The 2025 Tata Punch EV facelift has been launched in India as an updated version of the brand’s sub-4m electric SUV, bringing significant enhancements to its exterior styling, battery lineup, feature set, and technology package. Positioned as one of the most accessible electric SUVs in the market, the facelift builds on the Punch EV’s existing five-star safety credentials while introducing longer range options and new connected and driver-assistance technologies. Tata Motors has also expanded ownership programs with Battery-as-a-Service and a lifetime battery warranty for select variants, enhancing the Punch EV’s value proposition in the mass-market EV sector. Bookings are now open for the electric SUV, with the token amount set at ₹21,000
The Tata Punch EV facelift is priced from ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) as an introductory offer. Variants equipped with the new 40 kWh battery are priced between ₹10.89 lakh and ₹12.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the Battery-as-a-Service scheme, the effective ex-showroom price drops to ₹6.49 lakh, with a battery usage cost of ₹2.6 per kilometre. Tata Motors has also announced a lifetime battery warranty with unlimited kilometres for the first registered private owner of the 45 kWh version.
The facelifted Tata Punch EV has been officially launched in India for the 2026 model year and is now available across Tata Motors dealerships. Bookings are currently open at ₹21,000.
The updated Punch EV is offered with revised variant line-ups aligned to the new battery options. The SUV gets new colour options, with the revised palette including Fearless Yellow, Caramel, Bengal Rouge, Supernova Copper, Pure Grey, Empowered Oxide and Pristine White.
The Punch EV facelift introduces a new 40 kWh battery pack as the range-topping option, delivering an ARAI-certified range of 468 km and a C75-rated real-world range of around 355 km. A new 30 kWh battery has also been introduced for mid-range variants, offering a real-world driving range between 265 km and 280 km. The earlier 25 kWh and 35 kWh battery options have been discontinued.
Charging options include DC fast charging support of up to 65 kW, a 7.2 kW wallbox charger with an illuminated charging status indicator, and a 3.3 kW portable home charger. With a compatible DC fast charger, the 40 kWh battery can be charged from 20 to 80 per cent in 26 minutes, while a 15-minute top-up can add up to 135 km of C75-certified real-world range.
The electric motor in the Punch EV facelift produces a peak output of 95 kW, equivalent to approximately 127 bhp, with wheel torque rated at 2,000 Nm. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 9 seconds. Two driving modes, City and Sport, are offered, along with four levels of regenerative braking that can be adjusted via paddle shifters mounted behind the steering wheel.
The facelift brings noticeable changes to the Punch EV’s front and rear styling. At the front, the headlamp clusters are now clearly separated, replacing the earlier connected design. The LED DRLs have been redesigned and no longer extend across the bonnet line. A revised front bumper and grille contribute to a more upright and SUV-like stance.
At the rear, the Punch EV now features connected LED tail lamps and updated bumper detailing. The side profile remains largely unchanged, retaining the model’s boxy proportions, black body cladding, flared wheel arches and ORVM-mounted turn indicators, while new alloy wheel designs add freshness to the overall look.
Inside, the Punch EV facelift is equipped with a 10.24-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system sourced from Harman, supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with an updated user interface. The driver gets a 10-inch fully digital instrument cluster with integrated navigation. Connected car features are handled via the iRA.ev platform, offering more than 60 functions along with smartwatch connectivity.
Additional interior features include ventilated front seats, a voice-assisted electric sunroof, wireless charging, touch-based HVAC controls, leatherette upholstery, an air purifier, a cooled glove box and support for multiple AI-based voice assistants.
The Tata Punch EV facelift comes equipped with over 60 safety features, including six airbags, ABS, ESP, EPB with Auto Hold, rain-sensing wipers and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard. The update adds a 360-degree surround-view camera with blind-spot monitoring, along with hill-hold control, camera-based reverse parking assist and rear parking sensors.
Tata Motors has given the Punch.ev a meaningful refresh for the Indian market, positioning the micro electric SUV more strongly in what is still a relatively small EV segment. But this update goes beyond a cosmetic facelift. The real story lies underneath, where Tata has introduced larger battery packs along with a new cell geometry designed to improve efficiency. These changes alone make the updated Punch.ev a far more sensible and competitive proposition than before.
One of the most significant developments is the introduction of Tata’s Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, which debuts on the Punch.ev. This pricing structure dramatically alters the car’s entry point. Under BaaS, the Punch.ev can be bought for as low as ₹6.49 lakh, with the battery rented separately at ₹2.6 per kilometre. The base Smart variant with the 30 kWh battery is eligible for this scheme. Tata assumes a minimum usage of 60 km per day, which translates to a fixed monthly battery rental of ₹4,680. For many urban buyers considering their first EV, this lower upfront cost could make the Punch.ev considerably more accessible.
Even for buyers who prefer full battery ownership, Tata has adjusted pricing. The range-topping Empowered Plus S Long Range variant, which previously cost ₹13.94 lakh (ex-showroom), is now priced at ₹12.95 lakh (ex-showroom) with an introductory offer. At the lower end of the range, prices have also dropped from ₹9.99 lakh to ₹9.69 lakh. The variant lineup continues with Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+ S trims.
Visually, the Punch.ev retains its familiar stance but features a few subtle updates. The front design has been cleaned up with the removal of certain panels on the nose, giving it a neater look. The tail lamps have been redesigned as well, adding a touch of freshness to the rear. Another thoughtful change is the replacement of the earlier black cladding with a grey finish around the car. The idea here is simple, black plastic tends to fade over time, whereas the grey tone should age more gracefully. Tata has also introduced a few new colour options, although the Punch.ev largely maintains the same road presence as before.
Step inside and the most noticeable update is the new Adventure Grey interior theme, which replaces the earlier all-black cabin. The lighter colour scheme instantly makes the interior feel brighter and more spacious. Apart from that, the overall layout remains familiar. The 10.25-inch infotainment system and the 10.25-inch digital instrument display continue unchanged, and the rotary drive selector is also carried forward.
The seats remain the same as before, but there are a few smaller refinements around the cabin. The window controls now feature metallic-finish toggle switches, which feel more premium than the earlier units. Importantly, despite the introduction of a larger battery pack, cabin space remains unchanged. The floor height hasn’t increased and passenger room hasn’t been compromised, which reflects careful engineering.
In terms of features, the Punch.ev was already well-equipped and the update doesn’t add much more. However, the car still offers a strong package for the segment. Highlights include a Harman 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, built-in apps, multiple voice assistants and a 360-degree camera system. The digital driver’s display can also project navigation maps. Other features include cruise control, an air purifier, an auto-dimming IRVM and a sunroof. Interestingly, ambient lighting has been removed from the feature list.
While the Punch.ev scores big on features, the quality of some materials inside the cabin may not impress every buyer. For instance, the plastic tray in the frunk feels rather flimsy and doesn’t quite match the expectations one would typically have from a Tata product. A similar impression comes from the inner door handle on the tailgate, which could have been finished better.
Beyond the cosmetic updates, the powertrain outputs have also been revised. The smaller battery version now produces 88 hp, while the larger battery variant delivers 129 hp, with torque rated at 154 Nm for both versions. From the driver’s seat, however, the Punch.ev continues to feel like the same straightforward, easy-to-drive daily commuter it has always been.
Despite its compact size and modest power figures, the Punch.ev still feels brisk off the line thanks to the instant torque characteristic of electric motors. Acceleration is smooth and linear, which makes it particularly well suited for city driving. Personally, I find driving modes somewhat unnecessary unless a car has a truly high-performance powertrain, but if you do wish to use them, the Punch.ev offers three modes — Eco, City and Sport. Eco mode remains perfectly usable for everyday urban driving, while Sport mode delivers the sharpest response.
Range has improved thanks to the updated battery packs and efficiency tweaks. Tata now claims 375 km of MIDC range for the 30 kWh battery and 468 km for the 40 kWh version. In real-world conditions, the company estimates 260–275 km for the smaller battery and 335–355 km for the larger one under its C75 standard.
If the Punch.ev’s design or road presence doesn’t immediately win you over, its ride quality likely will. This continues to be one of the car’s strongest attributes. The suspension is tuned to maintain stable driving dynamics while delivering consistent comfort across varying road conditions, and in that respect the Punch.ev truly excels. It offers a surprisingly mature ride for a car of this size. The springs are stiffer than those on the petrol Punch to support the additional battery weight, yet the overall ride remains comfortable. The lower centre of gravity created by the battery pack also helps the car feel planted, aided further by the slightly firmer suspension setup. The steering is light and offers a reasonable level of feedback, making the car easy to place on the road.
With this latest update, the Punch.ev has evolved into a more mature product. It now offers better value, with a more competitive price, a larger battery pack and cleaner styling. The car clearly feels like it has been designed with Indian buyers in mind, addressing the specific needs of everyday urban mobility. It remains an easy car to live with, simple to drive, convenient to operate and relatively straightforward to maintain. The availability of an extended warranty further strengthens its appeal and makes it a smarter buy than before.
That said, if Tata manages to improve the perceived quality of certain materials and overall fit and finish, the Punch.ev could very well become a standout offering in its segment.
