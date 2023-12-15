Exter is a 5 seater SUV which has 17 variants. The price of Exter SX 1.2 MT in Delhi is Rs. 9.09 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of SX Exter is a 5 seater SUV which has 17 variants. The price of Exter SX 1.2 MT in Delhi is Rs. 9.09 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of SX 1.2 MT is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2 Kappa Petrol Max Torque: 113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres BootSpace: 391 litres Mileage of SX 1.2 MT is 19.4 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less