Fidato Evtech 21 price starts at ₹ 89,199 .
₹89,199*
80-110 Km
|Model Name
Fidato Evtech 21
|GT Force One Plus Pro
|PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
|Ola Electric S1 X
|Bounce Infinity E1
|Okinawa PraisePro
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹89,199
₹76,555
₹99,999
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
₹76,848
|Expert Ratings
-
-
4 out of 5
-
-
-
|Battery Capacity
30 Ah
2.5 kWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
1.9 Kwh
2.0 kWh
|Range
80-110 km
110 km
150 Km
95-151 km
85 km
88 km/charge
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
-
No
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
