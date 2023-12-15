Saved Articles

Hyundai Exter EX 1.2 MT

4.5 out of 5
6.69 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai Exter Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage19.4 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Exter EX 1.2 MT Latest Updates

Exter is a 5 seater SUV which has 17 variants. The price of Exter EX 1.2 MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 6.69 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: 1.2 Kappa Petrol
  • Max Torque: 113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
  • BootSpace: 391 litres
    Mileage of EX 1.2 MT is 19.4 kmpl.

    Hyundai Exter EX 1.2 MT Price

    EX 1.2 MT
    ₹6.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,99,900
    RTO
    32,996
    Insurance
    36,101
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    6,69,497
    EMI@14,390/mo
    Hyundai Exter EX 1.2 MT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2 Kappa Petrol
    Electric Motor
    No
    Driving Range
    718 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    19.4 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    165 / 70 R14
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut
    Rear Tyres
    165 / 70 R14
    Length
    3815 mm
    Wheelbase
    2450 mm
    Height
    1631 mm
    Width
    1710 mm
    Bootspace
    391 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    37 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    No
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    No
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    No
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Defogger
    No
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    No
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    No
    Speakers
    No
    USB Compatibility
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Voice Command
    No
    Display
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    ADAS
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Hyundai Exter EX 1.2 MT EMI
    EMI12,951 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    6,02,547
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    6,02,547
    Interest Amount
    1,74,518
    Payable Amount
    7,77,065

    Hyundai Exter other Variants

    EX (O) 1.2 MT
    ₹7.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,24,990
    RTO
    52,749
    Insurance
    37,024
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,15,263
    EMI@15,374/mo
    S 1.2 MT
    ₹8.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    S (O) 1.2 MT
    ₹8.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    S 1.2 AMT
    ₹9.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    SX 1.2 MT
    ₹9.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX 1.2 MT Dual Tone
    ₹9.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    S 1.2 CNG MT
    ₹9.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX (O) 1.2 MT
    ₹9.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX 1.2 AMT
    ₹9.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    SX 1.2 AMT Dual Tone
    ₹10.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    SX 1.2 CNG MT
    ₹10.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX (O) 1.2 AMT
    ₹10.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 MT
    ₹10.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 MT Dual Tone
    ₹10.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 AMT
    ₹11.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    SX (O) Connect 1.2 AMT Dual Tone
    ₹11.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Hyundai Exter Alternatives

    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch Adventure MT

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Exter vs Punch
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet HTK 1.2

    6.79 - 13.35 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Exter vs Sonet

