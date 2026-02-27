Mahindra 3XO EV Key Specs
- Speed150 kmph
- Range351 km
- Charging6.5 hrs
- Boot Space364 litres
- Max Motor Performance147 bhp, 310 Nm
- Motor Power110 kW
The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV has officially entered the Indian electric vehicle market, offering a blend of high-performance electric mobility and segment-first features. Positioned as a direct competitor to the Tata Nexon EV and MG Windsor EV, the 2026 XUV 3XO EV is designed for urban families seeking a tech-forward and sustainable SUV.
The XUV 3XO EV is available in two well-equipped variants, focusing on delivering value and premium technology.
|Variant
|Ex-Showroom Price (Introductory)
|AX5
|₹13.89 Lakh
|AX7L
|₹14.96 Lakh
Note: An optional 7.2 kW wall charger is available for an additional cost of ₹50,000. Prices may vary based on state-specific EV subsidies.
Under the hood, the XUV 3XO EV is powered by a robust 39.4 kWh Lithium-Ion battery pack. It features a front-mounted electric motor that delivers a segment-leading 310 Nm of torque and 150 PS of power.
Mahindra has ensured that the XUV 3XO EV is ready for both city commutes and short highway trips with versatile charging options:
The 2026 model mirrors the premium cabin of its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart while adding EV-specific touches like copper accents and a dedicated drive selector.
Safety is a core pillar for the XUV 3XO EV, which is built on a platform with a 5-star safety pedigree.
The XUV 3XO EV maintains its muscular SUV stance with modern EV enhancements. It features a blanked-off front grille with rose-gold accents, LED projector headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (on the AX7L). The "Infinity" LED tail lamps at the rear provide a distinct signature look on the road.
The XUV 3XO EV enters a crowded segment but stands out with its superior torque and advanced safety suite. While the Tata Nexon EV offers more battery choices, the XUV 3XO EV focuses on a high-torque, performance-oriented experience at a very competitive starting price of ₹13.89 Lakh.
For more details on bookings and test drives, visit the official Mahindra website or your nearest authorized dealership. Deliveries for the model are scheduled to commence from February 23, 2026.
Mahindra 3XO EV
₹13.89 Lakhs*
₹10.99 Lakhs*
₹12.49 Lakhs*
₹15.49 Lakhs*
₹16.49 Lakhs*
₹17.99 Lakhs*
User Rating
45 Reviews
User Rating
60 Reviews
User Rating
60 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
1 Reviews
Charging Time
6 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4 Hours 20 Minutes
Charging Time
6 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
9 hours
Range
-
Range
543 km
Range
489 km
Range
456 km
Range
-
Range
461 Km
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
-
Airbags
6
Max Motor Performance
147 bhp, 310 Nm
Max Motor Performance
172 bhp, 193 Nm
Max Motor Performance
143 bhp, 215 Nm
Max Motor Performance
148 bhp, 310 Nm
Max Motor Performance
-
Max Motor Performance
174 bhp 280 Nm
Mahindra 3XO EV is available in the 6 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users love the XUV 3XO EV for its premium features, safety, and smooth acceleration, ideal for city driving. However, it still has concerns like limited range on longer trips.
|Max Power
|147 bhp
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|310 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|351 km
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 30 Minutes
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Battery Capacity
|39.4 kW
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Max Motor Performance
|147 bhp, 310 Nm
|Max Speed
|150 kmph
Popular Mahindra Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Suv Cars