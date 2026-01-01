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Punch CNG [2021-2026]PriceMileageSpecifications
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Front Left Side
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Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Front Left Side 1
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Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Grille
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Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Headlight
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Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Rear Left View
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Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Rear Wiper
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Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Pure iCNG

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8.27 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
60 Offers Available
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
View all Punch CNG [2021-2026] specs and features

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Pure iCNG

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Pure iCNG Prices

The Punch CNG [2021-2026] Pure iCNG, equipped with a 1.2 Revotron and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Pure iCNG Mileage

All variants of the Punch CNG [2021-2026] offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Pure iCNG Colours

The Punch CNG [2021-2026] Pure iCNG is available in 9 colour options: Tornado Blue With White Roof, Calypso Red With White Roof, Meteor Bronze With Black Roof, Atomic Orange With Black Roof, Tropical Mist With Black Roof, Daytona Grey With Black Roof, Orcus White With Black Roof, Grassland Beige With Piano Black Roof, Foliage Green With White Roof.

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Pure iCNG Engine and Transmission

The Punch CNG [2021-2026] Pure iCNG is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 72 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 103 Nm @ 3230 rpm of torque.

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Pure iCNG vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Punch CNG [2021-2026]'s price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Punch priced between ₹5.59 Lakhs - 10.55 Lakhs.

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Pure iCNG Specs & Features

The Punch CNG [2021-2026] Pure iCNG has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and Distance to Empty.

Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Pure iCNG Price

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Pure iCNG

₹8.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,29,990
RTO
61,999
Insurance
34,924
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,27,413
EMI@17,784/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
Close

Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Pure iCNG Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2 Revotron
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
103 Nm @ 3230 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
CNG

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
185 / 70 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone Mcpherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 70 R15

Capacity

Bootspace
210 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3827 mm
Ground Clearance
187 mm
Wheelbase
2445 mm
Height
1615 mm
Width
1742 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Parking Assist
No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
With Key

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front Only
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Black
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
One Touch - Up
No
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
No
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
USB Compatibility
No
GPS Navigation System
No
Display
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black / White
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Pure iCNG EMI
EMI16,006 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
7,44,671
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
7,44,671
Interest Amount
2,15,682
Payable Amount
9,60,353

Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] other Variants

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Adventure iCNG

₹9.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,11,990
RTO
67,739
Insurance
37,168
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,17,397
EMI@19,718/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
Close

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Adventure Plus iCNG

₹9.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,46,990
RTO
71,289
Insurance
45,194
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,63,973
EMI@20,720/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Adventure (S) iCNG

₹9.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,66,990
RTO
71,589
Insurance
38,674
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,77,753
EMI@21,016/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Adventure Plus (S) iCNG

₹10.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,16,990
RTO
75,089
Insurance
40,042
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,32,621
EMI@22,195/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Accomplished Plus iCNG

₹10.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,51,990
RTO
77,539
Insurance
41,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,71,029
EMI@23,021/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Accomplished Plus iCNG Dual Tone

₹10.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,66,990
RTO
79,689
Insurance
49,611
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,96,790
EMI@23,574/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Accomplished Plus (S) iCNG

₹11.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,990
RTO
80,899
Insurance
42,314
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,23,703
EMI@24,153/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Punch CNG [2021-2026] Accomplished Plus (S) iCNG Dual Tone

₹11.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,16,990
RTO
1,13,699
Insurance
51,451
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,82,640
EMI@25,420/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

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