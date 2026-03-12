The Punch EV Smart 30 kWh, featuring a 30 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 355 km, is priced at ₹10.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Punch EV Smart 30 kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 355 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Punch EV Smart 30 kWh is available in 7 colour options: Bengal Rouge, Caramel, Fearless Yellow, Oxide, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Supernova Copper.
The Punch EV Smart 30 kWh is powered by a 30 kWh battery pack that allows for 355 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 154 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Punch EV Smart 30 kWh include the Mahindra 3XO EV priced between ₹13.89 Lakhs - 15.46 Lakhs and the Tata Nexon EV priced between ₹12.49 Lakhs - 17.49 Lakhs.
The Punch EV Smart 30 kWh has Heater, Average Speed, Door Ajar Warning, Central Locking and Headlight Height Adjuster.