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DISCONTINUED

EEVE Your

₹49,900*
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EeVe Your is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Variants

EeVe Your Alternatives

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EeVe Your Key Specs

  • Range iconRange
    50 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    6.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.62 kWh
View All Your SpecsView specs icon

EeVe Your Variants

EeVe Your price starts at ₹ 49,900 .
1 Variant Available
Your STD
₹49,900*
25 Kmph
50 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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EeVe Your Visual Comparison

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EeVe Your comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
EeVe Your
EeVe Your image
Rs. 49,900Onwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy50-60 km-250 W
Joy e-bike WolfJoy e-bike Wolf imageRs. 54,999Onwards
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-Scooters81 kgDiscDiscAlloy90 km5 Hours1 kWYourVSWolf
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WYourVSReo
Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 WYourVSReo Li Plus
Ola Electric S1 ZOla Electric S1 Z imageRs. 59,999Onwards
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Ola Electric GigOla Electric Gig imageRs. 39,999Onwards
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Joy e-bike GlobJoy e-bike Glob imageRs. 70,000Onwards--Scooters67 kgDiscDiscAlloy60 km4-5 Hours250 WYourVSGlob

EeVe Your Images

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News

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Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
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The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
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5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
5 electric cars I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Tiago EV
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

EeVe Your Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity1.62 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range50.0
Charging Time6-7 hours
View all Your specs and features

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