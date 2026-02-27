The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV has officially entered the Indian electric vehicle market, offering a blend of high-performance electric mobility and segment-first features. Positioned as a direct competitor to the Tata Nexon EV and MG Windsor EV, the 2026 XUV 3XO EV is designed for urban families seeking a tech-forward and sustainable SUV.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Price and Variants

The XUV 3XO EV is available in two well-equipped variants, focusing on delivering value and premium technology.

Variant Ex-Showroom Price (Introductory) AX5 ₹ 13.89 Lakh AX7L ₹ 14.96 Lakh

Note: An optional 7.2 kW wall charger is available for an additional cost of ₹50,000. Prices may vary based on state-specific EV subsidies.

Performance and Range

Under the hood, the XUV 3XO EV is powered by a robust 39.4 kWh Lithium-Ion battery pack. It features a front-mounted electric motor that delivers a segment-leading 310 Nm of torque and 150 PS of power.

Acceleration: 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.3 seconds .

0 to 100 kmph in just . Driving Range: A claimed real-world range of 285 km (MIDC range estimated up to 456 km).

A claimed real-world range of (MIDC range estimated up to 456 km). Drive Modes: Three distinct modes— Fun, Fast, and Fearless —to suit different driving conditions.

Three distinct modes— —to suit different driving conditions. Suspension: Equipped with Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD) for a superior ride quality over varied Indian terrains.

Charging Capabilities

Mahindra has ensured that the XUV 3XO EV is ready for both city commutes and short highway trips with versatile charging options:

DC Fast Charging (50 kW): 0 to 80% in approximately 50 minutes .

0 to 80% in approximately . AC Fast Charger (7.2 kW): 0 to 100% in about 6.5 hours .

0 to 100% in about . Standard Wall Plug (15A): Full charge in approximately 13.5 hours.

Key Features and Technology

The 2026 model mirrors the premium cabin of its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart while adding EV-specific touches like copper accents and a dedicated drive selector.

Panoramic Skyroof: A segment-first feature in the AX7L variant that enhances the cabin's airy feel.

A segment-first feature in the AX7L variant that enhances the cabin's airy feel. Twin HD Screens: Dual 26.03 cm (10.25-inch) displays for the infotainment system and the fully digital instrument cluster.

Dual 26.03 cm (10.25-inch) displays for the infotainment system and the fully digital instrument cluster. Harman Kardon Audio: A 7-speaker premium sound system with Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience.

A 7-speaker premium sound system with Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience. Adrenox Connect: Over 80 connected car features, including built-in Alexa, remote vehicle control, and smartwatch connectivity.

Over 80 connected car features, including built-in Alexa, remote vehicle control, and smartwatch connectivity. Comfort: Dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, and 65W USB-C fast charging.

Safety Standards

Safety is a core pillar for the XUV 3XO EV, which is built on a platform with a 5-star safety pedigree.

Level 2 ADAS: Includes Adaptive Cruise Control (with Stop & Go), Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, and Autonomous Emergency Braking.

Includes Adaptive Cruise Control (with Stop & Go), Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, and Autonomous Emergency Braking. Standard Safety: 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and Disc Brakes on all four wheels across all variants.

6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and Disc Brakes on all four wheels across all variants. 360-Degree Camera: Features a Blind View Monitor for effortless parking and maneuvering in tight spaces.

Exterior Design

The XUV 3XO EV maintains its muscular SUV stance with modern EV enhancements. It features a blanked-off front grille with rose-gold accents, LED projector headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (on the AX7L). The "Infinity" LED tail lamps at the rear provide a distinct signature look on the road.

Comparison with Rivals

The XUV 3XO EV enters a crowded segment but stands out with its superior torque and advanced safety suite. While the Tata Nexon EV offers more battery choices, the XUV 3XO EV focuses on a high-torque, performance-oriented experience at a very competitive starting price of ₹13.89 Lakh.

For more details on bookings and test drives, visit the official Mahindra website or your nearest authorized dealership. Deliveries for the model are scheduled to commence from February 23, 2026.