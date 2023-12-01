Saved Articles

Tata Punch CNG Pure iCNG

8.01 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Punch CNG Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
View all Punch CNG specs and features

Punch CNG Pure iCNG Latest Updates

Punch CNG is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 5 variants. The price of Punch CNG Pure iCNG (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 8.01 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Engine Type: 1.2 Revotron
  • Max Torque: 103 Nm @ 3230 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres
  • BootSpace: 210 litres
    • ...Read More

    Tata Punch CNG Pure iCNG Price

    Pure iCNG
    ₹8.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,09,000
    RTO
    51,540
    Insurance
    40,116
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    8,01,156
    EMI@17,220/mo
    Tata Punch CNG Pure iCNG Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2 Revotron
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    103 Nm @ 3230 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
    Fuel Type
    CNG
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    185 / 70 R15
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Semi-independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
    Front Suspension
    Independent, Lower Wishbone Mcpherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    185 / 70 R15
    Bootspace
    210 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    60 litres
    Length
    3827 mm
    Ground Clearance
    187 mm
    Wheelbase
    2445 mm
    Height
    1615 mm
    Width
    1742 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Parking Assist
    No
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    No
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    With Key
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Adjustable ORVM
    Internally Adjustable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    No
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Interior Door Handles
    Black
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    No
    Speakers
    No
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    No
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    USB Compatibility
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Display
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Voice Command
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Global NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black / White
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Tata Punch CNG Pure iCNG EMI
    EMI15,498 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    7,21,040
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    7,21,040
    Interest Amount
    2,08,838
    Payable Amount
    9,29,878

    Tata Punch CNG other Variants

    Adventure iCNG
    ₹8.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,84,900
    RTO
    56,094
    Insurance
    42,909
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    8,84,403
    EMI@19,009/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Adventure Rhythm iCNG
    ₹9.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    Accomplished iCNG
    ₹9.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    Accomplished Dazzle S CNG
    ₹10.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    View breakup
    View more Variants

