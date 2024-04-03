Which is the top variant of Fidato Evtech 21? Fidato Evtech 21 comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Fidato Evtech 21? The Fidato Evtech 21 is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 80-110 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 30 Ah providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Fidato Evtech 21 have, and what is the price range? The Fidato Evtech 21 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 89,199 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Fidato Evtech 21? The Fidato Evtech 21 is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 30 Ah battery. It offers an impressive range of 80-110 km on a single charge.