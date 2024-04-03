HT Auto
Fidato Evtech 21

Fidato Evtech 21 starting price is Rs. 89,199 in India. Fidato Evtech 21 is available in 1 variant
89,199*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Fidato Evtech 21 Key Specs
Battery Capacity30 Ah
Max Speed90 kmph
Range80-110 km
Charging time4-5 Hrs.
View all 21 specs and features

About Fidato Evtech 21

Latest Update

  • Suzuki two-wheeler volumes jump 21% in FY2024, clocks highest-ever annual sales
  • India's car exports see slight growth in 2023 while overall sector sees 21% dip

    Fidato Evtech 21 Variants & Price

    Fidato Evtech 21 price starts at ₹ 89,199 .

    STD
    89,199*
    80-110 Km
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Fidato Evtech 21 Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity30 Ah
    Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
    Charging Point4-5 Hrs.
    HeadlightLED
    Range80-110 km
    Charging Time4-5 Hrs.
    View all 21 specs and features

    Fidato Evtech 21 comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Fidato Evtech 21
    		GT Force One Plus ProPURE EV EPluto 7G ProOla Electric S1 XBounce Infinity E1Okinawa PraisePro
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹89,199
    ₹76,555
    ₹99,999
    ₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
    ₹93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
    ₹76,848
    Expert Ratings
    -
    -
    4 out of 5
    -
    -
    -
    Battery Capacity
    30 Ah
    2.5 kWh
    3 kWh
    2-3 kWh
    1.9 Kwh
    2.0 kWh
    Range
    80-110 km
    110 km
    150 Km
    95-151 km
    85 km
    88 km/charge
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    No
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

      News

      Suzuki closed the previous financial year on a high with a 21 per cent jump in year-on-year volumes, while sales in March 2024 increased by 18 per cent
      Suzuki two-wheeler volumes jump 21% in FY2024, clocks highest-ever annual sales
      3 Apr 2024
      The SIAM data has revealed that while the passenger vehicles recorded marginal growth in export numbers, other segments like two-wheelers, three-wheelers and commercial vehicles saw a decline in exports in 2023.
      India's car exports see slight growth in 2023 while overall sector sees 21% dip
      15 Jan 2024
      The rally will see 18 officers along with 76 cadets from the NCC driving seven Maruti Jimnys and five Maruti Grand Vitara SUVs.
      Maruti associates with NCC for 21-day rally with Jimny and Grand Vitara SUVs
      6 Nov 2023
      Ultraviolette's latest teaser promises something special related to space or the Moon, hinting at a special edition F77, new X44 e-ADV or OTA updates
      Ultraviolette teases something “out of this world” for August 21. Special Edition F77 incoming?
      19 Aug 2023
      Image of MG Hector used for representational purpose only.
      The Hector and ZS EV helped MG Motor India to increase sales by 21%: Details
      20 Jul 2023
        News

      Videos

      Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
      2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
      16 May 2024
      Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
      Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
      9 May 2024
      Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
      3 May 2024
      Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
      Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
      2 May 2024
      Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
      2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
      29 Apr 2024
      Fidato Evtech 21 FAQs

      Fidato Evtech 21 comes in a single variant which is the STD.
      The Fidato Evtech 21 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 80-110 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 30 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The Fidato Evtech 21 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 89,199 (ex-showroom).
      The Fidato Evtech 21 is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 30 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 80-110 km on a single charge.
      The Fidato Evtech 21 has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

