is 19 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Hyundai Exter HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual comes with a 37 L litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
19 kmpl

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