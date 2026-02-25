Tata Punch EV Facelift bookings open

Tata Motors has started accepting bookings for the Punch EV Facelift. Interested customers can book the electric micro SUV through the online website or by visiting the dealership. The token amount for booking is set to ₹ 21 ,000. The deliveries of the Punch EV Facelift should start by the end of this month. You should be able to check out the car in person soon at your nearest authorised dealerships.

What is the price of the Tata Punch EV Facelift?

The prices of the Punch EV Facelift start at ₹9.69 lakh and go up to ₹12.59 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom and introductory.

Is Tata Motors offering Punch EV Facelift with BaaS?

Yes, Tata Motors is offering the Punch EV Facelift with BaaS or Battery-as-a-Service. With this service, the ex-showroom price goes down to ₹6.49 lakh, with a battery emi of ₹2.6/km.

What is the warranty on the Tata Punch EV Facelift?

On the smaller battery pack, Tata offers a warranty of 8 years or 1.6 lakh km, whereas on the larger battery pack, the warranty is of unlimited kilometres and lifetime. It is important to note that this warranty is only applicable for private registrations and the first owner. The vehicle itself has a warranty of 3 years or 1.25 lakh km. The electric motor is covered under warranty for 8 years and 1.6 lakh km.

What is the size of the battery pack and range of the Tata Punch EV Facelift?

Tata Motors offers the Punch EV Facelift with two battery packs - 30 kWh and 40 kWh. The 30 kWh should offer a real-world range of around 260 km, whereas the 40 kWh battery pack should offer a real-world range of around 335 km.

What are the variants of the Tata Punch EV Facelift?

There are five variants of the Tata Punch EV Facelift on offer. There is Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+ S.

