JUST LAUNCHED

TATA Punch EV

9.69 - 12.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
3.5Expert Score
4.2
56
Videos
Photos
Shorts
Colours
Variants

Tata Motors Punch EV Facelift: Overview

The 2025 Tata Punch EV facelift has been launched in India as an updated version of the brand’s sub-4m electric SUV, bringing significant enhancements to its exterior styling, battery lineup, feature set, and technology package. Positioned as one of the most accessible electric SUVs in the market, the facelift builds on the Punch EV’s existing five-star safety credentials while introducing longer range options and new connected and driver-assistance technologies. Tata Motors has also expanded ownership programs with Battery-as-a-Service and a lifetime battery warranty for select variants, enhancing the Punch EV’s value proposition in the mass-market EV sector. Bookings are now open for the electric SUV, with the token amount set at 21,000

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Price

The Tata Punch EV facelift is priced from 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) as an introductory offer. Variants equipped with the new 40 kWh battery are priced between 10.89 lakh and 12.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the Battery-as-a-Service scheme, the effective ex-showroom price drops to 6.49 lakh, with a battery usage cost of 2.6 per kilometre. Tata Motors has also announced a lifetime battery warranty with unlimited kilometres for the first registered private owner of the 45 kWh version.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Launch Date

The facelifted Tata Punch EV has been officially launched in India for the 2026 model year and is now available across Tata Motors dealerships. Bookings are currently open at 21,000.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Variants & Colours

The updated Punch EV is offered with revised variant line-ups aligned to the new battery options. The SUV gets new colour options, with the revised palette including Fearless Yellow, Caramel, Bengal Rouge, Supernova Copper, Pure Grey, Empowered Oxide and Pristine White.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Battery, Range and Charging

The Punch EV facelift introduces a new 40 kWh battery pack as the range-topping option, delivering an ARAI-certified range of 468 km and a C75-rated real-world range of around 355 km. A new 30 kWh battery has also been introduced for mid-range variants, offering a real-world driving range between 265 km and 280 km. The earlier 25 kWh and 35 kWh battery options have been discontinued.

Charging options include DC fast charging support of up to 65 kW, a 7.2 kW wallbox charger with an illuminated charging status indicator, and a 3.3 kW portable home charger. With a compatible DC fast charger, the 40 kWh battery can be charged from 20 to 80 per cent in 26 minutes, while a 15-minute top-up can add up to 135 km of C75-certified real-world range.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Performance and Driving Modes

The electric motor in the Punch EV facelift produces a peak output of 95 kW, equivalent to approximately 127 bhp, with wheel torque rated at 2,000 Nm. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 9 seconds. Two driving modes, City and Sport, are offered, along with four levels of regenerative braking that can be adjusted via paddle shifters mounted behind the steering wheel.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Design

The facelift brings noticeable changes to the Punch EV’s front and rear styling. At the front, the headlamp clusters are now clearly separated, replacing the earlier connected design. The LED DRLs have been redesigned and no longer extend across the bonnet line. A revised front bumper and grille contribute to a more upright and SUV-like stance.

At the rear, the Punch EV now features connected LED tail lamps and updated bumper detailing. The side profile remains largely unchanged, retaining the model’s boxy proportions, black body cladding, flared wheel arches and ORVM-mounted turn indicators, while new alloy wheel designs add freshness to the overall look.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Interiors, Features and Connectivity

Inside, the Punch EV facelift is equipped with a 10.24-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system sourced from Harman, supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with an updated user interface. The driver gets a 10-inch fully digital instrument cluster with integrated navigation. Connected car features are handled via the iRA.ev platform, offering more than 60 functions along with smartwatch connectivity.

Additional interior features include ventilated front seats, a voice-assisted electric sunroof, wireless charging, touch-based HVAC controls, leatherette upholstery, an air purifier, a cooled glove box and support for multiple AI-based voice assistants.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Safety

The Tata Punch EV facelift comes equipped with over 60 safety features, including six airbags, ABS, ESP, EPB with Auto Hold, rain-sensing wipers and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard. The update adds a 360-degree surround-view camera with blind-spot monitoring, along with hill-hold control, camera-based reverse parking assist and rear parking sensors.

Tata Punch EV Key Specs

  • Range iconRange
    355 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    4.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    30 - 40 kWh
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    366 litres
  • MaxMotorPerformance iconMax Motor Performance
    127 bhp, 154 Nm
View All Punch EV Specs
Tata Punch EV Variants

Tata Punch EV price starts at ₹ 9.69 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 12.59 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Punch EV comes in 6 variants. Tata Punch EV's top variant is Empowered Plus S 40 kWh.
6 Variants Available
Punch EV Smart 30 kWh
₹9.69 Lakhs*
30 kWh
355 km
Punch EV Smart Plus 30 kWh
₹10.29 Lakhs*
30 kWh
355 km
Punch EV Smart Plus 40 kWh
₹10.89 Lakhs*
40 kWh
468 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Tata Punch EV Latest Updates

Calendar icon12 Mar 2026
Tata Motors refreshes the Punch.ev with enhanced batteries, competitive pricing, and improved design, targeting urban EV buyers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Mar 2026
The Indian EV market offers diverse models, emphasizing affordability, range, and modern features for electric mobility enthusiasts.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Feb 2026
JSW MG Motor, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors embrace Battery-as-a-Service for their electric vehicles, indicating industry growth.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Feb 2026
This analysis compares the 2026 Tata Punch EV and MG Comet EV to evaluate which affordable electric car offers better value.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Feb 2026
Tata Motors begins bookings for the Punch EV Facelift, priced from ₹9.69 lakh, with multiple variants available.Read Full Story

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Best Car For Grandparents?
Play Icon

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Best Car For Grandparents?

Tata Punch EV Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Punch EV.
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra 3XO EV
VS
Tata Punch EVSelect model
Mahindra 3XO EVSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Ac Controls
Rear Right Side
Dashboard
Left Side View
Instrument Cluster
Right Side View
Tata Punch EV comparison with similar cars

Tata Punch EV CAR - main product image
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra 3XO EV CAR image for comparison
Mahindra 3XO EV
Tata Nexon EV CAR image for comparison
Tata Nexon EV
₹9.69 Lakhs*
₹13.89 Lakhs*
₹12.49 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.6
56 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
45 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
60 Reviews
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
6 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4 Hours 20 Minutes
Range
468 km
Range
-
Range
489 km
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp, 154 Nm
Max Motor Performance
147 bhp, 310 Nm
Max Motor Performance
143 bhp, 215 Nm

Tata Punch EV Expert Review

By: Prashant Singh
By: Prashant Singh
4
Performance
5
Safety
4
Design
4
Feature
3.5
Comfort

Pros

Great Ride QualityLonger RangeValue for money

Cons

Fit and finish issuesLimited boot space

Tata Motors has given the Punch.ev a meaningful refresh for the Indian market, positioning the micro electric SUV more strongly in what is still a relatively small EV segment. But this update goes beyond a cosmetic facelift. The real story lies underneath, where Tata has introduced larger battery packs along with a new cell geometry designed to improve efficiency. These changes alone make the updated Punch.ev a far more sensible and competitive proposition than before.

One of the most significant developments is the introduction of Tata’s Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, which debuts on the Punch.ev. This pricing structure dramatically alters the car’s entry point. Under BaaS, the Punch.ev can be bought for as low as 6.49 lakh, with the battery rented separately at 2.6 per kilometre. The base Smart variant with the 30 kWh battery is eligible for this scheme. Tata assumes a minimum usage of 60 km per day, which translates to a fixed monthly battery rental of 4,680. For many urban buyers considering their first EV, this lower upfront cost could make the Punch.ev considerably more accessible.

Even for buyers who prefer full battery ownership, Tata has adjusted pricing. The range-topping Empowered Plus S Long Range variant, which previously cost 13.94 lakh (ex-showroom), is now priced at 12.95 lakh (ex-showroom) with an introductory offer. At the lower end of the range, prices have also dropped from 9.99 lakh to 9.69 lakh. The variant lineup continues with Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+ S trims.

2026 Tata Punch.ev Exterior Changes:

Exterior updates on the Tata Punch.ev include redesigned tail lamps and revised cladding finished in grey
Exterior updates on the Tata Punch.ev include redesigned tail lamps and revised cladding finished in grey

Visually, the Punch.ev retains its familiar stance but features a few subtle updates. The front design has been cleaned up with the removal of certain panels on the nose, giving it a neater look. The tail lamps have been redesigned as well, adding a touch of freshness to the rear. Another thoughtful change is the replacement of the earlier black cladding with a grey finish around the car. The idea here is simple, black plastic tends to fade over time, whereas the grey tone should age more gracefully. Tata has also introduced a few new colour options, although the Punch.ev largely maintains the same road presence as before.

2026 Tata Punch.ev Interior Updates:

Inside, the Tata Punch.ev now features a brighter Adventure Grey cabin theme replacing the earlier all-black interior
Inside, the Tata Punch.ev now features a brighter Adventure Grey cabin theme replacing the earlier all-black interior

Step inside and the most noticeable update is the new Adventure Grey interior theme, which replaces the earlier all-black cabin. The lighter colour scheme instantly makes the interior feel brighter and more spacious. Apart from that, the overall layout remains familiar. The 10.25-inch infotainment system and the 10.25-inch digital instrument display continue unchanged, and the rotary drive selector is also carried forward.

The dashboard of the Tata Punch.ev continues with dual 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and the digital instrument cluster
The dashboard of the Tata Punch.ev continues with dual 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and the digital instrument cluster

The seats remain the same as before, but there are a few smaller refinements around the cabin. The window controls now feature metallic-finish toggle switches, which feel more premium than the earlier units. Importantly, despite the introduction of a larger battery pack, cabin space remains unchanged. The floor height hasn’t increased and passenger room hasn’t been compromised, which reflects careful engineering.

The Harman infotainment display features wireless connectivity, built-in apps, multiple voice assistants and a 360-degree camera system
The Harman infotainment display features wireless connectivity, built-in apps, multiple voice assistants and a 360-degree camera system

In terms of features, the Punch.ev was already well-equipped and the update doesn’t add much more. However, the car still offers a strong package for the segment. Highlights include a Harman 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, built-in apps, multiple voice assistants and a 360-degree camera system. The digital driver’s display can also project navigation maps. Other features include cruise control, an air purifier, an auto-dimming IRVM and a sunroof. Interestingly, ambient lighting has been removed from the feature list.

The Punch.ev does well on the feature front, but the quality of materials and surfaces inside the cabin may not impress every buyer
The Punch.ev does well on the feature front, but the quality of materials and surfaces inside the cabin may not impress every buyer

While the Punch.ev scores big on features, the quality of some materials inside the cabin may not impress every buyer. For instance, the plastic tray in the frunk feels rather flimsy and doesn’t quite match the expectations one would typically have from a Tata product. A similar impression comes from the inner door handle on the tailgate, which could have been finished better.

2026 Tata Punch.ev: Powertrain Updates

Power outputs have been revised, with the 30 kWh battery variant delivering 88 bhp and the 40 kWh variant churni ng out 129 bhp. Both are rated for 154 Nm of torque
Power outputs have been revised, with the 30 kWh battery variant delivering 88 bhp and the 40 kWh variant churni ng out 129 bhp. Both are rated for 154 Nm of torque

Beyond the cosmetic updates, the powertrain outputs have also been revised. The smaller battery version now produces 88 hp, while the larger battery variant delivers 129 hp, with torque rated at 154 Nm for both versions. From the driver’s seat, however, the Punch.ev continues to feel like the same straightforward, easy-to-drive daily commuter it has always been.

Despite its compact size and modest power figures, the Punch.ev still feels brisk off the line thanks to the instant torque characteristic of electric motors. Acceleration is smooth and linear, which makes it particularly well suited for city driving. Personally, I find driving modes somewhat unnecessary unless a car has a truly high-performance powertrain, but if you do wish to use them, the Punch.ev offers three modes — Eco, City and Sport. Eco mode remains perfectly usable for everyday urban driving, while Sport mode delivers the sharpest response.

Range has improved thanks to the updated battery packs and efficiency tweaks. Tata now claims 375 km of MIDC range for the 30 kWh battery and 468 km for the 40 kWh version. In real-world conditions, the company estimates 260–275 km for the smaller battery and 335–355 km for the larger one under its C75 standard.

2026 Tata Punch.ev: Ride Quality And Comfort

Ride comfort remains one of the key strengths of the Tata Punch.ev thanks to its suspension tuning and lower centre of gravity created by the battery pack
Ride comfort remains one of the key strengths of the Tata Punch.ev thanks to its suspension tuning and lower centre of gravity created by the battery pack

If the Punch.ev’s design or road presence doesn’t immediately win you over, its ride quality likely will. This continues to be one of the car’s strongest attributes. The suspension is tuned to maintain stable driving dynamics while delivering consistent comfort across varying road conditions, and in that respect the Punch.ev truly excels. It offers a surprisingly mature ride for a car of this size. The springs are stiffer than those on the petrol Punch to support the additional battery weight, yet the overall ride remains comfortable. The lower centre of gravity created by the battery pack also helps the car feel planted, aided further by the slightly firmer suspension setup. The steering is light and offers a reasonable level of feedback, making the car easy to place on the road.

The final word:

With this latest update, the Punch.ev has evolved into a more mature product. It now offers better value, with a more competitive price, a larger battery pack and cleaner styling. The car clearly feels like it has been designed with Indian buyers in mind, addressing the specific needs of everyday urban mobility. It remains an easy car to live with, simple to drive, convenient to operate and relatively straightforward to maintain. The availability of an extended warranty further strengthens its appeal and makes it a smarter buy than before.

That said, if Tata manages to improve the perceived quality of certain materials and overall fit and finish, the Punch.ev could very well become a standout offering in its segment.

Tata Punch EV Images

Tata Punch EV Image 1
Tata Punch EV Image 2
Tata Punch EV Image 3
Tata Punch EV Image 4

Tata Punch EV Colours

Tata Punch EV is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Bengal Rouge
Caramel
Fearless Yellow
Oxide
Pristine White
Pure Grey
Supernova Copper
Bengal rouge

Tata Punch EV Alternatives

Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Punch EVvs3XO EV
Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

12.49 - 17.49 Lakhs
Punch EVvsNexon EV
UPCOMING
Mahindra Vision X

Mahindra Vision X

11 - 18 Lakhs
Tata Punch EV User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
4.5Features
5Safety
4.7Design
4.6Value For Money
4.4Comfort
Tata Punch EV User Reviews & Ratings

What Customers say
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Punch EV for its instant torque, spaciousness, improved interiors, and OTA updates. However, some report occasional software glitches and concerns with ride comfort.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconInstant torque is addictive
  • check circle iconExcellent safety features with 6 airbags
  • check circle iconSpacious interior and boot
  • check circle iconOTA updates enhance user experience
  • check circle iconImpressive performance in sport mode

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconInfotainment screen occasionally freezes
  • warning iconSome panel gaps and flimsy charging flap
  • warning iconFirm ride on broken roads
  • warning iconHill hold assist sometimes malfunctions
  • warning iconTop-end variant pricing is high
Cute and Smart
The iToggle switches are so cool to use. Everything feels very modern and intuitive. Best city car hands down.
By: Sandeep Iyer (Mar 12, 2026)
Suspension Tune
Car looks muscular and handles well. Just wish the rear was a bit softer. Over speed bumps it can be a bit bouncy.
By: Kalyan Nair (Mar 12, 2026)
Eco-Friendly Choice
Happy to reduce my carbon footprint. Charging at home costs almost nothing compared to petrol prices. Zero guilt!
By: Shankar Babu (Mar 12, 2026)
Smooth as Butter
No gear shifts, no vibrations. Just pure smooth power. Makes my daily commute to the studio so peaceful.
By: Aditya Varma (Mar 12, 2026)
Solid Safety Net
5-star B-NCAP gives my family peace of mind. The Hill Descent control worked perfectly during our Lonavala trip.
By: Venkat Rao (Mar 12, 2026)
Tata Punch EV Related News

Tata Punch EV Specifications and Features

Max Power87-127 bhp
Body TypeCompact SUV
Battery Capacity30-40 KWh
AirbagsYes
Max Torque154 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Max Motor Performance87 bhp, 154 Nm
Range355 km
Charging Time4 Hours 30 Minutes
SunroofYes
Popular Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Top Electric Cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹19.95 - 30.2 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

₹10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

₹34.16 - 49.59 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e

₹21.9 - 31.25 Lakhs
Popular Compact Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Hyundai Bayon

Hyundai Bayon

8 - 14 LakhsEx-Showroom
UPCOMING
JSW Jetour T2

JSW Jetour T2

15 LakhsEx-Showroom
UPCOMING
Mahindra Vision X

Mahindra Vision X

11 - 18 LakhsEx-Showroom
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

63.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

5.76 - 10.34 LakhsEx-Showroom
