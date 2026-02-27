PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeUser ReviewsColoursImages
The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV has officially entered the Indian electric vehicle market, offering a blend of high-performance electric mobility and segment-first features. Positioned as a direct competitor to the Tata Nexon EV and MG Windsor EV, the 2026 XUV 3XO EV is designed for urban families seeking a tech-forward and sustainable SUV.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Price and Variants

The XUV 3XO EV is available in two well-equipped variants, focusing on delivering value and premium technology.

VariantEx-Showroom Price (Introductory)
AX5 13.89 Lakh
AX7L 14.96 Lakh

Note: An optional 7.2 kW wall charger is available for an additional cost of 50,000. Prices may vary based on state-specific EV subsidies.

Performance and Range

Under the hood, the XUV 3XO EV is powered by a robust 39.4 kWh Lithium-Ion battery pack. It features a front-mounted electric motor that delivers a segment-leading 310 Nm of torque and 150 PS of power.

  • Acceleration: 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.3 seconds.
  • Driving Range: A claimed real-world range of 285 km (MIDC range estimated up to 456 km).
  • Drive Modes: Three distinct modes—Fun, Fast, and Fearless—to suit different driving conditions.
  • Suspension: Equipped with Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD) for a superior ride quality over varied Indian terrains.

Charging Capabilities

Mahindra has ensured that the XUV 3XO EV is ready for both city commutes and short highway trips with versatile charging options:

  • DC Fast Charging (50 kW): 0 to 80% in approximately 50 minutes.
  • AC Fast Charger (7.2 kW): 0 to 100% in about 6.5 hours.
  • Standard Wall Plug (15A): Full charge in approximately 13.5 hours.

Key Features and Technology

The 2026 model mirrors the premium cabin of its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart while adding EV-specific touches like copper accents and a dedicated drive selector.

  • Panoramic Skyroof: A segment-first feature in the AX7L variant that enhances the cabin's airy feel.
  • Twin HD Screens: Dual 26.03 cm (10.25-inch) displays for the infotainment system and the fully digital instrument cluster.
  • Harman Kardon Audio: A 7-speaker premium sound system with Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience.
  • Adrenox Connect: Over 80 connected car features, including built-in Alexa, remote vehicle control, and smartwatch connectivity.
  • Comfort: Dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, and 65W USB-C fast charging.

Safety Standards

Safety is a core pillar for the XUV 3XO EV, which is built on a platform with a 5-star safety pedigree.

  • Level 2 ADAS: Includes Adaptive Cruise Control (with Stop & Go), Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, and Autonomous Emergency Braking.
  • Standard Safety: 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and Disc Brakes on all four wheels across all variants.
  • 360-Degree Camera: Features a Blind View Monitor for effortless parking and maneuvering in tight spaces.

Exterior Design

The XUV 3XO EV maintains its muscular SUV stance with modern EV enhancements. It features a blanked-off front grille with rose-gold accents, LED projector headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (on the AX7L). The "Infinity" LED tail lamps at the rear provide a distinct signature look on the road.

Comparison with Rivals

The XUV 3XO EV enters a crowded segment but stands out with its superior torque and advanced safety suite. While the Tata Nexon EV offers more battery choices, the XUV 3XO EV focuses on a high-torque, performance-oriented experience at a very competitive starting price of 13.89 Lakh.

For more details on bookings and test drives, visit the official Mahindra website or your nearest authorized dealership. Deliveries for the model are scheduled to commence from February 23, 2026.

Mahindra 3XO EV Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    150 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    351 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    6.5 hrs
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    364 litres
  • MaxMotorPerformance iconMax Motor Performance
    147 bhp, 310 Nm
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    110 kW
Mahindra 3XO EV Variants

Mahindra 3XO EV price starts at ₹ 13.89 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 15.46 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra 3XO EV comes in 4 variants. Mahindra 3XO EV's top variant is AX7 L 39.4 kWh with Charger.
4 Variants Available
3XO EV AX5
₹13.89 Lakhs*
39.4 kWh
150 kmph
351 km
3XO EV AX5 39.4 kWh with Charger
₹14.39 Lakhs*
39.4 kWh
3XO EV AX7L
₹14.96 Lakhs*
39.4 kWh
150 kmph
351 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Mahindra 3XO EV comparison with similar cars

Mahindra 3XO EV CAR - main product image
Mahindra 3XO EV
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara CAR image for comparison
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
Tata Nexon EV CAR image for comparison
Tata Nexon EV
Mahindra XUV 400 EV CAR image for comparison
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
VinFast VF6 CAR image for comparison
VinFast VF6
MG ZS EV CAR image for comparison
MG ZS EV
₹13.89 Lakhs*
₹10.99 Lakhs*
₹12.49 Lakhs*
₹15.49 Lakhs*
₹16.49 Lakhs*
₹17.99 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.7
45 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
60 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
60 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
3.2
1 Reviews
Charging Time
6 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4 Hours 20 Minutes
Charging Time
6 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
9 hours
Range
-
Range
543 km
Range
489 km
Range
456 km
Range
-
Range
461 Km
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
-
Airbags
6
Max Motor Performance
147 bhp, 310 Nm
Max Motor Performance
172 bhp, 193 Nm
Max Motor Performance
143 bhp, 215 Nm
Max Motor Performance
148 bhp, 310 Nm
Max Motor Performance
-
Max Motor Performance
174 bhp 280 Nm

Mahindra 3XO EV Images

Mahindra 3XO EV Image 1
Mahindra 3XO EV Image 2
Mahindra 3XO EV Image 3
Mahindra 3XO EV Image 4

Mahindra 3XO EV Colours

Mahindra 3XO EV is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Everest White
Stealth Black
Tango Red
Galaxy Grey
Nebula Blue
Deep Forest
Everest white

Mahindra 3XO EV User Reviews & Ratings

4.8Engine & Performance
4.8Features
4.8Safety
4.6Design
4.6Value For Money
4.8Comfort
Write a Review

Mahindra 3XO EV User Reviews & Ratings

What Customers say
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users love the XUV 3XO EV for its premium features, safety, and smooth acceleration, ideal for city driving. However, it still has concerns like limited range on longer trips.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconPremium cabin with soft touch materials
  • check circle iconTop-notch safety features with 6 airbags
  • check circle iconFast acceleration and smooth pickup
  • check circle iconConvenient charging at 50kW stations
  • check circle iconPlenty of tech for the price including ADAS and Harman Kardon audio

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconReal-world range can drop to 260km
  • warning iconInfotainment system occasionally lags
  • warning iconCharging at home is slow without upgraded charger
  • warning iconNot ideal for long trips without planning
  • warning iconMediocre boot space for heavy luggage
Beautiful Cabin
The ivory and black theme looks so elegant. Large screens are very responsive. ADAS works quite well in city traffic too. Love it!
By: Santhosh Kumar (Mar 12, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Power packed
Amazing performance. The car just flies. Safety is top priority for me and 3XO EV delivers it. ADAS is a great addition.
By: Kiran Shetty (Mar 12, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Value King
Mahindra 3XO EV is the most sensible choice. It has power, safety and looks. My kids love the sunroof. Charging at home is very easy.
By: Balakrishna Iyer (Mar 12, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Chic and Smart
Love the color options, especially Nebula Blue. Tech features are very useful. Wireless charging is fast. A perfect city SUV.
By: Vasu Menon (Mar 12, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Torque is king
310 Nm is no joke. It zips through traffic like a breeze. Build is very solid. Range is around 270km for me. Best in class.
By: Anand Ramesh (Mar 12, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Mahindra 3XO EV Related News

Mahindra 3XO EV Specifications and Features

Max Power147 bhp
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque310 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Range351 km
Charging Time6 Hours 30 Minutes
SunroofYes
Rear AC VentsYes
Battery Capacity39.4 kW
Keyless EntryYes
Max Motor Performance 147 bhp, 310 Nm
Max Speed150 kmph
View all 3XO EV specs and features

view all specs and features