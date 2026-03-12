Tata Motors Punch EV Facelift: Overview

The 2025 Tata Punch EV facelift has been launched in India as an updated version of the brand’s sub-4m electric SUV, bringing significant enhancements to its exterior styling, battery lineup, feature set, and technology package. Positioned as one of the most accessible electric SUVs in the market, the facelift builds on the Punch EV’s existing five-star safety credentials while introducing longer range options and new connected and driver-assistance technologies. Tata Motors has also expanded ownership programs with Battery-as-a-Service and a lifetime battery warranty for select variants, enhancing the Punch EV’s value proposition in the mass-market EV sector. Bookings are now open for the electric SUV, with the token amount set at ₹21,000

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Price

The Tata Punch EV facelift is priced from ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) as an introductory offer. Variants equipped with the new 40 kWh battery are priced between ₹10.89 lakh and ₹12.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the Battery-as-a-Service scheme, the effective ex-showroom price drops to ₹6.49 lakh, with a battery usage cost of ₹2.6 per kilometre. Tata Motors has also announced a lifetime battery warranty with unlimited kilometres for the first registered private owner of the 45 kWh version.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Launch Date

The facelifted Tata Punch EV has been officially launched in India for the 2026 model year and is now available across Tata Motors dealerships. Bookings are currently open at ₹21,000.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Variants & Colours

The updated Punch EV is offered with revised variant line-ups aligned to the new battery options. The SUV gets new colour options, with the revised palette including Fearless Yellow, Caramel, Bengal Rouge, Supernova Copper, Pure Grey, Empowered Oxide and Pristine White.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Battery, Range and Charging

The Punch EV facelift introduces a new 40 kWh battery pack as the range-topping option, delivering an ARAI-certified range of 468 km and a C75-rated real-world range of around 355 km. A new 30 kWh battery has also been introduced for mid-range variants, offering a real-world driving range between 265 km and 280 km. The earlier 25 kWh and 35 kWh battery options have been discontinued.

Charging options include DC fast charging support of up to 65 kW, a 7.2 kW wallbox charger with an illuminated charging status indicator, and a 3.3 kW portable home charger. With a compatible DC fast charger, the 40 kWh battery can be charged from 20 to 80 per cent in 26 minutes, while a 15-minute top-up can add up to 135 km of C75-certified real-world range.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Performance and Driving Modes

The electric motor in the Punch EV facelift produces a peak output of 95 kW, equivalent to approximately 127 bhp, with wheel torque rated at 2,000 Nm. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 9 seconds. Two driving modes, City and Sport, are offered, along with four levels of regenerative braking that can be adjusted via paddle shifters mounted behind the steering wheel.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Design

The facelift brings noticeable changes to the Punch EV’s front and rear styling. At the front, the headlamp clusters are now clearly separated, replacing the earlier connected design. The LED DRLs have been redesigned and no longer extend across the bonnet line. A revised front bumper and grille contribute to a more upright and SUV-like stance.

At the rear, the Punch EV now features connected LED tail lamps and updated bumper detailing. The side profile remains largely unchanged, retaining the model’s boxy proportions, black body cladding, flared wheel arches and ORVM-mounted turn indicators, while new alloy wheel designs add freshness to the overall look.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Interiors, Features and Connectivity

Inside, the Punch EV facelift is equipped with a 10.24-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system sourced from Harman, supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with an updated user interface. The driver gets a 10-inch fully digital instrument cluster with integrated navigation. Connected car features are handled via the iRA.ev platform, offering more than 60 functions along with smartwatch connectivity.

Additional interior features include ventilated front seats, a voice-assisted electric sunroof, wireless charging, touch-based HVAC controls, leatherette upholstery, an air purifier, a cooled glove box and support for multiple AI-based voice assistants.

Tata Punch EV Facelift: Safety

The Tata Punch EV facelift comes equipped with over 60 safety features, including six airbags, ABS, ESP, EPB with Auto Hold, rain-sensing wipers and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard. The update adds a 360-degree surround-view camera with blind-spot monitoring, along with hill-hold control, camera-based reverse parking assist and rear parking sensors.