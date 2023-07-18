HT Auto
1/24
2/24
3/24
4/24
5/24
View all Images
6/24

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 5,99,900 in India. It is available in 17 variants, 1197.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
6 - 10.1 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers
Hyundai Exter Key Specs
Engine1197.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
TransmissionBoth
View all Exter specs and features

About Hyundai Exter

Latest Update

  • 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe unveiled, takes design inspiration from Exter
  • Hyundai Exter first drive review: The definitive punch in the entry-SUV segment

    • Hyundai Exter
    The Exter is the smallest and most-affordable SUV from Hyundai in India. Launched with introductory pricing, the Exter is a crossover SUV that throws up several highlights which include a best-in-segment height and wheelbase, an eight-inch infotainment screen, an all-digital driver display, two-way dashcam, wireless phone charging and a voice-controlled ...Read More

    Hyundai Exter Alternatives

    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Exter vs Punch
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Exter vs Sonet
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    4.99 - 10.05 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Exter vs Magnite
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Exter vs Kiger
    Mahindra KUV100 NXT

    Mahindra KUV100 NXT

    5.66 - 8.13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Exter vs KUV100 NXT

    Hyundai Exter Variants & Price

    Hyundai Exter price starts at ₹ 6 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Exter comes in 17 variants. Hyundai Exter top variant price is ₹ 10.1 Lakhs.

    Fuel Type:
    All
    Transmission:
    All
    EX 1.2 MT
    6 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    EX (O) 1.2 MT
    6.25 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    S 1.2 MT
    7.27 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    S (O) 1.2 MT
    7.42 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    S 1.2 AMT
    7.97 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    SX 1.2 MT
    8 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    SX 1.2 MT Dual Tone
    8.23 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    S 1.2 CNG MT
    8.24 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    SX (O) 1.2 MT
    8.64 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    SX 1.2 AMT
    8.68 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    SX 1.2 AMT Dual Tone
    8.91 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    SX 1.2 CNG MT
    8.97 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 MT
    9.32 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    SX (O) 1.2 AMT
    9.32 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 MT Dual Tone
    9.42 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 AMT
    10 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 AMT Dual Tone
    10.1 Lakhs*
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    View All Variants
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Embrace the Future: Discover the Power of Electric Vehicles!
    Know more

    Hyundai Exter Specifications and Features

    Airbags
    Yes
    Body Type
    SUV
    Mileage
    19.2 - 27.1 kmpl
    Engine
    1197 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol,CNG
    View all Exter specs and features

    Hyundai Exter Mileage

    Hyundai Exter in India is available in Petrol,CNG variants. Average mileage of Hyundai Exter's petrol variant is 19.4 kmpl. Hyundai Exter petrol comes with a 37 litres litre fuel tank.

    Select Variant:
    EX 1.2 MT
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    19.4 kmpl

    Explore your vehicle

    Trending Hyundai Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all Hyundai Cars

    Hyundai Exter News

    The 2024 Santa Fe comes with 21-inch wheels on the side with pronounced wheel arches.
    2024 Hyundai Santa Fe unveiled, takes design inspiration from Exter
    18 Jul 2023
    The Hyundai Exter has an introductory price structure between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.32 lakh (ex-showroom)
    Hyundai Exter first drive review: The definitive punch in the entry-SUV segment
    17 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG has been launched immediately after the launch of the Hyundai Exter CNG, increasing intensity in the CNG-powered SUV segment.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG vs Hyundai Exter CNG: Which one should you choose
    17 Jul 2023
    The Exter will be sold only in petrol and CNG powertrains.
    Hyundai Exter launched in India: 5 things to know
    15 Jul 2023
    Hyundai Exter (centre) will take on rivals like the Tata Punch (left) and Maruti Suzuki Fronx (right) in the battle for small SUVs in India.
    Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch, Maruti Fronx: Price, features, specs and engines compared
    12 Jul 2023
    View all
     

    Hyundai Exter related Videos

    Hyundai Motor has launched the Exter, its smallest SUV in India, at an introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review
    17 Jul 2023
    Hyundai Exter SUV is being offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to both manual and AMT gearboxes. Hyundai is also offering a CNG version of the SUV, a first in its segment.
    Hyundai Exter SUV, rival to Tata Punch, launched in India: First Look
    10 Jul 2023
    Hyundai Verna has been launched in its sixth-generation version in India at a starting and introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant is at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Hyundai Verna 2023: First Drive Review
    28 Apr 2023
    The Ioniq 5 is the second electric car from Hyundai Motor in India and is a technical cousin to Kia EV6.
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Review: First Drive Impressions
    11 Feb 2023
    Bollywood showman Shah Rukh Khan in his iconic pose in front of Hyundai's showstopper Ioniq 5 at the Auto Expo 2023.
    Auto Expo 2023: Ioniq 5 holds centrestage at Hyundai Motor’s pavilion
    13 Jan 2023
    View all
     

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar

    93 Lakhs Onwards
    Check latest offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X5

    BMW X5

    93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto

    24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Trending Cars in India 2023

    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    7 - 13.24 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

    60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra e20 NXT

    Mahindra e20 NXT

    6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Safari 2023

    Tata Safari 2023

    16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Rolls-Royce New Ghost

    Rolls-Royce New Ghost

    6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar

    Land Rover Range Rover Velar

    93 Lakhs Onwards
    Check latest offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X5

    BMW X5

    93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto

    24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Trending Cars in India 2023

    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    7 - 13.24 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

    60 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra e20 NXT

    Mahindra e20 NXT

    6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Safari 2023

    Tata Safari 2023

    16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Rolls-Royce New Ghost

    Rolls-Royce New Ghost

    6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details