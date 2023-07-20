HT Auto
The Hector And Zs Ev Helped Mg Motor India To Increase Sales By 21%: Details

The Hector and ZS EV helped MG Motor India to increase sales by 21%: Details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jul 2023, 13:56 PM
MG Motor India has announced that they sold over 29,000 vehicles during the first half of 2023 in India. Last year, the manufacturer sold 24,000 units during the same period. So, MG Motor India reported a growth of 21 per cent. In 2023, the manufacturer launched the Hector facelift and recently updated the ZS EV. The brand also registered its highest-ever retail sales of 6,051 units in March 2023.

Image of MG Hector used for representational purpose only.
Image of MG Hector used for representational purpose only.

MG Motor sold 1,15,000 vehicles in the European market alone, a 143 per cent year-on-year increase, while MG's NEVs accounted for over 50 per cent of its total sales in the January-June period. MG's products and services are available in 28 European countries with more than 830 outlets throughout Europe. Monthly deliveries ofMG in Europe have exceeded 20,000 units in a row for four consecutive months.

In India, MG Motor India updated the ZS EV with Advanced Driver Aids System. The manufacturer has added 17 Level 2 ADAS features to the electric crossover. It now comes with Traffic Jam Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Speed Assist System, Adaptive Cruise Control and much more. It is offered only on the top-end variant which costs 27.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory).

The base variant is called Excite and it costs 23.38 lakh and the mid-spec variant is called Exclusive which is priced at 27.30 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The top-end variant which comes with ADAS is called Exclusive Pro.

Watch: 2022 MG ZS EV: First Drive Review

The battery pack on the ZS EV measures 50.3 kWh in size. The battery has been designed to comply with IP69K to provide better dust and water resistance and meets the UL2580 Safety Management System as well as the ASIL-D Enhanced Safety Integrity Level rating.

MG claims a driving range of 461 km on a single charge. The battery can be charged fully in 8.5 hours using a 7.4 kW AC charger. There is also fast charging on offer. It takes just 60 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent using a 50 kW DC fast charger.

First Published Date: 20 Jul 2023, 13:56 PM IST
