|Engine
|1197.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,CNG
|Transmission
|Both
Hyundai Exter
The Exter is the smallest and most-affordable SUV from Hyundai in India. Launched with introductory pricing, the Exter is a crossover SUV that throws up several highlights which include a best-in-segment height and wheelbase, an eight-inch infotainment screen, an all-digital driver display, two-way dashcam, wireless phone charging and a voice-controlled ...Read More
Hyundai Exter price starts at ₹ 6 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Exter comes in 17 variants. Hyundai Exter top variant price is ₹ 10.1 Lakhs.
₹6 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.25 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.27 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.42 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.97 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹8 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.23 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.24 Lakhs*
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
₹8.64 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.68 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹8.91 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹8.97 Lakhs*
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
₹9.32 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.32 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹9.42 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹10.1 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Hyundai Exter in India is available in Petrol,CNG variants. Average mileage of Hyundai Exter's petrol variant is 19.4 kmpl. Hyundai Exter petrol comes with a 37 litres litre fuel tank.