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Tata Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh

3.5 out of 5
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12.26 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh

Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh Prices

The Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh, featuring a 40 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 468 km, is priced at ₹12.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh Range

The Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 468 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh Colours

The Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh is available in 7 colour options: Bengal Rouge, Caramel, Fearless Yellow, Oxide, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Supernova Copper.

Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh Battery & Range

The Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh is powered by a 40 kWh battery pack that allows for 468 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 154 Nm of torque.

Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh include the Mahindra 3XO EV priced between ₹13.89 Lakhs - 15.46 Lakhs and the Tata Nexon EV priced between ₹12.49 Lakhs - 17.49 Lakhs.

Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh Specs & Features

The Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh has Phone app, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Find My Car, Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App, Live Traffic Updates On App, Smart Drive Information, Check Vehicle Status via App, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App and Over The Air (OTA) Updates.

Tata Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh Price

Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh

₹12.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,59,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
54,990
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,26,490
EMI@26,362/mo
Add to Compare
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Tata Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
40 kWh
Electric Motor
Single Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (Mounted at Front Axle)
Driving Range
468 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
154 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
127 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp, 154 Nm
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
4.9 metres
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
195 mm
Length
3880 mm
Wheelbase
2445 mm
Height
1622 mm
Width
1742 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
366 L
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Mobile Application Features

Breakdown Assistance Call Button
No
Emergency Call Button
No
Phone app
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
Yes
Live Traffic Updates On App
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No
Auto Crash Alert
No
Smart Drive Information
Yes
Check Vehicle Status via App
Yes
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Location Based Services
Share Location
Service Reminder Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Vehicle Tracking Via App
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Air Purifier
No
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Drive Modes Names
3 - Eco, City & Sport

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital

Locks & Security

Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
No
Rear Defogger
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
2 Cupholders in Front Only

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Lifetime / Unlimited (For private registrations only) Km
Battery Warranty (Years)
Lifetime / Unlimited (For private registrations only) Km

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired) & Apple CarPlay (Wired)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Off Road Capabilities

Crawl Control
No
Water Wading Depth
450 mm
Washable Floor with Drain Plugs
No
Welded Tow Hooks
No

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Indirect

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Driver Armrest
No
Tata Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh EMI
EMI23,726 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
11,03,841
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
11,03,841
Interest Amount
3,19,710
Payable Amount
14,23,551

Tata Punch EV other Variants

Punch EV Smart 30 kWh

₹10.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,69,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
42,042
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,23,542
EMI@22,000/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Punch EV Smart Plus 30 kWh

₹10.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,29,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
44,145
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,85,645
EMI@23,335/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Punch EV Smart Plus 40 kWh

₹11.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,89,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
52,414
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,53,914
EMI@24,802/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Punch EV Empowered 40 kWh

₹12.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,29,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
57,566
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,99,066
EMI@27,922/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Punch EV Empowered Plus S 40 kWh

₹13.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,59,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
58,670
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,30,170
EMI@28,591/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tata Punch EV Alternatives

Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
Punch EVvs3XO EV
Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

12.49 - 17.49 Lakhs
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
Punch EVvsNexon EV

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