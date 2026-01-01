|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Manual
The Punch CNG [2021-2026] Pure iCNG, equipped with a 1.2 Revotron and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Punch CNG [2021-2026] offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Punch CNG [2021-2026] Pure iCNG is available in 9 colour options: Tornado Blue With White Roof, Calypso Red With White Roof, Meteor Bronze With Black Roof, Atomic Orange With Black Roof, Tropical Mist With Black Roof, Daytona Grey With Black Roof, Orcus White With Black Roof, Grassland Beige With Piano Black Roof, Foliage Green With White Roof.
The Punch CNG [2021-2026] Pure iCNG is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 72 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 103 Nm @ 3230 rpm of torque.
In the Punch CNG [2021-2026]'s price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Punch priced between ₹5.59 Lakhs - 10.55 Lakhs.
The Punch CNG [2021-2026] Pure iCNG has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and Distance to Empty.