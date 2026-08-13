The entry-level micro-SUV segment is highly competitive, and the Hyundai Exter remains a standout leader in this space. Tailored for urban commuters and small families, it expertly packages a distinct tall-boy stance with structural refinement, seamless city manoeuvrability, and extensive tech integrations. The 2026 iteration introduces a fully refreshed facelift, featuring a sharper exterior aesthetic, heavily modernised cabin textures, and segment-first comfort upgrades that raise the bar for value-driven buyers.

Equipped with an inherently smooth four-cylinder engine layout, practical utility spaces, and a comprehensive safety suite, this vehicle serves as a premium alternative to conventional hatchbacks.

Hyundai Exter Price and Variants

To accommodate diverse modern budgets and equipment requirements, the micro-SUV is systematically arranged across 19 variants categorised under a newly revised nomenclature. The 2026 Hyundai Exter price starts from ₹5.81 lakh for the entry-level variant and stretches up to ₹9.61 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-tier feature-loaded automatic model.

The vehicle is structured across seven primary trims: HX2, HX3, HX4, HX4 Plus, HX6, HX8, and HX10. The ex-showroom price distribution across the primary engine and transmission options is structured below:

Variant / Trim 1.2L Petrol Manual 1.2L Petrol Smart Auto AMT 1.2L Bi-Fuel iCNG Manual HX2 ₹ 5.81 Lakh — ₹ 7.00 Lakh HX3 ₹ 6.30 Lakh ₹ 6.95 Lakh ₹ 7.45 Lakh HX4 ₹ 7.28 Lakh — ₹ 8.28 Lakh HX4 Plus — ₹ 8.10 Lakh — HX6 ₹ 7.99 Lakh ₹ 8.59 Lakh ₹ 8.95 Lakh HX8 ₹ 8.40 Lakh ₹ 9.12 Lakh ₹ 9.42 Lakh HX10 — ₹ 9.46 Lakh / ₹ 9.61 Lakh (DT) —

(Note: Prices listed are introductory ex-showroom figures subject to localised road taxes and registration adjustments.)

Refreshed Exterior and Styling Highlights

The exterior structure has been comprehensively modernised, stepping up its premium urban appeal while preserving its signature tall-boy proportions.

Front Architecture: The facelifted design gains a newly sculpted front bumper, a bold black parametric radiator grille layout, and a reworked nose profile. Distinctive H-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) pair cleanly with bi-function projector headlamps to form a high-tech facial layout.

The facelifted design gains a newly sculpted front bumper, a bold black parametric radiator grille layout, and a reworked nose profile. Distinctive H-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) pair cleanly with bi-function projector headlamps to form a high-tech facial layout. Side & Rear Profiles: The silhouette is enhanced by bridge-type roof rails, an integrated wing-type rear spoiler, and a shark fin antenna. It rolls on new 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels housed within rugged wheel arch claddings. A bold rear bumper configuration with integrated skid plates completes its planted stance.

Modernised Cabin and Advanced Electronics

The interior transitions into a highly refined space with fresh aesthetic themes, a focus on driver acoustics, and a generous cargo design.

Infotainment & Visual Displays: The centre console features a 20.32 cm (8-inch) HD touchscreen audio-video navigation system complete with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This connects to a fully digital instrument cluster featuring a customizable colour TFT Multi-Information Display (MID).

The centre console features a 20.32 cm (8-inch) HD touchscreen audio-video navigation system complete with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This connects to a fully digital instrument cluster featuring a customizable colour TFT Multi-Information Display (MID). Interior Comforts & Aesthetics: Higher variants receive a dual-tone Navy and Grey interior colour scheme accompanied by a premium 3D carbon-pattern dashboard finish. Drivers gain a sporty flat-bottom (D-cut) steering wheel and metal pedals, while extended trips are supported by a folding driver armrest, footwell lighting, rear AC vents, and a wireless phone charging pad.

Higher variants receive a dual-tone Navy and Grey interior colour scheme accompanied by a premium 3D carbon-pattern dashboard finish. Drivers gain a sporty flat-bottom (D-cut) steering wheel and metal pedals, while extended trips are supported by a folding driver armrest, footwell lighting, rear AC vents, and a wireless phone charging pad. Storage Optimisation: The standard petrol versions boast an expansive 391-litre boot volume. For alternative fuel buyers, the dual-cylinder setup cleverly positions the spare tyre underbody, preserving a highly practical 225 litres of usable storage space.

Engine Powertrains, Transmission, and Performance

The mechanical options stick to a smooth, highly reliable four-cylinder setup, ensuring minimal cabin vibrations and optimised everyday drivability:

1.2L Kappa Naturally Aspirated Petrol: This 1197 cc multi-point injection engine stands out as the only 4-cylinder choice in its class, outputting 83 PS of maximum power and 113.8 Nm of torque. It can be paired with either a slick 5-speed manual transmission or a convenient 5-speed Smart Auto Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) equipped with paddle shifters. 1.2L Bi-Fuel Kappa Petrol with CNG: Geared heavily toward ultimate urban efficiency, this dual-cylinder setup generates 69 PS of peak power and 95.2 Nm of torque when running on compressed natural gas. It is controlled exclusively through a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Technical Performance Matrix

Core Specification 1.2L Kappa Petrol MT 1.2L Kappa Petrol AMT 1.2L Bi-Fuel CNG MT Engine Displacement 1197 cc 1197 cc 1197 cc Cylinder Configuration 4-Cylinder 4-Cylinder 4-Cylinder Max Power Output 83 PS @ 6000 rpm 83 PS @ 6000 rpm 69 PS @ 6000 rpm Peak Torque Output 113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm 113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm 95.2 Nm @ 4000 rpm Transmission Type 5-speed Manual 5-speed Smart Auto AMT 5-speed Manual Certified Fuel Efficiency ~19.4 kmpl ~19.2 kmpl Excellent Running Economy

Comprehensive Safety Configurations

Hyundai prioritises occupant protection by building an extensive structural defence and installing crucial active hardware as standard across the range.

Standard Safety Umbrella: Every single variant comes standard with 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), and Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC).

Every single variant comes standard with 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), and Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC). Advanced Driver Safety Aids: To offer effortless parking and defensive driving metrics, higher trims come fitted with a built-in dual-camera dashcam, a high-resolution rear parking camera with a driver rear-view monitor, an intelligent Highline Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and standardised ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Key Segment Competitors

Operating in a fiercely contested micro-SUV and entry crossover workspace, the vehicle meets tough market opposition:

Tata Punch: The primary segment rival, known for its muscular design lines and robust alternative fuel configurations.

The primary segment rival, known for its muscular design lines and robust alternative fuel configurations. Maruti Suzuki Fronx / Swift: Balanced hatchback and crossover options focusing heavily on high fuel mileage indexes.

Balanced hatchback and crossover options focusing heavily on high fuel mileage indexes. Renault Kiger & Nissan Magnite: Competes with turbo-petrol powertrains and large physical exterior footprints.

Hyundai Exter FAQ:

How many variants are there for Hyundai Exter?

The Hyundai Exter is available in 19 variants:

HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa MT

HX 3 Petrol 1.2L Kappa MT

HX 3 Petrol 1.2L Kappa AMT

HX 2 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa MT

HX 4 Petrol 1.2L Kappa MT

HX 3 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa MT

HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa MT

HX 4 Plus Petrol 1.2L Kappa AMT

HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa MT DT

HX 4 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa MT

HX 8 Petrol 1.2L Kappa MT

HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa AMT

HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa AMT DT

HX 6 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa MT

HX 8 Petrol 1.2L Kappa AMT

HX 6 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa MT DT

HX 8 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa MT

HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa AMT

HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa AMT DT

What are the Hyundai Exter colour options?

Hyundai Exter comes in eight colour options: Golden Bronze, Ranger Khaki, Ranger Khaki With Black Roof, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Titanium Black, Titanium Black Matte, Atlas White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Hyundai Exter?

Hyundai Exter comes in both petrol and CNG engine options, comes with a 1,197 cc engine, and features an SUV body type.

Who are the major rivals of Hyundai Exter?

Hyundai Exter rivals are Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Citroën C3X, Tata Punch, and Renault Kiger.

What is the mileage of the Hyundai Exter?

Hyundai Exter comes with a mileage of 19 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the seating capacity of the Hyundai Exter?

Hyundai Exter offers a 5-person configuration.