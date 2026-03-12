The Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh, featuring a 40 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 468 km, is priced at ₹12.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 468 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh is available in 7 colour options: Bengal Rouge, Caramel, Fearless Yellow, Oxide, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Supernova Copper.
The Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh is powered by a 40 kWh battery pack that allows for 468 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 154 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh include the Mahindra 3XO EV priced between ₹13.89 Lakhs - 15.46 Lakhs and the Tata Nexon EV priced between ₹12.49 Lakhs - 17.49 Lakhs.
The Punch EV Adventure 40 kWh has Phone app, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Find My Car, Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App, Live Traffic Updates On App, Smart Drive Information, Check Vehicle Status via App, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App and Over The Air (OTA) Updates.