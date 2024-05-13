HT Auto
HomeNew BikesFidato Evtech Bikes

Best Fidato Evtech Bikes

Popular Filters

Latest BikesUpcoming BikesElectric BikesCruiser BikesBikes under 50000Bikes under 70000Bikes under 1 lakh

6 New Fidato Evtech Bikes found

Sort By:

  • 21 image

    • Fidato Evtech 21

    ₹89,199**Ex-showroom price
    Add to Compare
    30 Ah 90 kmph 110 km
    Offers expiring soon
    1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
    • Easy Go image

      • Fidato Evtech Easy Go

      ₹86,315**Ex-showroom price
      Add to Compare
      0.28 kWh 90 kmph 80 km
      Offers expiring soon
      1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
      • Future 2020 image

        • Fidato Evtech Future 2020

        ₹70,300**Ex-showroom price
        Add to Compare
        0.28 kWh 90 kmph 80 km
        Offers expiring soon
        1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
        • EasyGo Plus image

          • Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus

          ₹95,605**Ex-showroom price
          Add to Compare
          0.36 kWh 25 kmph 110 km
          Offers expiring soon
          1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
          • Cutie image

            • Fidato Evtech Cutie

            ₹54,600**Ex-showroom price
            Add to Compare
            0.25 kWh 45 kmph 70 km
            Offers expiring soon
            1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
            • Loder image

              • Fidato Evtech Loder

              ₹83,490**Ex-showroom price
              Add to Compare
              90 kmph
              Offers expiring soon
              1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria

                Top Bike Comparisons

                • Yamaha MT-15 V2Petrol |Manual₹1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
                • Yamaha R15 V4Petrol |Manual₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
                MT-15 V2 vs R15 V4
                • Honda Activa 6GPetrol |Automatic₹76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
                • Honda Activa 125Petrol |Automatic₹79,806 - 88,979**Ex-showroom price
                Activa 6G vs Activa 125
                • Bajaj Pulsar NS 125Petrol |Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
                • TVS RaiderPetrol |Manual₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
                Pulsar NS 125 vs Raider
                • Royal Enfield Hunter 350Petrol |Manual₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
                • Royal Enfield Meteor 350Petrol |Manual₹2.03 - 2.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
                Hunter 350 vs Meteor 350
                • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RPetrol |Manual₹16.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
                • BMW S 1000 RRPetrol |Manual₹20.5 - 24.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
                Ninja ZX-10R vs S 1000 RR
                View all Bike Comparisons

                Fidato Evtech bike Dealer Showrooms

                By Brand & City

                News

                The TVS iQube with 2.2 kWh battery pack option comes with a claimed top speed of 75 kmph, while the iQube ST with 3.4 kWh battery pack can get to a claimed top speed of 78 kmph
                TVS iQube now comes in two new battery pack options. Check details
                13 May 2024
                Royal Enfield's 450 cc roadster was earlier anticipated to be called the Hunter 450 but the company seems to be going for the 'Guerrilla 450' name instead with the launch likely later this year
                Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 logo trademarked. RE's Himalayan-based roadster?
                10 May 2024
                Both motorcycles use the same 373 cc, liquid-cooled engine.
                2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Bajaj Dominar 400. What all is different?
                9 May 2024
                The KTM 990 RC R will be powered by a 990cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, derived from the acclaimed 990 Duke, delivering 126 bhp
                KTM 990 RC R prototype unveiled, to rival Yamaha R9 & Ducati Panigale V2
                9 May 2024
                (L-R) CEO Niranjan Gupta with Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp at EICMA 2023
                Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 launches slated for 2024, new Vida EVs to come: CEO
                9 May 2024
                View all
                 

                Videos

                Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
                Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
                9 May 2024
                Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
                Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
                3 May 2024
                Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
                Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
                2 May 2024
                Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
                2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
                29 Apr 2024
                Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
                2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
                15 Apr 2024
                View all
                 

                Latest Bikes in India 2024

                Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

                Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

                1.85 Lakhs
                Check Latest Offers
                Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

                Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

                1.6 Lakhs
                Check Latest Offers
                Ampere Nexus

                Ampere Nexus

                1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
                Check Latest Offers
                Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

                Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

                2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
                Check Latest Offers
                Hero Lectro Muv-E

                Hero Lectro Muv-E

                61,999
                Check Latest Offers

                Popular Bikes in India 2024

                Royal Enfield Classic 350

                Royal Enfield Classic 350

                1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
                Check Latest Offers
                Royal Enfield Hunter 350

                Royal Enfield Hunter 350

                1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
                Check Latest Offers
                Harley-Davidson X440

                Harley-Davidson X440

                2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
                Check Latest Offers
                TVS Raider

                TVS Raider

                95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
                Check Latest Offers
                TVS Ronin

                TVS Ronin

                1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
                Check Latest Offers

                Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

                Hero Xoom 160

                Hero Xoom 160

                1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
                Check details
                Keeway Benda LFS 700

                Keeway Benda LFS 700

                8 Lakhs Exp. Price
                Check details
                Keeway Benda LFC 700

                Keeway Benda LFC 700

                8 Lakhs Exp. Price
                Check details
                Yamaha RX 100

                Yamaha RX 100

                1 Lakhs Exp. Price
                Check details
                Honda Activa 7G

                Honda Activa 7G

                80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
                Check details
                FiltersCLEAR ALL
                BUDGETBRAND1Body TypeFuel TypeSpecs & Features
                Price Range
                Invalid Value
                Invalid input
                To
                Invalid input
                Or Select from below
                CLOSEAPPLY