Hyundai Exter Key Specs
- Engine1197 cc
- Mileage19 kmpl
- Power68 - 82 bhp
- FuelPetrol | CNG
- Max Torque95.2 - 113.8 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The entry-level micro-SUV segment is highly competitive, and the Hyundai Exter remains a standout leader in this space. Tailored for urban commuters and small families, it expertly packages a distinct tall-boy stance with structural refinement, seamless city manoeuvrability, and extensive tech integrations. The 2026 iteration introduces a fully refreshed facelift, featuring a sharper exterior aesthetic, heavily modernised cabin textures, and segment-first comfort upgrades that raise the bar for value-driven buyers.
Equipped with an inherently smooth four-cylinder engine layout, practical utility spaces, and a comprehensive safety suite, this vehicle serves as a premium alternative to conventional hatchbacks.
To accommodate diverse modern budgets and equipment requirements, the micro-SUV is systematically arranged across 19 variants categorised under a newly revised nomenclature. The 2026 Hyundai Exter price starts from ₹5.81 lakh for the entry-level variant and stretches up to ₹9.61 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-tier feature-loaded automatic model.
The vehicle is structured across seven primary trims: HX2, HX3, HX4, HX4 Plus, HX6, HX8, and HX10. The ex-showroom price distribution across the primary engine and transmission options is structured below:
|Variant / Trim
|1.2L Petrol Manual
|1.2L Petrol Smart Auto AMT
|1.2L Bi-Fuel iCNG Manual
|HX2
|₹5.81 Lakh
|—
|₹7.00 Lakh
|HX3
|₹6.30 Lakh
|₹6.95 Lakh
|₹7.45 Lakh
|HX4
|₹7.28 Lakh
|—
|₹8.28 Lakh
|HX4 Plus
|—
|₹8.10 Lakh
|—
|HX6
|₹7.99 Lakh
|₹8.59 Lakh
|₹8.95 Lakh
|HX8
|₹8.40 Lakh
|₹9.12 Lakh
|₹9.42 Lakh
|HX10
|—
|₹9.46 Lakh / ₹9.61 Lakh (DT)
|—
(Note: Prices listed are introductory ex-showroom figures subject to localised road taxes and registration adjustments.)
The exterior structure has been comprehensively modernised, stepping up its premium urban appeal while preserving its signature tall-boy proportions.
The interior transitions into a highly refined space with fresh aesthetic themes, a focus on driver acoustics, and a generous cargo design.
The mechanical options stick to a smooth, highly reliable four-cylinder setup, ensuring minimal cabin vibrations and optimised everyday drivability:
Core Specification 1.2L Kappa Petrol MT 1.2L Kappa Petrol AMT 1.2L Bi-Fuel CNG MT Engine Displacement 1197 cc 1197 cc 1197 cc Cylinder Configuration 4-Cylinder 4-Cylinder 4-Cylinder Max Power Output 83 PS @ 6000 rpm 83 PS @ 6000 rpm 69 PS @ 6000 rpm Peak Torque Output 113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm 113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm 95.2 Nm @ 4000 rpm Transmission Type 5-speed Manual 5-speed Smart Auto AMT 5-speed Manual Certified Fuel Efficiency ~19.4 kmpl ~19.2 kmpl Excellent Running Economy
Hyundai prioritises occupant protection by building an extensive structural defence and installing crucial active hardware as standard across the range.
Operating in a fiercely contested micro-SUV and entry crossover workspace, the vehicle meets tough market opposition:
The Hyundai Exter is available in 19 variants:
Hyundai Exter comes in eight colour options: Golden Bronze, Ranger Khaki, Ranger Khaki With Black Roof, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Titanium Black, Titanium Black Matte, Atlas White.
Hyundai Exter comes in both petrol and CNG engine options, comes with a 1,197 cc engine, and features an SUV body type.
Hyundai Exter rivals are Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Citroën C3X, Tata Punch, and Renault Kiger.
Hyundai Exter comes with a mileage of 19 kmpl (Company claimed).
Hyundai Exter offers a 5-person configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Hyundai Exter
|Rs. 5.81 LakhsOnwards
|82 bhp
|113.8 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|3830 mm
|1643 mm
|1723 mm
|-
|Nissan Magnite
|Rs. 5.65 LakhsOnwards
|99 bhp
|152 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|-
|205 mm
|447 L
|3994 mm
|1758 mm
|1572 mm
|5 metres
|ExterVSMagnite
|Maruti Suzuki Fronx
|Rs. 6.85 LakhsOnwards
|99 bhp
|147.6 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|190 mm
|308 litres
|3995 mm
|1765 mm
|1550 mm
|4.9 metres
|ExterVSFronx
|Citroen C3X
|Rs. 7.91 LakhsOnwards
|109 bhp
|205 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|180 mm
|315 litres
|3981 mm
|1733 mm
|1586 mm
|4.98 metres
|ExterVSC3X
|Tata Punch
|Rs. 5.59 LakhsOnwards
|72 bhp
|103 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|Compact SUV
|6
|193 mm
|210 litres
|3876 mm
|1742 mm
|1615 mm
|-
|ExterVSPunch
|Renault Kiger
|Rs. 5.81 LakhsOnwards
|99 bhp
|152 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|Compact SUV
|6
|205 mm
|405 litres
|3991 mm
|1750 mm
|1605 mm
|-
|ExterVSKiger
Hyundai Exter is available in the 8 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the Hyundai Exter for its stylish design, comfort, and modern features, although some mention a lack of engine power for highway driving.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|68 - 82 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|95.2-113.8 Nm
|Mileage
|19 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|1197 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,CNG
|Sunroof
|Single Pane
Hyundai Exter in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Hyundai Exter's petrol variant is 19 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Hyundai Exter HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual comes with a 37 L litres fuel tank.
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