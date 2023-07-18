Latest Update

Hyundai Exter

The Exter is the smallest and most-affordable SUV from Hyundai in India. Launched with introductory pricing, the Exter is a crossover SUV that throws up several highlights which include a best-in-segment height and wheelbase, an eight-inch infotainment screen, an all-digital driver display, two-way dashcam, wireless phone charging and a voice-controlled sunroof.



The Exter measures 3,815 mm in length, is 1,710 mm wide and stands 1,631 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm and a fuel-tank capacity of 37 litres for petrol. There is also a CNG option available.



Powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine, the Exter offers 81.86 bhp and torque of 113.8 Nm. In the CNG version, power figures are at 68 bhp and torque of 95.2 Nm. The CNG version has only manual transmission while the petrol-only version offers both manual as well as AMT.



There are six single-tone colour options on the Hyundai Exter and three dual-tone hues. This includes all-new Ranger Khaki and Cosmic Blue shades.



In all, there are seven trims to choose from and while six airbags come as standard, the feature list depends on the trim chosen....Read MoreRead Less